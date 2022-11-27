Black Friday 2022 brought some major discounts, and Amazon still has plenty of deals to score this Cyber Monday. The retailer started the event early this year (Sunday!), and is currently offering even more savings on items across a variety of shopping categories, from popular home and kitchen appliances to crowd-favorite tech gear and beauty staples.

This year, we're more impressed with the deals than ever before. To give you a teaser: Up to 70% slashed off various Echo devices, the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen on sale for the lowest price ever(!), laptops for almost 50% off and top-reviewed Shark vacuums for up to 40% off.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to break down some of the best deals we've seen so far from the retailer — with discounts as steep as 50% off. Below, the best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals we have found that you can shop right now.

Now if you’re asking, “Do I need to be a Prime member to shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals?” the short answer is, “No” — although there are some exclusive deals for Prime members. Check out our frequently asked questions on Cyber Monday here.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals on TODAY

Tech deals

Digital picture frames have become a popular gift pick in recent years. Since they connect to Wi-Fi, you can stay connected with friends and families as pictures upload to the frame. Brach says this model from Nixplay is a popular version of the smart frame and makes for a great gift for parents and grandparents.

With a larger screen, this wireless frame might look best mounted to the wall. This model also has a smart sensor that prevents it from running all day, when no one is in the room. You can still score $40 off on this sweet gift pick today.

The Nori Press is one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year, and one Shop TODAY editor says it's not hard to see why! The compact device is a "must-have" for traveling and left her feeling impressed. You can also shop the Nori Press on deal for 30% off through Dec. 4 at the retailer's website.

The newest generation of AirPods are here — and they're on sale! Brach says they make for a great upgrade from your old earbuds since they boast active noise-canceling technology, wireless charging and the brand says they are water-resistant.

Even if you're not in the market for a new TV, you can upgrade your viewing experience with this streaming device. With it, you can watch movies and TV shows in 4K resolution, as well as control your flat screen via Amazon Alexa.

Google also has its own streaming device — and it is on deal right now for 20% off of its original price. Like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Brach says the Chromecast also boasts voice control and can control smart home devices, too.

The holiday season just feels like the perfect time to upgrade your flat screen. Brach found this deal on a 50-inch TV that she says has all of the bells and whistles: 4K resolution, a hands-free remote control, built-in apps for streaming and more.

R+Co hair care

Don't neglect your hair during the winter! Just like your skin care routine needs some extra love during this time of year, so do your strands. Brach says R+Co makes salon-quality beauty products that can deliver hydration to your hair, and you can catch a few bestsellers on deal right now, all up to 30% off.

This masque is designed to treat curly hair. According to the brand, it can be used once a week in order to hydrate and define curls.

Dealing with split ends? This masque is suitable for anyone experiencing hair damage and can be used after shampooing to deliver moisture to dry hair.

If you need to upgrade your daily conditioner, look no further. This formula detangles, fortifies, repairs and protects for all hair types, according to the brand.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday fashion, beauty and wellness deals

The Shop TODAY team has been singing the Revlon One-Step's praises for years now. If you're looking to snag one for yourself or a lucky loved one this year, today's the day to buy, since it's 37% off.

We just found Crocs at 51% off in Amazon's early Cyber Monday deals. This is a 'run, don't walk' situation, so secure that adventure strap and scoop up these super comfy sale slip-ons.

This "party in a palette" is on Oprah's Favorite Things list this year. It comes with four different compacts that feature eye shadows, blush and highlighter to match any holiday outfit throughout the season and beyond. It's on sale right now and selling fast.

Also from Oprah's Favorite Things list, these reusable makeup pads are on sale right now. They'll also save you money in the long run, since you won't have to keep buying new cotton pads. According to the brand, all you need to do is add water (or your favorite cleanser) and the cloth will gently remove makeup and impurities, leaving your skin feeling squeaky clean.

