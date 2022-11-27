Cyber Monday Target Deals are live now! Shop brands like Apple, Vizio, Xbox and more

Black Friday 2022 may have wrapped up, but there's still time to score the steepest discounts that major retailers have to offer thanks to Cyber Monday. Whether you're looking to finish up your holiday shopping or are just getting started, this weekend is offering chances to get in on the biggest savings. Luckily for you, Target's Cyber Monday deals have already started and will last until Monday night.

This season, Target has proven that Cyber Monday shopping doesn't have to be stressful. The retailer is giving multiple options to receive your items by choosing from Drive Up, Order Pickup or Same-Day Delivery with Shipt — without a membership.

From TVs to vacuums to the season's hottest toys, our favorite picks are selling out fast. Keep scrolling to see the very best early Cyber Monday deals Target has to offer.

Best Target Cyber Monday deals

Save 39% off on this 43-inch Roku TV in Target's Cyber Monday sale. According to the brand, not only does it come with a built-in Roku platform and remote for endless streaming in striking 4K UHD resolution, but it also connects to a ton of smart devices for an integrated home theater experience.

Save $110 on this 50-inch smart TV, which features 4K Ultra HD clarity, access to hundreds of apps and channels and built-in Chromecast and Apple AIrPlay 2 for seamless streaming from your devices directly to your TV, says the brand. It's selling fast, but is still available for pickup at select stores.

You'll save $400 on this upscale intelligent picture processing TV. The brand says it offers "full array LED contrast," so you can expect immense detail in color and picture. Plus, the brand says this TV is perfect for gaming.

Upgrade your living room to a big screen with this 65-inch Westinghouse option, which is still available for buy online, pickup in-store at select locations. This Cyber Monday, you'll save $170 on this TV with smart features and high-definition picture.

Apple AirPods Pro are at their lowest price ever, according to the price tracker CamelCamelCamel. These popular earbuds feature 24 hours of playing time, noice cancellation and a comfortable fit, says the brand.

Hurry! The sale on these noise-cancelling Beats earbuds ends Monday night. The brand shares that they feature studio-grade sound quality and up to eight hours of playing time. Plus, they come with three different ear tips so you can choose a custom and comfortable fit.

Apple is offering major markdowns during this shopping event, including on their bestselling earbuds. As one of the brand's more popular models, this is a solid pick for anyone looking to upgrade their headphone game. And with $40 off on these second generation AirPods, they're worth the credit card swipe.

These Powerbeats Pro feature secure-fit ear hooks so you don't have to worry about them falling out of your ears while you're working out or commuting. Most colors are already sold out, so grab these in the trendy off-white colorway at $100 off while you still can!

According to the brand, these wireless headphones have up to 32 hours of playing time, a built-in microphone and clear quality sound, which is very impressive for just $20.

Over-the-ear wireless headphones are trending big time this year and you can save $100 on this high-rated option from the sound professionals at Bose. The brand notes that they have acoustic noise cancelling capabilities and last up to 24 hours of wireless listening with just one 2.5 hour charge.

The gamer in your life will score big this holiday season with this Xbox Series S console, which is still available for pickup in select stores. The bundle includes the console, one Xbox wireless controller, HDMI cable and power cable, plus two AA batteries for the controller.

Save $50 on this virtual reality experience console, Meta Quest 2. With the Resident Evil bundle, you'll also a receive a Beat Saber and two iconic games, plus access to hundreds of virtual reality experiences.

You or your gamer probably needs more controllers to play with family and friends, and right now you can save $20 on Xbox wireless controllers this Black Friday. According to the brand, this controller is compatible with Xbox S, X and One series.

Target is marking down several popular video games for up to 50% off, including FIFA 23 for Nintendo Switch.

Upgrade your gaming experience with this wireless gaming headset for Xbox series (S, X and One). According to the brand, it features memory-foam ear cushions and a built-in microphone.

