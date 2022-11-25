Black Friday deal: Grab the viral Always Pan for under $100

If you've been on social media at all over the last couple of years, you've definitely come across Our Place's Always Pan. According to the brand, the all-in-one pan has sold out about 10 times and at one point racked up a 60,000-person waitlist, earning it its much-deserved nickname as "the internet's favorite pan."

Last year, Our Place dropped another all-in-one kitchen essential: the Perfect Pot. Just like the AlwaysPan, the brand says the pot will help you streamline your cooking process by combining the functionality of your stockpot, Dutch oven, sauce pot, steamer and spoon rest in one single vessel. (And it also looks great sitting on your stovetop.)

And for Black Friday, you can shop both of these bestsellers for extreme discounts — the iconic Always Pan for $95 and the Perfect Pot for just $115!

It's not every day you find a single pan that can effortlessly replace eight basic cookware pieces at once — but Our Place says the Always Pan can do all of that and more.

Whether you're looking to braise, sear, boil, fry, steam, sauté, serve or store, this bestseller is designed to handle all of your cooking needs. And it's made of a lightweight yet sturdy aluminum as well as nontoxic, nonstick materials, which the brand says is compatible with all cooktops. It also features two easy-pour spouts to keep spills to a minimum and a "stay cool" handle for safer transporting.

With the Always Pan, you'll also receive a nesting steamer basket and colander, a modular lid that can trap or release steam and a beechwood spatula with a built-in spoon rest.

The Perfect Pot comes with a removable roasting rack that can also be used as a steamer. It's made with the same non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating as the Always Pan, the brand says, so clean-up is easy. And you don't even need to whip out the strainer when you're boiling vegetables or making pasta because the top has one built-in to the lid.

It has a 5.5-quart capacity and the brand says it's oven safe up to 425 degrees, so you can start prepping a dish on the stove, finish it off in the oven and then place the pot straight on the table — since it's stylish enough to double as your serving vessel, too. (Just be careful to always use oven mitts because the handles get very hot.)

The Perfect Pot is available in eight must-have colors, including a brand-new green shade: Acid. It also comes with a beechwood spoon, which can be nested onto the pot while you're cooking or for storage.

More Our Place Black Friday deals

To sweeten the pot a little bit more, Our Place is offering even more deals up to 45% sitewide.

Easily steam vegetables, fish and more in this bamboo steamer. The tool is designed to fit perfectly atop the Always Pan, and it comes with chopsticks and paper liners for easy cooking.

Another tool compatible with the Always Pan, this flipping platter has become a fan-favorite. The ceramic cooking tool is great for any dishes that need seamless flipping.

Now you can sip in style with Our Place's drinking glasses. The cups are hand-blown and made from recycled glass and sand, the brand says. They come in sets of four or eight, and you can choose from a variety of color options to best match your dining decor.

Give yourself a sturdy surface to cut all of your ingredients. The cutting board features a functional trench that is designed to hold 2/3 cup of liquid. It also doubles as a serving platter, so you have somewhere to place your favorite spreads and charcuterie bites.

This knife set will help you complete all of your chopping, dicing, mincing and pairing needs. If you're not interested in the bundle, you can shop all three knives separately — and they're also included in the sale!

You can score the Always Pan and Perfect Pot for $200 in any color combination of your choosing.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.