These bootie slippers from Oprah's Favorite Things list look as cute as they are cozy and make a great gift, especially now that they're 30% off. According to the brand, they feature rubber soles and memory foam insoles, so they can be worn indoors or outdoors. Plus the brand says the fabric is temperature-regulated, making them the perfect winter slipper.

A TikTok- and Shop TODAY-favorite, this body oil boasts a variety of skin benefits, including improving acne scars and stretch marks. Its key ingredients are various oils — jojoba, rosehip, vitamin E, sunflower and more. According to the brand, it can even help smooth out uneven skin tone.

According to the brand, this mascara gives you 10 times the volume of bare lashes with an applicator brush that separates and defines strands for "visibly longer, fuller lashes." At just under $8, now's the time to snag this mascara at 36% off.

Ready to ditch makeup wipes? Reviewers love this reusable cloth for removing waterproof mascara, eyeliner and more.

Can't wait for summer to get your glow on? This bestselling formula from St. Tropez is on deal for 40% off, so you don't have to wait out the next few months for your tan.

A black puffer coat is a winter essential in our book, and right now you can save 45% on this option. We appreciate its big hood and that it's long enough to cover your bum.

For the guys, we found this packable, lightweight puffer that's also 45% off right now.

Upgrade your skin care routine with this set! You can use the tools to help distribute skin care products, de-puff and more, according to experts.

You can save 40% off — that's $20 — on this waver and curling iron combo. Three large barrels help to style hair quickly and give the perfect amount of low-effort texture. Because who doesn't want more good hair days?

This $20 pick from Oprah's Favorite Things is an affordable gift, but a Black Friday discount is bringing the price down even lower. You can catch it on sale right now for just $18.

When it comes to treating thinning hair, this shampoo and conditioner set earned high praise from Shop TODAY editors. Its ability to strengthen and thicken hair can be attributed to ingredients such as biotin and argan oil in the formula, according to the brand. You can also snag this duo on sale for 40% off when you use the code TODAY40 at checkout at Pura D'Or's website.

The Shop TODAY team is a fan of this must-have hair treatment, which can be used up to three times per week to treat damaged hair. Right now, you can find it on deal for 30% off.

If you whiten your teeth often, you probably know that the cost of whitening kits can add up. We found Crest's bestselling kit on deal for 35% off right now, so you don't have to break the bank to keep your pearly whites looking their best.

Like it or not, winter is coming. Make sure your hair is protected from any drier air or harsher elements by scooping up this ultra-moisturizing leave-in conditioner from Redken, which is currently 30% off.

One of Shop TODAY's top picks for the best affordable hair dryers, Kasey Bertucci (co-founder and stylist at Salon 120 West) called this Drybar travel-sized powerhouse "sleek and powerful." The collapsible and lightweight dryer uses so-called ionic technology and boasts two heat settings.

Pro athletes use massage guns all the time, and now you can too with this deep-tissue gun that's 60 percent off. The brand claims it can put out 50 pounds of force that helps target the deep tissue, and that it has a "whisper-quiet" motor.

We have a few shapewear lovers here at Shop TODAY, with Shapermint being one of the oft-mentioned favorites (in fact, you'll see the name in our most recent best shapewear roundup). This pair of tummy-control shorts by the brand is now discounted almost 60 percent (and there's an on-page coupon of 5 percent off, to boot).

Men can be notoriously difficult to shop for. This flannel shirt is a crowd-pleaser though, with over 52,000 perfect, five-star ratings from reviewers. Scoop one up at a 31% discount right now to check the guy in your life off on your holiday shopping list.

These Sperry waterproof women's boots have over 19,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon. Right now, you can score a pair for 46% off, so you'll be prepared for any cold, wet weather ahead.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech and electronics deals

The MacBook Air (2020) is now discounted $200 off on Amazon — currently the lowest we've seen now across several retailers (including Apple!). Need another reason to act now? This model has garnered over 13,000 reviews and an average of five stars. On Amazon, it's typically around $880 to $900, so grab this deal while it lasts.