Looking for Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals you can still shop? Save up to $50 on the newest Apple Watch right now. You can receive messages, calls, track your fitness activities, measure your blood oxygen levels and so much more. You'll want to hurry to catch this deal, as a lot of versions of the discounted Apple Watch are already selling out!

60% off is a pretty convincing reason to grab a new Bluetooth speaker. This one boasts up to 12 hours of playtime and 360 degree sound. Plus, USB-C quick charge can power up both the speaker and your phone super quickly.

From documents to pictures, the brand says this all-in-one printer will print and scan from any device in your home, even phones and tablets. Grab it now for 30% off.

Keep track of your fitness and health foals with the Fibit Versa. The brand says this smart watch can "track more exercises than ever" and will sync to your smartphone so you can receive messages, calls and other notifications.

Upgrade your home entertainment room with this Vizio sound bar, which is currently 54% off. Featuring two built-in speakers, you'll have amazing audio and clear quality sound.

Save 50% off the Google Nest hub, which really does it all. It's an alarm clock, a sound machine, a place to stream music and shows, book reservations and so much more, says the brand.

For $20, you can snag a great deal on the Google Nest Mini. According to the brand, you'll be able to listen to music on the high quality speaker and even control other smart devices in your home, such as thermostats, lights and more.

Save up to $100 on the Apple iPad Mini this Cyber Monday — but hurry, as some colors are already selling out. The 8.3-inch version is compact making it perfect for travel and commuting. You'll be able to surf the web, message, stream your favorite movies, read and so much more, says the brand.

The Amazon Fire Kids Pro tablet will keep your child busy and engaged, but also without having to worry about parental controls. According to the brand, kids can safely learn, play and explore all types of topics, plus you'll save 47% off!

If you ever thought about getting or gifting an Alexa, now's the time because you can grab the Echo Show 5 for under $35. And she really does everything: sets alarms, calendar reminders, streams music and you can even ask her to play your favorite TV shows.

This touchscreen convertible laptop flips into a tablet and rotates so you can easily share your work. The brand says it features an intel core processor, making it perfect for everyday work, browsing and even gaming.

Whether you need a new set to impress guests with when hosting this holiday season, or need a refresh on your own bedding, opt for this cotton set that is now 30% off. Available in a white or blue color, this comforter set "looks high end," yet is affordable.

Looking for the best air fryer deals Cyber Monday 2022 has to offer? Save 44% off on this four quart version, which allows you to fry up your favorite meals and side dishes without the heavy oils, says the brand.

While the savings aren't mighty on this waffle maker, their smiles will be when you pull out these snowman waffles on Christmas morning. If snow people aren't your thing, these waffle makers are also available in snowflake, gingerbread and Christmas Tree shapes.

This ultra-slim Keurig K-Cup coffee machine is only four-and-a-half-inches wide and comes in tons of cute colors. Grab one for 20% off this Black Friday!

Upgrade your home security with the popular Ring doorbell. The brand says you'll be able to see, listen and talk to anyone that approaches the door on your phone, tablet and more.

This gift-ready holiday bundle includes everything the budding photographer in your life needs to capture nostalgia-inducing, nearly instant film photos. The set includes a Mini 11 Ice White Instant Camera, an Instax Mini Instant Film Pack (ten total exposures), two hexagon photo holders, a Mini 11 Camera Sticker, an Instax Mini 11 photo album, a camera strap, a hand strap and two AA batteries, the brand shares.

This is not a drill — this Shark vacuum is 50% off right now in Target's Black Friday sale. This powerful stick vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum as well, meaning you'll get more bang for your buck with this major deal.

This giftable mug is great to have at home or the office. According to the brand, the Ember Mug² does more than simply keep your coffee hot — it allows you to set an exact drinking temperature, so your coffee is never too hot or too cold. Then, the brand claims it will keep your beverage at that perfect temperature for 1.5 hours. At 23% off, now's the time to scoop up this game-changing mug.

