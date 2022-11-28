Act fast! Walmart's massive Cyber Monday deals on Apple, Dyson and more won't last

We hope all that turkey and pumpkin pie didn’t put you in too much of a food coma — because you certainly don’t want to sleep on the Cyber Monday deals that have dropped this morning. Retailers like Target, Amazon and Nordstrom have released a ton of post-holiday sales, but it’ll be remiss of you not to keep an eye out for the must-have deals Walmart has in store.

This Cyber Monday, the retailer isn’t holding back on its discount game — we’re seeing everything from up to 60% off Shark and Bissell vacuums to home deals on things like Drew Barrymore's electric kettle to super-comfy Skechers slip-ons that Shop TODAY readers keep clicking on. With so many markdowns to get through and the clock ticking, we found our favorite 40-plus items you should shop right now.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Compatible with iPhones and Androids, able to sync photos via email and from Google Photos, this digital smart photo frame can display all of your fondest memories for everyone to see.

For the ultimate at-home streaming experience, opt for this Apple TV add-on, which allows you to watch shows such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Peanuts holiday specials, among others. Plus, you can sync Apple devices to your TV easily with Apple AirPlay, and watch home videos, scroll through photos, or watch TIkTok altogether with friends.

If you've been waiting to get on the Apple Watch bandwagon, this is your time. Walmart is offering this first generation watch for 47% off. Now your text replies and calls will be easier.

Enjoy the thrill of playing anytime and anywhere with this Nintendo Switch. The system can transition to handheld mode so you can enjoy the gaming experience while on vacation. For a limited time, Walmart is offering this device for $100 off.

Access hundreds of games via the Xbox Game Pass Library, or access others via the Internet with this all-digital Xbox console, which is also the smallest, most compact one the brand has manufactured. No need to fret about buying all new accessories either, as remotes and other accessories can sync from your Xbox One to this console. Family game nights just got a whole lot better.

This 65" television comes with Google TV, which includes over 700,000 movies, shows, live TV options and streaming sites so you can have it all in 1 spot. Plus, you can use Google Assistant to search for your next family movie night with your voice. Reviewers love this television because the "picture is outstanding," with another one adding that "the realism, the depth, the 3-D imagery, and lifelike picture quality, and just overall clarity of the Sony's are second to none." Score this television now and save $700.

Yes, you read that right - a vacuum for $20. Just because it's small doesn't mean it compromises on power or function, as it transforms to a handheld vacuum as well. Weighing in at just under 5 pounds, this vacuum shouldn't be a hassle to cart around the house to clean both hardwood and carpeted surfaces.

Forget the days of using a broom with this multi-surface vacuum. The device vacuums and washed your floors at the same time while collecting all that pet hair. You can score this gadget for 40% off during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.

A sleek, bestselling and top-rated smartwatch that's also $200 off? Yes please. Crowned a "popular pick" in Walmart's "Samsung smart watches" category, this high-tech gadget looks modern, is available in two sleek colors (black and silver), and most important of all, has features (like accurate health tracking) that work wonderfully with Android and Samsung phones, according to several positive reviews.

Bake, grill, fry or roast all of your favorite foods with this touchscreen air fryer, that can hold 8 quarts of food, including an 8'' cake, 4 chicken breasts, or 16 wings. Christmas dinner and Super Bowl Sunday just became a whole lot easier with this air fryer.

This two-in-one device has a 20-liter interior, meaning it can hold up to 10 pieces of toast, numerous sized baking pans, or a 10-inch pizza. Hosting just became easier with the amount of food you're now able to cook with this kitchen gadget. "Chefman nailed it with design and function," said one reviewer.

One kettle boils enough water for 7 cups of tea-perfect for tea parties or days spent typing away. Available in 6 different colors, this electric kettle also has 4 different temperature settings, depending on what kind of tea you're making. Plus, instead of heating and re-heating water each time you want a new cup of tea, with the warming feature, this kettle will keep water warm for up to 60 minutes.

On the outside, this may look like a normal sherpa blanket. But underneath, there is an added pocket for your feet to stay warm. Available in three colors including grey, navy plaid and red buffalo plaid, this blanket "impressed" reviewers because of its "size as well as the extreme softness of this throw."

With both a checking and carry-on suitcase and two packing cubes, traveling for the holidays just got a whole lot easier (and cheaper.) Available in 4 different colors, from black and white to pops of color like pink and green, reviewers love this set because it's "really light," and they "roll with ease," along with having "plenty of storage space."

Say goodbye to commuting to the gym in the cold and save up to $100 on this indoor stationary bike, which has up to 32 resistance levels for riding up hills and sprinting at intense speeds. With an attached 10" screen, follow along with classes, or simply ride on a trail in a different state. "This bike is smooth as silk," said one reviewer, adding that the "assembly is easy."

