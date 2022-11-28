The Shop TODAY team takes Cyber Monday sales very seriously — we mean it when we say that this is our Super Bowl. The beauty deals are pretty exceptional this year, and we've compiled all of the best ones to make navigating this marathon shopping weekend easier for you.

From discounted retinol creams to mascaras on super sale to Revlon at its lowest price ever, we've scoured the internet for the best Cyber Monday beauty deals 2022 has to offer across retailers. We've even secured exclusive Cyber Monday codes for TODAY readers to take advantage of at a few of our favorite brands. Keep scrolling to see all of our picks, or you can shop by clicking each category:

TODAY-exclusive Black Friday beauty deals

Score this exclusive Steals & Deals blowout brush while it is currently 91% off! It is available in two different sizes to fit different hair types and brushes out hair while blow drying and styling.

This Shop TODAY favorite and dermatologist-recommended shampoo is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve hair growth. If you're facing thinning hair, now's your chance to score 40% off of this shampoo on purador.com with the code TODAY40.

While you're at it, you can also score 40% off the Gold Label duo, which includes both the anti-thinning shampoo and a moisturizing conditioner, with the code TODAY40. One Shop TODAY writer says that both she and her husband use and love this set.

Frizz is a common issue this time of year, and if you're among the afflicted, this Pura D'Or shampoo and conditioner set (now 40% off with code TODAY40) is just what you need. The apple cider vinegar and blend of active ingredients help to lock in moisture and shine, balance your hair's pH levels and stop dryness in its tracks, according to the brand.

Did you know that half of older women have hair loss? If you've struggled with hair thinning due to breakage or a dry scalp, this scalp serum could be the missing ingredient in your haircare routine. It's currently 40% off with code TODAY40 on purador.com, so now's the perfect time to test out the formula, which boasts 15 key active ingredients.

Aloe vera's not just for treating sunburns. According to beauty experts, the staple ingredient has benefits for skin and hair year-round. With code TODAY40, this lavender-scented aloe vera gel is 40% off on Pura D'Or's website.

If your hair is dry, damaged or prone to flyaways, this argan oil could be your hair's savior. One Shop TODAY writer says this affordable hair oil helped to tame her frizz in just 5 minutes. Scoop up a bottle for yourself while it's 40% off with code TODAY40.

Trying to grow your eyebrows and eyelashes? Castor oil might do the trick. Reviewers say it really works, and now that it's 40% off with code TODAY40, you'll definitely want to implement this into your beauty routine.

This Shop TODAY favorite hydrating oil is part of the 40% off sale with code TODAY40 as well. One reviewer called this facial oil a "miracle in a bottle." The multitasking ingredient has benefits for both skin and hair.

With more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this elasticity-improving eye cream with rosehip and hibiscus is in our carts this Black Friday. You can snag 30% off the puffiness and dark-circle reducing formula on Amazon this weekend, thanks to the code 30TODAY2022.

We love this calming and moisturizing shampoo and conditioner duo for fighting dandruff and balancing oil production. It's 30% off on Amazon this weekend with the code 30TODAY2022.

Who couldn't use a little self-care this holiday season? Now that it's 30% off with code 30TODAY2022, we're adding this skin care trio to our carts for ourselves and to gift as stocking stuffers.

Ulta Black Friday deals

This teeth whitening gadget promises a brighter smile in just 10 days. The rechargeable LED device has produced positive clinical results, helping users' teeth whiten by six shades. According to the brand, it's safe on tooth enamel and won't cause painful sensitivity.

You can score 30% off of this liquid lipstick with over 2,000 perfect five-star ratings right now. Reviewers claim that it's super long-lasting and applies evenly for a perfect lip.

If definition and separation are priorities in a mascara for you, this IT Cosmetics formula is probably right up your alley. It's garnered over 5,000 perfect, five-star ratings from Ulta customers and is also just $18 right now.

Tarte is known for their shape tape concealer, and this foundation is the full-face version of that bestseller. It's currently half off, meaning you can save $12 on this 12-hour, full-coverage foundation.

If medium, buildable coverage is more your speed, try Tarte's BB Blur Moisturizer. It's SPF 30 and has over 1,900 five-star ratings from Ulta reviewers.

Sephora Black Friday deals

We might be just a few weeks away from the official start of winter, but that doesn't mean our skin can't look like we just spend hours sunbathing on the beach. With this body serum, you can give yourself a sun-kissed glow with more skin-loving oils and vitamins and less UV ray damage.

Nothing's worse than seeing your foundation disappear halfway through the day. With this longwear foundation, you can get medium-to-full coverage that is designed to last for longer — and give you a natural finish, according to the brand.

Sephora is shaving off over $30 on the 8-ounce bottle of First Aid Beauty's popular skin cream. According to the brand, the rich formula works on any skin type to combat dryness, redness and wrinkles.

Amazon beauty Black Friday deals

Give your lashes a boost in thickness and drama, with this voluminous mascara. According to the brand, the formula builds lashes up to 5-times their natural thickness and is resistant to clumping. Grab it on sale for less than $8.

Whether your old beauty tools need a refresh or you just want to add to your collection, this 16-piece set of makeup brushes has everything you need to create your favorite looks.

