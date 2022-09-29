50 'Christmas Vacation' quotes that are a real beaut

The countdown to Christmas is on and if you're about to lose it at the thought of hearing yet another Christmas song, know that you're not alone.

While Christmas card wishes suggest it's the most wonderful time of the year, for a lot of us, our holiday season is nothing like the movies — unless we've got a cocktail (or two) in hand.

Speaking of holiday movies, there's only one that really captures the joy and chaos of celebrating with family: "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Admit it, you know every line from "Christmas Vacation." That's because Clark Griswold (played by Chevy Chase) and the rest of the family remind us a whole lot of our own.

Who can't relate to Clark struggling to get the Christmas lights to work, then kicking down all the reindeer when they don't? (A bit of Christmas trivia: Chase broke his finger while filming that iconic scene.)

Or how about when Cousin Eddie shows up unannounced with the entire family and dog "Snots" in tow, then drains his RV's septic tank into Clark's sewer? No spoilers here, but the end result, is, well, a total gas.

Just in time for the holidays, we collected the very best "Christmas Vacation" quotes that'll have you ho-ho-ho-ing right into New Year's.