Surprise them with this set-which promises to hold an even bigger surprise in 2 limited edition dolls. Whether you're looking to add more for under the tree or earn #1 gifter of the year with this one, leave them in awe of this gift, which also comes with its own carrying case.

Gift one of the hottest toys this holiday season, on sale for up to $40 off its normal price. Children cast a spell and watch as a magical friend appears when the cauldron is done misting. Able to play time and time again to impress and show to friends and family, this toy also has over 50 sounds and reactions to keep kids engaged and entertained.

Kids ages five and up will find endless ways to incorporate this lot of 1,100 LEGO pieces into their existing collection (or start a new one). Or, if they’re rule-followers, they can follow the instructions to create 15 mini-builds.

Looking for a last-minute holiday look? This party dress is the perfect choice to welcome the holiday season. The dress is now 75% off and comes in four different patterns to choose from.

Stay warm in this puffer down jacket for 61% off during Cyber Monday. It comes in seven different colors to match your winter wardrobe. The jacket has a thick structure and features 90% duck down fill. With six big pockets and a fleece-lined hood, you'll be prepared to withstand the elements.

Get ready for the winter with these Chelsea boots, now selling for less than $25. The style features a lug sole and soft padded insole to make your stride more comfortable.

Snag a pair of Crocs and rock with the cool kids, as these shoes became a go-to for many as a casual shoe to wear in place of sandals. Available in 10 different colors, this shoe is loved by reviewers due to its comfortability.

Jet set in style with this crossbody bag from Michael Kors. This printed bag is now 66% off and features a compact design to fit all your essentials. The purse comes with back and front pockets to have your belongings accessible.

Rather than apply chapstick before bed and hope for the best, opt for this sleep mask and wake up with refreshed, smooth and hydrated lips. " If you live in a cold area where you get dry lips most of time or if you just want your lips to look healthy and shiny then look no further," said one reviewer."

Best electronic deals

Got a little more moolah to spare? The first-generation AirPods Pro is now on deal for Cyber Monday; in fact, more than 1,000 Walmart shoppers snagged a pair since Thanksgiving Day! Hop on the Apple train and snag a pair of these sweat- and water-resistant earbuds while the deal lasts.

Prep for the holiday traveling season with Apple AirTags, by stuffing them in your suitcase or looping them around a backpack with the additional protective case keychain. Find AirTags via your iPhone or iPad, or say "Hey Siri" to enable the speaker that will sound to help you locate it.

A new Xbox means new controllers, right? Gift the gamer in your life with new controllers-especially if they have exhausted their previous ones. Or, if they need more to play with friends and family. Compatible with any Xbox console, set-up is reportedly simple in the Xbox accessories app.

Score half off this Madden NFL game, so they can score touchdowns all season long. Compatible with Xbox consoles, this game is also available for Play Station 5 consoles as well.

With 40 hours of battery life, use these wireless headphones throughout the week when working out, hopping on work calls, or listening to your favorite podcast while doing the dishes. Compatible with Apple products, you can control your song choice, volume, or reply to text messages with a simple, "Hey Siri," the brand says.

Capture the memories and print them instantly with this INSTAX mini camera. This deal is available in light blue and light pink colors, and also comes with film packs to make enough memories during the holidays.

This kid-friendly tablet comes with uploaded apps and works as a tablet. Your kid can easily surf, play games and stream content from the web with ease. This deal is 46% off.

Enjoy the power of modern cleaning with this robot vacuum. With a Wi-Fi connection and multi-function cleaning, this vacuum can mop and vacuum your floors simultaneously. Now, you can score this deal for 60% off.

Best kid deals

Deck your toddler in adorable festive jammies this season. Choose from 10 cute prints including Mickey Mouse and Paw Patrol, available in sizes 12M through 5T. This exclusive deal is only $7 and will make the holidays more inviting for your toddler.

Kids will open up the surprise balls to find over 70 prizes hiding inside, including dolls, sisters, pets and all the necessary accompanying fashion and accessories.

If they love Squishmallows and are ready for their own set of luggage, this dual set will definitely fit the bill. The backpack has an adorable 10-inch plush Squishmallows character on it, which doubles as a cozy travel buddy.

Complete with sounds, lights and vapor, this remote control car tumbles and rumbles, getting right back up after turning over its opponents or obstacles in its way. Reviewers recommend children play with this toy outside, rather than inside, and it even "easily drives on grass and has a generous distance range with the remote."

Best home deals

With 14 different features, including the ability to air fry, dehydrate, steam, slow cook and broil foods and more, this pressure cooker from Ninja checks all the boxes when it comes to cooking — especially for large groups of people around the holidays.

