Pets celebrate the holidays, too! 61 gifts for your favorite furry friend

For devoted pet parents, receiving a gift for their fur baby is hugely appreciated. After all, they're deeply connected to their four-legged friend. From a dog bowl that provides fresh water all day long to a fish tank that grows microgreens, we've come up with a list of the best pet gifts that you can give to the animal lover in your life!

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 61.

Best gifts for dogs and dog lovers

Shop TODAY Senior SEO Editor Jess Bender said her parents dog can't get enough of this squeaky possum toy. "He carries it around like a baby," she said. (The actual picture is much cuter than it might sound.) Either way, your dog will quickly love this toy all the same.

Commemorate your first holiday with your new puppy with this plush bone toy. It's festive, they'll love it and are bound to look adorable playing with it (Christmas cards, anyone?).

Your dog is undoubtedly your best friend. Let the world know by sharing this matching BFF charm that attaches to your keychain and your dog's collar.

Having a dog is much like having a baby in that they're somehow getting into messes all the time. According to the brand, these wipes are plant-based, 100 percent compostable and vegan-friendly.

Besides looking absolutely adorable, your pup will appreciate this fleece varsity jacket that will not only make them look trendy but also keep them cozy. It comes in two colors and sizes XXS to XL (determined by the dog's weight).

Does your pup get disinterested easily? Keep boredom at bay and improve their learning ability with this interactive dog puzzle. It has six treat drawers that open when the bone locks are twisted, making it a fun and rewarding game for them to enjoy.

If your dog is a strong chewer but still loves a good tennis ball, this is the one for them. It's outer rubber shell is lead- and phthalate-free to keep them safe, and it has moisture-wicking exterior so you can keep your hands free of dog slobber. It's a win-win!

Macarons for dogs? Say no more. Treat your best friend to this gourmet snack available in all kinds of flavors such as vanilla, lavender, rose, strawberry, mint and collagen. They're made with high-quality, natural ingredients and are free of any artificial colors and preservatives.

Peace of mind: An advanced laser technology creates a clear and easy-to-read imprint on this tumbled stainless-steel ID tag. Choose your design, then personalize your tag with up to four lines of text.

A super snuggly polar fleece lining, a water-resistant shell and reflective detailing make this jacket the ideal choice for late-night walks with your pooch.

For the pup who's always chasing the squirrels playing outside, this puzzling toy is a satisfying alternative.

This refreshing leash attachment should quench their thirst after a long jaunt around the block or at the dog park.

Best gifts for cats and cat lovers

Now, your cat can have their own couch and scratch away until their heart's content without you having to worry about the state of your actual furniture. According to the brand, the cardboard is made with 100 percent recycled paper and it also comes with catnip.

Interactive feeders are a great way to add some variety to your cat's day. This food tree from Catit has three different levels to challenge your feline into using their natural instincts instead of snacking away and napping all day.

A room with a view: Cats love warmth, and what better way to see and feel the sun than on a window perch! It comes with a removable outdoor fabric that's tough and easy to maintain, as well as flannel pads for some coziness.

Play ball! Three brightly colored balls glide around three tracks of fun as your cat spends hours swatting at the moving targets.

On the go! Free up your hands — and take your small dog or cat wherever you go — with this lightweight, fleece-lined sling. An adjustable inner tether keeps your pet secure, while a zippered pocket stores treats.

New cat in the family? Check out this kitty starter kit that includes a collar decorated in blue fishes, toy mouse, catnip fish toy and bowl. A great gift at a great price!

A moving target! This self-charging toy defines self play — connect any of the attachments (a ribbon, feather or ball) to the toy’s base and watch as it randomly moves and spins around the room, with your cat in hot pursuit. A sensor switches it off after 10 minutes and turns it back on every hour and a half. Warning: You might want to pass if your kitty is a scaredy cat.

A day at the spa! Here’s a place where your cat can chew, nap or simply relax. Place your cat on the green padded cushion and watch as they destress by rubbing up against the brushes, ridges and head massager. Or place some catnip on top of the gum stimulator so they can gnaw on the textured nubs.

Tunnel of love: Expect these multi-passageways made of a crinkly polyester to tap into your cat’s love of burrowing and hiding. With a three-way design and a cutout in the top, cats will find endless fun dive-bombing in and out of the tubes. Recommended for rabbits, too!

