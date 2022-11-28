100+ best Cyber Monday deals you can shop now from Macy's, Lululemon and more

The holiday shopping weekend continues with Cyber Monday deals. If you want to shop the best discounts while doing your holiday shopping (or take care of your own wish list), we've got the scoop on some of the biggest sales you can shop right now from Amazon, Target, Apple and more, including deals under $25, major markdowns on the Xbox Series X, steep savings at Dyson and tons more before they're gone.

Cyber Monday 2022 deals seen on the 3rd hour of TODAY | Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Target Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Macy's Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Lowe's Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Home Depot Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Kohl's Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Wayfair Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Cyber Monday streaming deals 2022 | More Cyber Monday deals 2022

Cyber Monday deals seen on the 3rd hour of TODAY

Old Navy Cyber Monday deals

Old Navy is offering 50% off seasonal essentials and we're featuring some of our favorite pieces. From puffer jackets to bestselling jeans to cozy accessories, you'll want to stock up on these winter basics for the whole family.

Exclusions include Today Only Deals, 2 Days Only Deals, Jewelry, face masks, sunglasses and products with any third-party branding.

Allbirds Sneakers Cyber Monday deals

This Cyber Monday, Allbirds is offering up to 42% off on the Wool Runners. And through Dec. 2, you can score other select styles between 31% and 41% off, too.

Shop TODAY's sneaker pick for the cozy months are the Wool Runners. According to the brand, these shoes are thermoregulating and designed to keep your feet warm, making them perfect for winter, holiday travel and especially suitable for the Start TODAY Walking Challenge.

Don't forget the men can join in on the cozy comfort too. The wool material comes in a variety of colors so you can style it with anything in your closet.

Ulta Cyber Monday Deals

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a beauty gift set to give to others, Brach says now is the time to stock up on winter beauty because you can score up to 40% off select brands at Ulta.

During Ulta's sale, you can grab Redken products at 40% off, including this Quick Blowout Heat Protectant Spray. According to the brand, it not only protects your strands up to 450 degrees, but also will leave your locks looking smooth and free of flyaways.

Philosophy is also offering 40% off their products, which means you can grab their award-winning facial cleanser for under $20. According to the brand, this one-step cleanser will melt away makeup, dirt and other impurities.

In the luxury brand category, Lancome will be marking down their bestselling beauty essentials by 30%. Including this mascara that's meant to give your lashes 12-times more volume and last for up to 24 hours, says the brand.

Pura D'Or Cyber Monday Deals

This Shop TODAY favorite shampoo and conditioner set is 30% off on Amazon right now. But for an even bigger savings, TODAY viewers can grab this set on the Pura D'Or website for 40% off with the TODAY-exclusive code TODAY40 — valid until midnight tonight.

According to dermatologists, this anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner set might help with hair growth. It contains ingredients like pumpkin seed oil, palmetto and rosemary and the brand says you'll notice smoother and healthier looking hair.

Peacock Cyber Monday deals

Through Nov. 28, Peacock is offering a year-long Peacock Premium subscription for just 99 cents per month for 12 months to new subscribers. To take advantage of this can’t-miss deal, head to PeacockTV.com/blackfriday for details, create an account and then use the promo code SAVEBIG at checkout. But hurry, this deal ends midnight tonight! Peacock is owned by our parent company NBCUniversal.

3Doodler Cyber Monday deals

Save 45% off this high-tech 3D printing pen, which Brach calls "good old fashion fun but the 2022 way." Coming with three plastic color refills, the brand says you load the pen up and start doodling whatever your imagination can think of.

Since the Create+ is recommended for tweens and teens, younger children will enjoy the Start+ version that features a larger grip pen and no external hot parts, says the brand. You can grab this STEM toy for 30% off.

Google Cyber Monday deals

You can save up to 50% off on select home and tech favorites from Google this Cyber Monday.

According to the brand, this wifi router reaches up to 2,200 square feet of coverage. Brach loves this for her own home for its powerful connectivity. Right now, you can save $50 this Cyber Monday.

Whether you're looking for a practical gift or a tech addition to your home, Brach loves the Nest Hub for all of its capabilities. Set timers, stream your favorite shows, play music or ask it random questions, this gadget does it all. Plus, you'll save $50!

Save 33% off this video doorbell system that allows you to monitor everything that goes on your doorstep. According to the brand, it features HDR video and night vision and will send alerts for people, packages and more, straight to your smart phone.