The Shop TODAY team has been singing Olaplex's praises for years. We're excited to see that many bestsellers from the brand are on sale this Black Friday, including this repairing treatment, which is designed to heal broken bonds and give strands shine.

Also on sale for 20% off is Olaplex's hair nourishing Bonding Oil, which can de-frizz, strengthen and protect locks, according to the brand.

Give your nails a stunning manicure, without a trip to the salon. According to the brand, these press-ons will last up to three weeks, come with several sizes and are reusable.

Who would've thought one of 2022's buzziest skin care ingredients would be snail mucin? The internet has recently become obsessed with this snail essence, and the K-beauty trend doesn't show any signs of stopping — it has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. At 44% off, now's your chance to try out this weirdly satisfying formula for yourself.

You can save 45% on Baebody's Retinol Moisturizer until midnight tonight. If you didn't know, dermatologists recommend retinol to 'almost everyone'. So if you're not already using the ingredient, this could be exactly what your skin care routine's been missing.

An even more impressive deal on Baebody's products is the 28% off steal they're offering on their Eye Gel on Amazon. With over 15,000 five-star ratings, this de-puffing eye cream is both Shop TODAY- and dermatologist-approved.

From the same line as the TikTok-viral firming eye cream, you can score 50% off of this luxury beauty find on Amazon. Reviewers say it really helps to exfoliate and brighten dull skin.

With the holidays in full swing, now's the perfect time to save 20% on a travel-friendly blow dryer as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals. Drybar has a cult following, and after testing this mighty little machine out, you'll never go back to that hotel hair dryer ever again.

This product is at its lowest price ever on the website. It helps to blow dry and style all in one move to save you time and effort when doing your hair.

Macy's beauty Black Friday deals

As part of Macy's special Black Friday sale, you can grab this perfume by Jimmy Choo for half off. The floral scent is made with notes of sweet pea, rose, white musk and sandalwood.

Another Macy's exclusive, this handy tool promises salon-quality results at home in minutes. The Shop TODAY team is obsessed with easy blowout brushes like the Revlon One-Step, so we are stoked to see a deal as good as 50% off on this one.

If you've been eyeing the Avocado Eye Treatment from Kiehl's, this is your sign to make the purchase. It's 35% off right now in Macy's Black Friday sale, so scoop one up at a major discount while you can.

Add a sunkissed look to your eyelids with this eye shadow palette. The mix comes with shimmery hues and neutral pigments to create the perfect smokey eye.

This lightweight foundation comes in 63 buildable hues for your perfect shade match. More than 4,000 Macy's customers give the 24-hour foundation a perfect, five-star rating.

If your skin is on the oilier side, a powder foundation is a safe bet. It's also 30% off right now, and the brand claims it delivers shine-controlling, medium- to full-coverage staying power for up to 12 hours.

Nordstrom beauty Black Friday deals

For half the price you can get this bestseller and add a rose hue to your lips. This lipstick has an intense pigment yet a soft color to give you that delicate look.

Give your skin a glow-up with this gift set from Kiehl's. The package features a dark spot treatment, ultra facial cream and eye serum. This one is now 25% off and a great set to smooth your complexion.

These dace sheets promise intense hydration and a brighter complexion, thanks to an advanced HydraSurge5 Moisture System. Grab a four count on sale for just over $20.

This mascara was developed by IT Cosmetics in partnership with Drybar. In addition to looking like an adorable tiny hair tool, the brand claims it mimics a blowout effect for eyelashes with va-va-volume. It's 50% off right now, so it's the perfect time to put those claims to the test.

Another 50% off find is this 36-hour, waterproof gel eyeliner from Too Faced. It's a smart idea to grab one now while it's on sale so you'll have it on hand next time you want to perfect your eyeliner.

This popular fragrance is now on sale and reminisces a woody scent, just like the fireplace. This one comes in two sized and is great for those ladies that want to personalize their scent.

If you've heard the NuFace gospel and have been eyeing the device, now is the time to buy since it's on sale. The brand claims that this skin care tool rejuvenates and tones your appearance.

Glossier Black Friday Deals

Everything on Glossier.com (excluding gift cards) is 20% off this weekend, with 30% off all orders over $100.

Remove any makeup and debris with this jelly cleanser. The popular formula is infused with hydrating ingredients to soothe your skin.

Add an all-day glow to your cheeks with this dewy highlighter. The Haloscope is formulated with genuine crystal extracts for a glittery finish.

If you're aiming for fluffy, full brows, Glossier's aptly named Boy Brow is a great option. Snag one at 20% off while you can.

This brightening serum claims to make your complexion look dewy and glowy, both instantly and over time. If you've been on the hunt for a new serum, this sale's the perfect time to test it out.

Blush instantly wakes your face up and makes you look more alive. Glossier's cloud paint is a favorite for its buildable pigment and natural finish, and right now the award-winning formula is on sale.

This hybrid lip balm and lipstick gives a 'just-blotted' finish for a casual and buildable swipe of color. Grab one at 20% off for your new everyday lip.

This perfume has a cult following. The brand claims it interacts with your body's natural musk and smells slightly different on everyone. Curious? Grab a bottle of this pleasant pink pepper, white floral, and creamy iris scent while it's on sale and see what it smells like on you.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy since categories are different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discounts on clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.