The name says it all — your cat will be leaping all over as he chases down the red dot in the room. This battery-operated brass laser is a great way to get lazy cats to engage!

A delicious, healthy and affordable treat, this protein-rich snack contains five ingredients: chicken, water, tapioca starch, salt and celery powder. What you won’t get: artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

These five colorful orbs, the size of golf balls, are handmade in Nepal out of felted wool and provide hours of physical and mental stimulation for you and your cat.

This stylish cat scratcher has a lot going on with its '60s-style walnut laminate veneer, sisal scratching mat, seagrass scratching post and memory foam cushion. The best part: The pieces are replaceable if your cat goes to town.

Spoil your cat (and yourself) with this Alexa-enabled self-cleaning litter box from Smarty Pear. You can download the Leo's Loo Too app to monitor and control the litterbox from anywhere in the world, so if you're heading back to the office soon, now is the perfect time to splurge!

Best gifts for birds and bird lovers

Everyone loves a good hammock, and this one doubles as a unique hideaway for your parrot or bird. Its plush material provides a warm and comfy place for them to rest, which will be useful during the upcoming cold months.

This seven-pack of toys has over 2,600 verified five-star ratings on Amazon. It allows your bird to climb, chew and explore their way around.

Teach your bird some new words! This battery-operated voice machine records and then plays back words and phrases — in your voice — for up to 10 seconds, utilizing two recording modes where your message is replayed over and over again.

Cuckoo for coconuts! This bird toy is made from natural and sustainable materials, including a coconut shell, Hevea wood branches and sisal roping. Hang it from the top of your bird cage and watch as he hops his way across the ladder to seek refuge in the shell.

The best bagels in town! Birds love to chew and shred, and this colorful toy — with its 24 cardboard bagels — will keep them busy all day long! Bonus: Once spent, the bagels can be replaced.

To pop or not to pop? The beauty of this corn treat is that it can be served either way — your bird can pick away at the cob, or you can place the cob in a microwave-safe dish, heat for 15 seconds, then cool for 30 minutes before serving.

Best gifts for hamsters, guinea pigs, ferrets and fish

Your ferret will stay entertained for hours with this three pack of toys that come with two plush toys and a ball.

Get your pets in on the advent calendar fun with this pick from Petco that's filled with 12 days of chews and toys. Goodies include things like wood peppermint, wicker balls and a pinecone — perfectly festive!

Ideal for animals on the smaller side (such as ferrets, hamsters, rats and certain types of guinea pigs), this tunnel provides a fun and interesting place for them to satisfy their natural tunneling instinct. It can also expand up to 39 inches and is made out of durable, stain resistant plastic.

This 7-inch plastic exercise ball is ideal for hamsters or gerbils who need to let off steam. Place them in the orb, fasten the lid and off they’ll go. Warning: The slits in the ball are great for air circulation, but they also provide an escape route for waste.

Fact: Rabbits' teeth never stop growing, which requires them to constantly nibble and chew. This tube-shaped toy, made of 100% biodegradable yucca wood, provides a place for your rabbit to gnaw. Position their favorite snacks in the cutouts for a bonus treat.

These super-affordable grain-free treats (they come in bacon, chicken and salmon flavors) are made with good-for-your-ferret ingredients, including skin-benefiting omegas and vitamin E, and taurine for improved retina and cardiovascular function. They can be broken into pieces to minimize snacking.

Snap, crackle, pop! These colorful and crunchy rice snacks — great for hamsters, rabbits, mice and chinchillas — promote clean teeth and help reduce boredom as your small animals munch away.

Fun for the pet and the owner, this multilevel cage helps your hamster stay active with play tubes and a wheel. It even comes with a water bottle, food bowl and nesting nook. A full-out hamster oasis.

Not your everyday fish tank! Here’s a quick science lesson on how this self-cleaning ecosystem works: Fish produce waste, the waste fertilizes the sprouting plants and the plants clean the water. Choose whatever microgreens you’d like to grow.

A playpen for your pets! With nine 13” x 9” interlocking multicolor panels (you can buy two sets and combine for twice the space), this enclosure is the ideal play area for hamsters, mice and gerbils. Simply add your pet and his toys!