This Nespresso machine gives you the option of a classic espresso or coffee beverage in multiple sizes. It even has a 60-ounce water tank and a place to store your Nespresso pods.

This robot vacuum will do the dirt work for you. You can schedule cleaning times via the app and it will hustle its away around your home and remove dirt, pet hair and more, says the brand.

Whip up a variety of recipes with this KitchenAid stand mixer that's 44% off right now. It features 10 speeds and 10 kitchen attachments, from food grinders to beaters. It's already sold out in multiple colors, so act fast to score one while it's still in stock for pickup at a store near you!

You'll save big on this highly-rated and powerful cordless vacuum from Dyson — it's currently 35% off. According to the brand, it has a run time for up to 40 minutes and will remove hard-to-remove dirt, allergens and pet hair.

This car set can sit four different ways: a rear-facing, forward facing, high-back booster and backless booster, says the brand. Don't miss out on this deal, you can save $100!

You'll want to move fast to save on this toy, as the sale on this particular RC car ends soon. You can expect some amazing stunts with this remote control car that can flip between colored sides, spin 360-degrees and zoom around. The Shop TODAY team is a fan of this speedy vehicle, which the brand says won't leave skids or marks on your floor, thanks to the soft tires.

Any fashion-obsessed kid or fan of L.O.L. Surprise dolls would be on cloud nine if they received this runway toy set. According to the brand, this set includes 80 surprises to unbox, including 12 dolls and the possibility to create more than 1500 looks. Right now, it's 43% off at Target.

This Harry Potter Advent calendar for kids might be as exciting as receiving a letter to Hogwarts. This set comes with over 300 pieces which include popular characters and mini builds.

Pikachu comes to life with lights and "super charges" when you press his head or belly. When you're not practicing your Pokemon training, the iconic character is super plush and easy to snuggle with.

This three-story mall is a Polly Pocket dreamland. It features a movie theater, pet area and clothing store for Polly and her friends to visit.

Grab this highly-rated electric toothbrush for 40% off this Black Friday. According to the brand, it features a smart timer and lets you know when it's time to brush a new area of your teeth.

According to the brand, this electric shaver flexes in five directions and will provide a close and quick shave. Grab one now for an impressive 65% discount.

An affordable option compared to other fleece jackets, snag this one from Target while it's 30% off and less than $25 for Cyber Monday. Available in 4 different colors from yellow, dark blue, black and grey, this sweatshirt is also available in sizes S through XXL.

Act fast! The sale on this winter essential, which you can snag for under $20 right now, ends today. It comes in a variety of colors, from a holiday-ready berry shade to classic black — some of which are already selling out. The brand says it features two pockets and a soft, quilted pattern.

Brainstorming for the family Christmas card? You can save up to 30% off on matching pajama sets from Wondershop.

Cozy slippers make the perfect gift and you really can never have enough. This plush pair features a nonslip grip and provide the ultimate warmth, according to the brand.

According to the brand, these microsuede slippers feature a durable rubber outsole making them suitable for indoors or running your daily errands outdoors.

Cyber Monday is a great time to save on seasonal must-haves, like these trendy Chelsea boots from the Levi's brand. According to the brand, it features a cushion footbed for comfort and support.

Whether we like it or not, winter is here. Choose between two colors, black or tan, to rough the winter with these "comfy," "fashionable" and "warm," according to reviewers.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.

Does Target have a Cyber Monday Sale?

In case you miss any Black Friday deals, the retailer announced a two-day Cyber Monday event, on Nov. 27 and 28. You can expect to see "hundreds of thousands" of deals that will be sold exclusively on Target.com and the Target App.

Does Target price match after Black Friday?

According to Target, the retailer is offering price matches on purchases made from Oct. 6 through Dec 24. To request a price match, you must have a proof of purchase and store bought-items can be done at any Target store, while online purchases can be done by calling Target.com Guest services at 1-800-591-3869. Not that some exclusions may apply.