Right now, you can snag select colors of this super small portable charger for less than $26. This cord-free power bank can refuel your phone up to one full charge, so it's really useful to keep in your purse or car on the go. It also makes a great stocking stuffer.

If you have someone in your life who can't keep their head out of a book (or you're that person), a Kindle is a great investment. Instead of carrying around bulky books, you can carry an entire library in the palm of your hand. According to the brand, it's designed to read like paper (hence the name Paperwhite) even in bright sunlight and it has up to 10 weeks of battery life on a full charge.

Whether you plan on upgrading to a new pair of headphones or want to freshen your existing pair up, this 3-in-1 pen can help you do it. One Shop TODAY editor found that it made a big difference in her listening experience.

Working on turning your home into a smart home? These smart plugs, which are Wi-Fi-enabled and connect to an app on your phone, are an easy upgrade.

The fifth generation of the Echo Dot is Amazon's best-sounding Echo Dot yet, the brand says. Not only that, but it boasts high-tech features like a temperature sensor to help regulate the temperature in your home and comes with Amazon eero (a mesh-Wi-Fi network) built-in.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a good-quality fitness smartwatch for under $50, and this one clocks in at $35. Available in three sleek colors, this fitness tracker monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns, activity "points," and more on its nifty Halo View touch display. Plus, it comes with a free year of a Halo fitness membership and works with Alexa.

Named one of Shop TODAY's best wireless headphones, these popular earbuds can now be yours with a cool 40% slashed off. The pair boasts eight hours of total listening time per charge, and it's got both active noise-cancelling and transparency modes.

Podcast or audiobook lovers rejoice. The JBL Go 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is now on sale for Black Friday. The compact gadget, available in 12 colors, features up to five hours of continuous JBL quality sound that you can enjoy by the pool, beach or even shower, thanks to its IPX7 waterproof design.

The timing is perfect to purchase a new TV, but you'll want to act quickly to snag one before they sell out. As an early Cyber Monday deal, this 43" option is 20% off right now.

Want to provide some entertainment in a smaller room? This 32-inch TV is a bestseller — and it's on deal for just $100 right now.

Deputy Editorial Director Alexandra Deabler plans on finally updating her tech this year for this 55-inch Smart TV with sound bar. “This TV came recommended to me by two other people who own it. Plus, it's an award-winner," she said.

Save now on Google smartphones like the new Pixel Pro Plus. Highlights include a sleek design that's made of 100-percent recycled materials, a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, and a Google AI-powered processor that is said to boost speed and performance, as well as "the best photo and video quality yet" of any Google smartphone, according to the brand.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday home, kitchen and furniture deals

Save over 50% on this air purifier from Bissell. The brand says it's built for small spaces and ideal to keep in your office, bedroom, nursery or dorm. It can effectively filter the air in rooms up to 496 square feet. It also touts features like three fan speeds, low noise volume and it even has a soft glow night light. You'll know exactly when it's time to change the filter because of the filter indicator, but the brand says it should be changed every four months.

While it may not be as common, you can also use Black Friday to snag your favorite pantry must-haves on sale. This light roast from BLK & Bold has a flavor profile that's described by the brand as "toffee, fruit and bright." This deal is exclusively for Prime members and they can take home a bag of this delicious roast for under $10.

Give your family movie nights a cinema feel with freshly-popped popcorn. Instead of battling with stovetop bags, just drop your favorite brand of kernels in here and pop it in the microwave. You'll have mouthwatering salty goodness at your fingertips in three minutes or less. This no. 1 bestseller is an Amazon shopper favorite with almost 40,000 verified five-star ratings.

Instead of dreading making breakfast at home, you'll be looking forward to it each morning with this sandwich maker that does all of the work for you. Plus, clean up is even easier with parts that are removeable and dishwasher-safe. Reviewers love how well it works for more than just breakfast.

Can't resist a cup of iced coffee in the winter? This countertop appliance can spare you a trip to the coffee shop, so you can make your own iced cup of joe at home.

