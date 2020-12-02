Shop Today was paid by Chewy to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

For some pet parents, prioritizing finding the perfect giftsfor their four-legged friends over their best human friends is at the top of their holiday to-do lists. If you agree, then you should read ahead to not only find some cute stuff for your pets but also a couple of can’t-miss discounts from Chewy.

Spoil your favorite tail-waggers with cozy dog beds, multi-level cat trees and more while saving up to 50% during Chewy’s Cyber Deals sale. If you just can’t resist those large puppy eyes, surprise them with holiday-themed treats and fun chew toys, most of which are Buy 2 Get 1 Free. And if you’re stumped on what to get your fellow pet-owners, a Chewy e-gift card (now 10% off!) can go a long way.

We’ve rounded up a few items we already plan on putting under the tree this year. And you should, too. Your furry pals will thank you.

Gifts for the Pet Owner

If you ever wished you could take your pup wherever you go, now you can! Personalize a cozy pair of sustainable yarn socks with a charming photo of your best furry friend. You’ll have all of your dog park friends asking where you got them!

It’s Take Your Pet to Work Day every day with this paw-fect gift for the dog lovers in your life. Buy another for friends and family, and you’ll get one for free!

Even man’s best friend deserves a stocking of their own. This classic gift comes complete with faux fur trim, a big puppy paw print stitched to the outside, and an interior big enough to stash all of their favorite treats.

What better way to make your pet a permanent part of your holiday traditions than with this touching keepsake? Personalize your paw print ornament with their excited furry faces and then style it in whatever colors you choose.

Gifts for the Cats

Cats deserve just as stellar of a holiday dinner as their humans do, which is why you should feed them America’s No. 1 cat treat from Temptations. The turkey- and sweet potato-flavored bites have a crunchy shell on the outside that helps support your feline’s dental health and keep tartar at bay.

This Goody Box is sure to bring joy to your pet’s life. The gift includes holiday-themed toys, tasty treats and a buffalo plaid cat chute.

Gifts for the Dogs

Have you ever met a dog who didn’t like a fun-sized squeaky toy? These plushy playthings will keep your pooch entertained for hours and help you both bond over a game of fetch. Mix and match this dog toy and buy two more to get one for free.

Be the best pet parents and give your doggos what they really want for the holidays — a Chewy Goody Box! Prepare for some wild zoomies because they’re going to get super excited once they see what’s included in this collection.

If you’re not feeding them Blue Buffalo, then you’re simply not feeding them the best. Your pet will show you all of the coolest tricks for a bite of these oatmeal and cinnamon crunch Santa Snacks, which come in fun seasonal shapes.