Update your bath towels and give your space a spa-like vibe. This bath towel is a great housewarming gift for those that just need a little extra in their space. For only $6 you get a highly absorbent towel made of 100% Egyptian cotton, according to the brand.

Complete your kitchen essentials with this 19-piece set from The Pioneer Woman. This Cyber Monday special deal will give you a complete cookware set for only $49. The pieces are great for all your delicious recipes this holiday season.

Upgrade your caffeine experience with this espresso machine. This one is great for pro baristas or beginners that want to personalize their morning brew. It comes with a built-in frother and an integrated cup warming tray for all your coffee recipes.

Blend all your veggies and smoothies in this powerful blender that features a high-performance motor to blend all your soups and hard ingredients. Walmart has a $200 discount for Cyber Monday and this is a great appliance to fine-tune your cooking skills.

Best vacuum deals

Hate vacuuming? Pet owner? Have several types of surfaces (not to mention many corners)? All of the above? Enter: this WiFi-enabled vacuum by robot vacuum-maker Eufy. For more than $180 off the sticker price, you can now enjoy its smart navigation technology and powerful suction, which it can adjust depending on the type of floor or debris to be removed. Thousands have bought this since Thanksgiving Day, so join them before this deal's gone!

Designed with your furry friends in mind, this vacuum works to pick up debris and hair they may track into your house and leave behind. With 40 minutes of active run time, a HEPA filter complete with an anti-allergen seal ensures that the dust you vacuum ends up there, rather than back into the air you breathe.

Another vacuum that will make your cleaning easier is this Dyson. With a cordless design and great filtration, your carpeted and hardwood floors will be dust free in no time. Now, Walmart has an exclusive discount for $100 off.

Best fashion and beauty deals

Say goodbye to frizz and say hello to moisturized, stronger hair. This bonding styling cream from Olaplex is loved by reviewers because it's "he best thing I've ever found to detangle, tame and smooth my hair," all with a pea-sized drop.

This unisex shampoo promises to prevent the thinning of your hair and promote voluminous locks instead. Biotin is a key ingredient in this shampoo and conditioner set, which reviewers love because it "makes your hair feel clean," "feels more gentle" and they have seen "significant improvement" with their hair.

Achieve salon-style blowouts right from your home with this volumizer and hair dryer from Revlon. With 4 settings and a detachable head, not only can you dry damp hair, but straighten and add texture to it as well.

Stay cozy and comfortable at all times with these fleece pants. The exclusive Cyber Monday sale comes in different colors and is a great pair to lounge at home or workout.

Complete your cozy look with this crewneck sweatshirt for less than $10. Pair it with your favorite jeans the sweatpants above for a laid-back look.

For the ultimate comfort, upgrade to this velour pajama set. This Cyber Monday sale is only $12 and features a cotton-blend and relaxed fit so you can enjoy freedom while lounging.

These elegant earrings are a great gift for any mother, daughter or friend. The luxury studs are meant to add a hint of dazzle to any outfit you wear. You can't miss this one-in-a-lifetime deal for 89% off.

If bell bottoms or straight cuts are not your thing, upgrade your denim repertoire with these skinny jeans. This pair has a cotton-blend and enough stretch to stay comfortable, according to the brand.

These bootie slippers will enhance your cold-weather look and keep you cozy all day. The style features a teddy sherpa upper, a cushioned insole with gel memory foam and sherpa lining to give you the ultimate cozy experience. For less than $20 you can cross off your list that white elegant gift.

Take $10 off these suede ankle booties, which are available in either black or brown colors. With details like a bow and fur finishings on the inside, your feet will be nice and cozy through the cold months.

Neutrals are always a safe choice when dressing up in the winter. This long sleeve pullover features a chunky texture and balloon sleeve with a relaxed silhouette to keep you cozy.

If laces are your worst enemy, get a pair that is easy to slip on. These sneakers are now 40% off and feel super lightweight due to their 5GEN® midsole cushioning and featherweight sockliner, the brand says.

Advent calendars are the best way to extend joy to your family when Christmas is far away. This one comes with 12 beauty must-have to give them the glow of the season. It features facial masks, scrunchies and more to give them a self care experience.

If your return to office requires a more elevated look, this zip tote is the best option to keep your laptop and essentials in one place. This deal is now 72% off and is an elegant gift for all the ladies that love classic designs.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals 2022: What to expect

Walmart's Black Friday sale, known as its Deals for Days event, kicked off on Monday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members and continues all the way through Cyber Monday (which falls on Nov. 28).

"It's a little bit of a change based on what we know from our customers," Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner told TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. "They've been shopping earlier and earlier every year — and particularly the last couple of years — we see a lot of people buying sooner than they would've in years past, so we moved the events up to be ready for them," Furner said.According to Walmart, this year's event has discounts on tech, toys, fashion and more from top brands like Apple, Dyson and LEGO.