Best gifts for all pet lovers

Keep an eye on your furry friend at home with this camera that also dispenses treats. The HD camera has 1080p quality and the machine allows for two-way audio so you can hear them and they can hear you. It even has an interactive laser toy built in so you can entertain them from wherever you are.

Match with your four-legged bestie during the holidays with this sock set that comes with a pair of socks for you and four socks for your furry friend.

Best Friends by Sheri's calming donut dog bed has become extremely popular for its ability to provide better sleep and joint support for your furry best friend. Its made of durable, vegan nylon and filled with AirLoft fibers that'll keep them cozy during the colder weather.

Hit the road with your pet and this kibble holder that's both PVC-free and made from safe materials. It also holds up to 5 lbs of dry food.

Airline approved! Small dogs and cats can travel in style — on a plane or to the vet — in this pet carrier. Mesh windows allow for ventilation and top and side entry, a no-slip carrying strap and a machine-washable faux lambskin liner allow for an easy and efficient structure for both pet and owner.

Never let your pet go hungry again! Made of food-grade silicone, this on-the-go bowl folds up flat and clips onto your gear or luggage.

This candle has perks beyond its yummy orange creamsicle scent, including enzymes that eliminate pet odors in the air. Each fragrance (including pineapple coconut, lavender with chamomile, and cinnamon sprinkle) has a burn time of up to 70 hours.

Fresh water all day long! Up to 2L of filtered H20 can be stored in this bowl’s reservoir — rubber feet prevent the bowl from tipping, and a cap stops spills if you’re on the move. More: The bowl automatically refills when empty without the need for batteries or a power source.

Sometimes you just want to splurge on something super cool for your pet, and this bandana has très chic written all over it. Made of a cotton-and-linen blend, the square comes in three sizes and is machine washable.

Repetitive licking is soothing for a pet, as it releases anti-stress hormones. Using a spatula, spread your dog or cat’s favorite food — from peanut butter to yogurt to almond butter — across this food-grade rubber mat and watch your pet lap away! It also slows down fast eaters.

Eye spy! Connect this camera to your mobile device to keep an eye on your pets when you’re not home. If they start misbehaving, there’s a two-way sound feature where you can call them out for scratching at the door or sitting on an off-limits couch. There’s even a night vision feature so you can snoop in the dark!

Give your kitty or pup some privacy with this easy-to-assemble cotton canvas teepee. Add your own cushion, rug or blanket, then hang the chalkboard sign out front featuring your personal message.

Your pet’s weight can say a lot about their health, which is why vets often suggest weighing your pet at least every six months, more depending on their age and well-being. This digital scale runs on two AAA batteries, has a maximum weight of 225 pounds and can recall previous weights.

Not your typical frisbee! This well-priced flyer is made of a nylon canvas and has a soft rubber edge, making it gentler on the teeth when your dog goes up for a catch. It comes in small and large sizes and is easy for dogs to spot with its bright orange and blue colors. Plus it floats in water, making it a great toy for the beach.

This brush, which is actually a comb, has stainless steel teeth and a soft, anti-slip handle to eliminate pet hair from your dog or cat’s coat quickly and easily — before it gets all over you and your furniture. Push a button and the comb releases for easy cleaning.

He’s got your back: Free up your hands and bring your dog or cat along with you! This backpack, with zippers on the top panel to make loading and unloading your pet easier, is full of extras, including mesh panels for fresh air, side and front pockets for treats and water, an interior tether and a removable mat with a washable cover.

Who would have thought a fish tank could enhance your room’s décor? Made of acrylic, which is 10x stronger than and 50 percent lighter than glass, this tank holds up to 4 gal of water and comes with a five-level filtration system to keep everything clean.

Perfect for bathing your cat or dog, this shower head comes with a pet scrubber attachment that allows pet owners to combine the jet spray with a comb-like tool to scrub dirt and debris from pet fur.

Hate cleaning up pet hair? Now you don’t have to! The super strong suction on this robot vacuum picks up hairs on both carpet and hard wood floors, while a 3-layer air filtration system captures up to 99% of allergens, pollens and dust mites. Connect through Wi-Fi via the Yeedi app or Amazon’s Alexa.