If you struggle to remember whether you shut the garage door or not each time you leave the house, this might be a Black Friday deal worth taking advantage of. This smart hub connects to an app on your phone, so you can control the door from just about anywhere.

A robotic vacuum is bound to be at the top of someone's wishlist this year. We found this model on deal for less than $200 right now, thanks to a 35% discount.

"I immediately fell asleep the first time I used it," said our Shop TODAY reviewer of this popular weighted blanket, which is now available at its lowest price ever (via CamelCamelCamel price checker). So if the holidays have got you sleepless and stressed out, this down-jacket-like blanket, with its breathable cover, can help.

This made the cut in Consumer Reports' list of the best vacuums — and it's now on deal for 40 percent off! This option is lightweight for those unexpected messes. Still, Consumer Reports says that despite its weight, it packs a punch when it comes to cleaning: It aced their tests for both carpeted and bare floors. Worried about the cord? Don't worry: It goes up to 30 feet.

Looking for cordless or robot Shark vacuums? Those are on discount on Amazon too!

This Shop TODAY- and customer-loved mattress (it's garnered over 65,000 reviews!) has a sticker price of $600 — and you can snag it for under $400 this Black Friday. So if you're craving R&R after (or during) the holiday madness, get one now to enjoy the layers of memory and comfort foams that molds itself to the contours of your body, kind of like giving your sore joints and muscles a hug.

The Artisian mini version of the bestselling (and pretty pricey) stand mixer is now up to 30 percent off. With an average of five stars from a whopping 3,000 reviews, you're going to want to snag this small-but-mighty mixer while it's at its lowest price ever on Amazon, according to retailer. Plus, the Artisan Mini Plus, at 3.5 quarts, can still tackle a good amount of dough without taking up as much room on your counter.

You can make your home a smart one for under $25, thanks to almost-half-off deals on Globe's smart home products on Amazon. From vintage inspired options to multi-colored bulbs, you won't have to splurge on this smart home upgrade.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday outdoor and sports deals

The ubiquitous stainless steel, vacuum-insulated reusable bottle by HydroFlask is now on sale for up to 25 percent off. The 32-ounce portable tumbler keeps hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours, the brand says.

It's gonna be a cold holiday season, so get this long-hooded Columbia jacket now while it's 24 percent off. Thanks to its stain- and water-resistant outer insulation, and the thermal-reflective lining, you'll be both comfortable, warm and dry when you're running your errands or going holiday shopping.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday toys and games deals

Each of these themed activity pads are paired with a refillable water pen that can be stored right in the cover, making it the perfect travel-friendly companion that'll keep your little ones busy for hours on end. The pages are reusable so you can clean them and they can get creative time and time again.

If you've got little ones in your life, you know how much they love Cocomelon. This plush version of character JJ has a few boo boos, but don't worry! He's accompanied by all the tools your kiddo will need to help him feel better.

Your tykes will have a blast re-imagining scenes from their Bluey TV episodes! Truck Playset includes two 2.5-inch play figures: one of Bluey (who is posable!) and one figure of the Bin Man. There are also two rubbish bins, which your little one can empty into the truck with the help of a lever.

For just over $20, both your tyke and wallet will be happy. They can build (or shape, or squeeze!) the creations of their imaginations with this 24-pack of non-toxic colors.

When do Cyber Monday Deals Start on Amazon?

According to the retailer's FAQ page, its Cyber Monday weekend event starts on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. PST, and runs through Monday, November 28, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. PST. You can head to Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page here.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Do Amazon Prime Members get exclusive access to Black Friday deals?

No, you don't. But while you don't need a Prime membership to access Black Friday deals on Amazon, Prime members do get a few special perks. (You can sign up for Prime here.) For example, Prime members get early access to Early Access deals (up to 30 minutes earlier) than non-Prime members. Prime members also enjoy Prime-exclusive deals. Check out other Prime member benefits on Amazon's Prime explainer page.