This smart thermostat allows you to adjust your thermostat straight from your app. The brand also mentions it features learning sensors and can set itself to energy-saving settings to save you money when you're not home. Grab one this Cyber Monday for under $180.

Casper Cyber Monday deals

Through Nov. 30, Casper is offering 25% off mattresses and adjustable bases, plus 10% off everything else on the website with code BFCM-D.

For even more savings, Casper is offering TODAY viewers an exclusive code. You can score 40% off any size of the Comfy Bundle with TODAY-exclusive code TODAY40 — now through Nov. 30.

This bundle has everything you need for the ultimate bed refresh. With this bundle you'll get two original pillows and a sheet set, all made of 100 percent cotton, according to the brand.

Aerogarden Cyber Monday deals

Whether you're looking to get more veggies and herbs in your diet or searching for the perfect gift for the foodie in your life, this harvest garden allows you to grow up to six different plants at once, without the soil or sunlight. Plus TODAY viewers can grab this for $90 with TODAY-exclusive code TODAYSHOW.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022

Walmart's Black Friday event, Deals for Days, will run all the way through Cyber Monday (Nov. 28). During this time, you can expect new deals on brands like Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple, Lego, Dyson and more.

Target Cyber Monday deals 2022

Much to our excitement, Target is continuing its deal event through Monday night with its online-only Cyber Monday sale. During this two-day event, shoppers can expect savings on everything from Bluetooth headphones to toys and home essentials for up to 55% off.

Macy's Cyber Monday deals 2022

Macy's official Black Friday deals dropped on Nov. 20 and are continuing with Cyber Monday specials. Shop everything from winter coats to kitchen gadgets and furniture for up to 70% off.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2022

Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals are here! And if you're looking for new tech, you're in luck. Right now, you can score savings on the Apple Pencil, TCL TVs and more. With deals this good, you might want to click "add to cart" on more than one item today.

Lowe's Cyber Monday deals 2022

Lowe's isn't just hosting Black Friday — it's hosting Black Friday Month! The deals are live, so you can start saving on tools, appliances and more. Plus, the retailer is offering exclusive one-day only Cyber Steals to shop online throughout the month.

Home Depot Cyber Monday deals 2022

Home Depot is offering Black Friday all month long. From up to 45% off tools and accessories to up to 30% off select appliances and even free shipping on holiday decor purchased online, you'll have the opportunity to save all the way through Nov. 30.

Kohl's Cyber Monday deals 2022

Through Christmas Day, you can expect to see select items on sale and offers on toys, clothing from Nike, Under Armour and more. During this time, you can rack up some extra Kohl's cash, too. "All customers can take an extra 20% off their purchase and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent," the retailer announced in a recent release.

Wayfair Cyber Monday deals 2022

Wayfair is offering up to 80% off and free shipping on nearly everything for Cyber Monday. You can expect to see bedding for up to 70% off, area rugs for up to 80% off and so much more.

Cyber Monday streaming deals 2022

Savings on streaming services are often hard to come by — until now! The following two deals are some of the lowest prices we've seen so far, so time to start shopping.

Through Nov. 28, Peacock is offering a year-long Peacock Premium subscription for just 99 cents per month for 12 months to new subscribers. To take advantage of this can’t-miss deal, head to PeacockTV.com/blackfriday for details, create an account and then use the promo code SAVEBIG at checkout. Peacock is owned by our parent company NBCUniversal.

Wondering if there are any Hulu Black Friday deals? You're in luck. Hulu's ad-supported plan is now just $1.99 per month for 12 months, which is 75% off the usual monthly price of this streaming service. You can also cancel anytime, so subscribers aren't locked into this service after purchasing. Keep in mind, this deal is a limited-time offer, so snag it before it's over on Nov. 28.

More Cyber Monday deals 2022

Lululemon Cyber Monday deals 2022

We found savings on leggings, tees and more for Lululemon's Black Friday sales event.

Kate Spade Cyber Monday deals 2022

During Kate Spade's Cyber Monday sale, you can save up to 60% on jewelry, clothes, shoes, handbags and more accessories with promo code CYBERMON.

Dyson Cyber Monday deals 2022

Dyson is offering some exclusive discounts during its Owner Rewards sale — the only time of the year that the brand says it offers a discount on its hair tools. From Nov. 21 to Dec. 10, anyone who has previously purchased a Dyson product and registered it on Dyson.com will receive and redeem a promo code for 20% off any Dyson product. Note: It will only work on one product.

Bed Bath & Beyond Cyber Monday deals 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday deals include shop discounts on everything from bedding to smart home products for up to 50% off.