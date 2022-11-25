Black Friday Lululemon deals you'll want to grab while they last — all under $100

Black Friday markdowns at Lululemon are a huge deal, especially because the popular athletic wear brand doesn't tend to host huge sales throughout the year. And you can always find us checking to see if the viral belt bag is back in stock or browsing through the brand's We Made Too Much section. So you could imagine our excitement when Lululemon announced a four-day long Black Friday sale, going from Thanksgiving Day through Nov. 27.

Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite ultra-soft leggings or want to surprise a fitness-loving friend with some new accessories, we found popular items that you don't want to miss, all under $100. But you'll want to make sure you're all set on your Lululemon decisions because all sales are final!

Keep reading to see all the major deals that Lululemon has to offer. You can scroll to see all the fabulous finds or shop this article by category.

Tops and bras | Bottoms and leggings | Accessories

Lululemon Black Friday deals on tops and bras

This long-sleeve option is perfect for the cooler months, whether you're headed to weekend yoga or looking for an ultra-soft layering piece. For Black Friday, you can save 30% in select colors.

You can save up to 57 percent on select colors in the popular Align crop tank. According to the brand, it's made of "buttery-soft" fabric and is perfect for all types of activity, from yoga to walking and more.

The brand says this fabric "feels like second skin" with its supportive and quick-drying fabric. Select colors start just at $29 during the Black Friday sale — that's a 63 percent savings!

The Align tee sits just above the waist and features a low-dip back. The brand says the ultra-soft shirt will pair perfectly with high-waisted leggings.

For days when you need full support, this sports bra will be your best friend. The brand says the extra support makes it perfect for high-impact activities and running.

Exercise dresses are trending big time this year, and they're not just for the tennis courts anymore. If its chicness wasn't enough, it even features a built-in bra!

You will be living in this fleece zip-up all winter long. According to the brand, it's meant to fit loosely and sits at the waist, plus it's currently under $100.

Lululemon says this pullover is "designed to move." It features a half-zip that allows you to keep warm while you're out in about or cool down if you're finishing a workout.

Lululemon Black Friday deals on bottoms and leggings

The brand says these tights are perfect for training, with it's sweat-wicking and abrasion-resistant fabric. And you'll save up to 46% off during Black Friday Lululemon sales.

These 23-inch crop leggings are meant to sit right below your calf and are super high-waisted, so you don't have to worry about them falling down.

These super soft, slim-fit joggers look incredibly comfortable and the fun thread design makes it look nice enough to wear on an errand run.

This high-waisted athletic skirt features built-in shorts, plus pockets to store your phone, cards or keys. It comes in tons of colorways, with some marked down at $39.

These yoga (or biker) shorts have all of the Align-favorite features, from the super soft fabric to quick-drying capabilities. The waistband even has a pocket to store your small essentials.

Looking to add a pop of color to your cozy attire? These lightweight and stretchy joggers might be your next wardrobe staple, plus they're 27% off.

Change up your usual yoga leggings with this Groove-y flare style. Coming in four shades, some colors will get you a $30 savings!

Lululemon Black Friday deals on accessories

This popular running belt is currently 50% off and we don't think it'll be in stock very long. According to the brand, it features a mesh pouch that expands to fit your phone and other essentials. Plus, it has a snug fit so you don't have to worry about it bouncing around during your run.

The brand says this lightweight scarf can be worn any time of the year, but we think it'll come in handy this holiday season with its lightweight wool fabric. Grab one at 60% off while they're still available!

Want to keep your hair out of your face but look cute doing it? Tie up your locks with this adorable bow. It comes in six different shades and it's under $10!

Whether you're looking to upgrade your mat or gift one to a yoga-loving friend, this option is under $90. The brand says it features a good top-layer grip to keep you from sliding during your practice.

This isn't just your ordinary crossbody bag — it opens up to fit and secure your yoga mat. It also features two zipper pockets to fit all of your essentials.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot shopping expert Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.