Cyber Monday Apple deals: Save up to 57% on iPads, AirPods and more bestsellers

Every holiday season, Apple's tech products are always among the hottest gifts on everyone's lists.

And while we'd love to get all of our nearest and dearest a new pair of earbuds or a smartwatch from the brand, the products are typically pretty pricey — and they don't go on sale very often. So we couldn't believe our eyes when we saw that so many of Apple's most popular devices were on sale ahead of Cyber Monday.

From the TikTok-loved Apple AirPods Max to iPads, Apple Watches and more, we rounded up 28 of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals that you can still shop. Simply, keep reading to see all of our favorites or click on one of the links below to shop by category.

Best Cyber Monday Apple deals

AirPods deals | AirPods Max deals | Beats deals | Apple Watch deals | iPad deals | Accessory deals | MacBook and iMac deals | Apple TV deals

Apple Cyber Monday AirPods deals

The newest model of Apple's AirPods Pro is currently on sale for less than $200 — it's their lowest price ever, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel. According to the brand, this version features two times more noise cancellation, extended battery life and more immersive sound than the previous model.

If you're hoping to grab yourself a new pair of AirPods during the sales holiday but don't want to spend more than $100, you're in luck. The bestselling version of the popular earbuds are heavily marked down right now. With more than 483,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these headphones are a fan-favorite.

AirPods Max Cyber Monday sales

Apple's TikTok-famous AirPods Max headphones are currently marked down by $100! They have a ton of high-tech features that are designed to improve the listening experience, including active noise cancellation, transparency mode, spatial audio and more.

Apple Cyber Monday Beats deals

Surround yourself in sound with the Beats Studio Buds. They feature Spatial Audio and active noise cancellation, so the brand says that you can be fully immersed in whatever you’re listening to. Grab them now while they’re just $90 (their lowest Amazon price ever, according to Camelcamelcamel).

Built for athletes, the Powerbeats Pro are perfect for every kind of activity, whether it be a tough HIIT or a long walk in your neighborhood. They feature adjustable secure-fit ear hooks, which the brand says will hold them in place as you jump, jog or stretch.

Designed for all-day wear and function, these earbuds have noise cancellation capabilities, sweat and water resistance, audio sharing and up to six hours of listening time. They have more than 11,000 five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers on Amazon and are currently marked down by 20%.

You can drown out the noise and be fully immersed in your music with these noise-canceling headphones from Beats. Not only do they feature real-time audio calibration and adaptive noise canceling, but the brand also says that they're lightweight, durable and comfortable enough to wear all day long. Plus, you can't beat the price right now — they're marked down by $200, so they're $150! According to Camelcamelcamel, that the lowest Amazon price ever for this bestselling gadget.

Apple Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

If you already have an Apple Watch (or just added one to your cart during Black Friday), you can upgrade the band to this option for a discount. It’s made from a high-performance material, so the brand says that it’s durable, strong and soft. At this price, you might want to snag more than one to gift to all your tech-loving BFFs.

From activity tracking to texting, the Apple Watch SE has all the basic features you could want from your smartwatch. It's designed to be swim-proof and sweat-resistant so you can wear it for practically any activity. Plus, it has added safety features like fall detection, emergency SOS and crash detection.

If your friend is always up to date on the latest and greatest tech, it's pretty likely that they have the Series 8 Apple Watch on their list. The newest model is designed with advanced health sensors and apps that allow you to take an ECG, measure your heart rate and even track temperature changes in your body. The smaller version is currently marked down during Amazon and Target's Cyber Monday sales.

Don't miss your chance to score $60 off the Apple Watch Ultra. According to the brand, the "rugged" watch is designed for endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers and water sports enthusiasts. It's said to feature a corrosion-resistant case, bright display and customizable action button.

Cyber Monday Apple iPad deals

The brand says that this iPad is "powerful," "easy to use" and "versatile" — meaning, it has basically everything you could want from a tablet. And right now, you can get it for a discount at multiple retailers. One reviewer said that it's "great for every day surfing, replying to emails, watching videos and Youtube."

