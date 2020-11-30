Shop Today was paid by Chewy to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

If anyone is worth splurging on this holiday season, it’s the ones we love and cherish the most. Sorry, Mom, we’re obviously talking about our beloved pets.

Lucky for us, Chewy has some of the best gifts out there this Cyber Monday to keep our furry friends happy, including a few high-tech gadgets to make pet parenting a little easier. While the retailer specializes in providing the best pet toys, treats, and supplies, they also carry top-of-the-line tools to keep animals of any breed or size healthy and entertained.

If you’re in the market for a few cool products, we’ve listed some of our favorites—and more!

Find out if your pup is actually a good boy or chewing up the couch cushions again with Furbo’s new dog camera. The 1080p HD display can livestream videos during the day or night. And using the free iOS/Android app, you can toss them a treat from wherever you are—but only if they didn’t destroy the cushions, of course.

If Fido has a habit of exploring the neighborhood without your knowledge, a tracking collar is an ideal gift for you. This high-tech device is built with GPS location, long-lasting battery life, and technology that records how much exercise your pet really puts in.

Connect your furry friend with their veterinarian using a single device. Not only can this gadget track their location in real-time, but it can also provide health updates to you and your doctor through the Whistle app. The waterproof feature is rated IPX8 and the battery life lasts up to 20 days on one charge, offering pet parents some peace of mind.

If you’re looking for something more affordable to gift your pet owner friends, this Wyze camera is a great option. The two-way audio and recorded video features are valuable training tools for small animals that are always on the move or finding trouble.

This automatic dry food dispenser makes scheduling mealtimes a breeze. Easily program up to four meals per day at any portion size you desire. And don’t worry about eager tail-waggers, a magnetic lock lid keeps sneaky paws out!

You’ll fall in puppy love with this fancy feeder, which connects directly to your smartphone so you can program chow time any time you please—from wherever you are! What’s unique about this gadget is its Slow Feed option, which works well for voracious eaters.

Forget sit and stay—go fetch! But you won’t have to put in any of the work with this battery- or AC adapter-powered launcher toy. Catapult felt-lined balls at any distance you choose to keep your four-legged friends on their paws for hours and hours!

Not only will you save over 40% on this automatic treat dispenser, but you’ll also save a ton of time teaching man’s best friend new tricks. Perfect for rewarding good behavior at the touch of a button.

You won’t ever return to a normal doggy door again, not once you’ve experienced microchip technology like this. Give your pets the freedom to walk in and out of the house using the SmartKey collar tag, which is essential for keeping pets in and unwanted creatures out.

Give them the gift of never having to clean after their feline again. This self-cleaning litter box is worth every penny, featuring a WiFi-enabled connection to keep owners updated on recent activity and a carbon-filtered draw to mask pesky odors. It even works for households with multiple cats!