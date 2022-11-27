Don't sleep on these Cyber Monday weighted blanket deals from Casper, Amazon and more

Now is the time to hop on the weighted blankets trend: Brands like Amazon, Brooklinen, Casper, Gravity, Linenspa and Walmart (with a top-rated pick under $18!) are having huge Cyber Monday savings on a range of weights and sizes.

From plush blankets to ones that include removable exteriors for cleaning purposes, the benefits of weighted blankets remain the same: ensuring a toss-and-turn-free night's sleep. Beyond that, there are so many options to tailor to your specific needs, from fuzzy options to those made specifically for kids.

But we don't know how long these kinds of savings on weighted blankets will last, so take a look at our list of 20 top picks to find the one that suits your needs.

Best Cyber Monday weighted blanket deals

A 12-pound weighted blanket that rings up at under $18? We love to see it. This Walmart "Popular Pick" is made of quilted material with added antimicrobial properties that's said to inhibit bacteria growth and odor. It's filled with weighted glass beads and includes an inner lining, and one reviewer said they recommend the quality of this blanket, as "it was sewn good, material felt and looked great."

Looking for a specific style that matches your decor? This shaggy 15-pound option is available for Prime members for under $70 and is a favorite because it is dual-sided and distributes the weight evenly, according to the brand.

You may think you've heard all there is to hear about weighted blankets, but this 25-pound one stands out because of its unique double-sided duvet cover that's micro-plush on one side and cooling on the other to help you further tailor how you sleep. And now, it's 50% off — and you save a further 10% on Amazon, thanks to the on-page coupon.

Available in 20 different colors and different weights from five to 30 pounds, this multilayered option with 22,000+ five-star ratings is made with "high-density sewing technology" and a breathable microfiber to keep sleepers comforted the entire night. Reviewers also love it because it's "warm," provides a "restful sleep" and is still in "great condition" after multiple years of use.

A solid pick for the winter this blanket is inspired by the design and warmth of a down jacket, according to the brand. Choose between 10-, 15- and 20-pound options for optimal comfort while sleeping or lounging at home. While reviewers say this weighted blanket option isn't as easy to clean as others, they still love it because it's "comfortable and soothing."

This weighted blanket from Linenspa also features a weighted glass bead interior, adding to the 15-pounds of weight that will allow you to have a stress-free, calming night's sleep. "I can't even tell you the difference it has made in everything," said one reviewer, who was skeptical to try weighted blankets to assist with sleeping through the night, but loves this blanket, adding that "it has made an amazing impact in my life already."

Available in ivory or gray colors, this faux fur weighted blanket is now on sale for 30% off! It's not only soft to the touch but it's said to be able to help you fall into a deep sleep each night with either its 16- or 20-pound options. A machine-washable, removable cover makes this blanket easy to wash and use as much as you'd like. "This one though, is a game changer," said one reviewer when comparing this to other weighted blankets.

This 12-pound weighted blanket from the well-loved and well-known brand Brooklinen is 25% off and promises to provide "cozy calmness" no matter where you're at. "Me and this blanket are inseparable. It's my favorite purchase this year," said one reviewer. Available in four different colors, including black, navy, green and blush pink, choose the one that matches either your bedroom or living room decor the best.

This No. 1 bestseller in the "kids' weighted blankets" category on Amazon is now on sale for Cyber Monday for under $26. This breathable, cooling, yet just-the-right-weight blanket, made from 100 percent microfiber and filled with non-toxic beads, is said to bring a sense of security that helps kids sleep.

Tuck them in under this dino-covered three-pound blanket that will help them sleep peacefully, according to the brand. Best for children between 20 and 40 pounds, it's breathable and easy to clean in the washing machine.

Available in weights from 10 to 30 pounds, this blanket includes bamboo fabric that helps to prevent overheating or sweating while you sleep. Buy an additional cover that can be removed to make washing your weighted blanket a breeze, especially if you have furry friends.

"I run hot so I was worried that a weighted blanket wouldn't be for me, but the bamboo cooling blanket is amazing," said one reviewer, adding that "it's always cool to the touch."

Available in five different colors and patterns, from neutrals and a classic holiday buffalo checkered option, this 12-pound reversible weighted blanket features mink-like fabric on the top and a microfiber fabric on the bottom. "I love this blanket and have never slept more soundly," said one reviewer, with others adding that they love it for its high quality and for how calming it is. Grab it for under $20 with the code SHOP20 at checkout.

Save over $100 on this affordable, reversible 12-pound weighted blanket that is available in three different colors. One side features a mink-like fabric that is soft to the touch, while the other side is a microfiber, durable fabric. Reviewed as high-quality and soft, one reviewer noted that "everyone in house fights over this" blanket that cannot be passed up at a price like this.

An affordable option for a weighted blanket, this 15-pound one is available in a handful of colors, including grey, pink, green and blue. Also available in four different sizes, whether you want to keep the blanket for yourself or share the wealth with others. Designed with small diamond pockets, this ensures that the glass beads are more compact, rather than distributed unevenly.

From five to 15 pounds, choose the weighted blanket that is the right amount of weight for your child, whether they need a little extra comfort throughout the night to help them fall asleep or a lot of it. These children's weighted blankets also come in two fun designs: dinosaurs and sports, as well as neutral colors such as navy, gray, pink and white. This machine-washable blanket is made out of comfortable cotton, meaning it is also cool enough for young sleepers who get warm throughout the night.

Whether you want to be secured by a light or heavy blanket or want an individual or shared one, there won't be a problem finding the weighted blanket that will fit your needs best. Available in 31 colors and weights from five to 30 pounds, this blanket is loved by reviewers so much, a handful of them noted that they own more than one and have bought it to gift to others.

With a removable exterior that makes it easier to wash this 15-pound option from Dream Lab, reviewers love this reversible blanket due to its high quality and for helping them sleep more soundly throughout the night. Large enough to cover a queen-sized bed, this blanket is perfect for the pair who both want to reap the benefits of sleeping with a weighted blanket. Score this one for under $75 with code SHOP20.

With sizes to fit every infant, from newborn to 36 months, you can rest assured knowing your babe is also getting a good night's sleep in this sack, which zips up to cover their legs, torso and chest, keeping their arms free.

With 2,900+ ratings, reviewers rave about this sleep sack, which they describe as "so calming," "high quality" and "never fails" to help their baby sleep longer through the night.

15 pounds of gray goodness will keep you snug, comfortable and feeling like you're wrapped up in a secure hug throughout the night thanks to this weighted blanket from Bear Mattress. This hypoallergenic blanket reduces anxiety and stress almost immediately, but note that this option can only be hand-washed. "The material is comfortable and the quilted pattern is pleasing to the eye," said one reviewer who purchased this as their first weighted blanket.

For those who are looking for a blanket with a removable cover, this one is a great option. Soft and created with a hypoallergenic fabric, according to the brand, this 20-pound choice is breathable and snug. One reviewer loved it because it is "so soft and the weight is perfect." With the code SHOP20 you can get it for under $80.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.