If you're planning on taking your iPad with you everywhere you go, you'll want an option that won't take up too much space in your bag. This mini version is exactly what you need. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and comes in multiple color options.

Right now, you can also save $50 on Apple's 2022 iPad Air, which features an Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine, an antireflective coating, a Liquid Retina Display with True Tone and so much more.

One of the latest releases from the brand, this gadget debuted in Oct. of this year. And you can get it on sale for Cyber Monday! The high-tech tablet promises "mind-blowing" speed, all-day battery life and a vibrant display. Not to mention, it also has a front and back camera for high-quality images and scans.

Apple accessory Cyber Monday deals

Sleek, durable, functional — get an iPhone case that checks all the boxes. The silicone make-up of this accessory is designed to feel smooth to the touch — but its microfiber lining Apple-approved strength will ensure your device is protected at all times.

Protecting your most important information has never been so easy (or stylish) than with this Apple wallet. The leather case can hold up to three cards and features MagSafe technology to keep you protected. The built-in magnetics effortlessly attach to your phone, and it even supports Find My to help you locate it if it every becomes separated from your device.

Whether you need an extra charger for the rooms in your house or you loaned one to a friend and ever got it back, no matter the reason for getting one, you can still grab the Apple charging block on sale for Cyber Monday.

If you're in need of a new charger, you can score this one from Apple for more than 25% off. It can be attached to your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to provide fast, wireless charging. As a bonus, it can even charge AirPods models that have wireless charging case.

Transform your iPad into a digital notepad for drawing, writing and more with the Apple Pencil. It magnetically attaches to iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Pro and iPad Air for easy storage when you're not using it.

You really can't go wrong with a gift card, especially one from Apple. And for a limited time, when you buy an Apple gift card valued at $100 or more on Amazon, you'll get a $15 Amazon credit. Use the code APPLEDIGITAL to secure the credit.

Grab this bestselling Apple adapter on sale ahead of Cyber Monday. It can be used to connect certain wired audio devices to newer models of iPads and iPhones.

If you're using your iPad for school or work, having a keyboard can make it easier to type essays, draft emails and more. According to the brand, it connects right onto your iPad and doesn't need to be charged or paired so it's ready to go whenever you need it. Talk about convenient.

Apple Cyber Monday MacBook and iMac deals

Buying a new laptop can be a major investment — especially if you're eyeing some of the top Apple models. Thankfully though, right now you can snag a number of them for a discount. For example, the Macbook Air is marked down by up to $200 this Cyber Monday. The brand says the system is speedy and responsive, so it's great for professionals, streamers and multi-tab users alike.

"If you’re thinking about it, just buy it," wrote one Best Buy shopper. "Probably the best laptop I’ve ever owned ... I’m glad I got it! I thought having just the iPad would be enough, the MacBook was a game changer for school and work." Whether you use it for work or pleasure, it's a solid purchase this Cyber Monday.

When you're editing photos, playing video or searching the web, sometimes a small laptop screen just won't do. Upgrade your setup to this iMac desktop, which features a 27-inch display, so you won't have to squint at the screen to read your emails. During Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale, you can add it to your cart for an impressive $600 discount.

Cyber Monday Apple TV deals

Consider this a do-it-all purchase. Apple's TV device not only allows you to access shows, movies and streaming apps, but according to the brand, you can also use it to AirPlay photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad or other Apple device.

This version of the gadget features 4K High Frame Rate HDR, so the brand says that you can watch shows and movies with "fluid, crisp video." It's currently at its lowest Amazon price ever, according to Camelcamelcamel, so you can upgrade your watching experience for less than $120.

Does Apple do Cyber Monday deals?

You can find Cyber Monday deals on Apple products from a number of top retailers, including Target, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Plus, through Monday, Nov. 28, when you purchase an eligible product on the Apple site, you'll get an Apple gift card to use for a later order.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.