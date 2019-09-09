At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
I'm no film critic, but I think one of the best movie character transformations is in "The Princess Diaries." The moment Anne Hathaway's character, Mia, reveals her new frizz-free hair is a major win for women everywhere. Like Mia, my confidence soars when I'm rocking sleek locks. Unfortunately for me, my naked hair usually looks dry, damaged and full of flyaways.
Recently, a hairdresser suggested I try argan oil. While I couldn't afford what he wanted to sell me in his salon, I did find this highly-rated argan oil from Pura D'Or with more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon for just $12.
Pura D'Or Organic Moroccan Argan Oil
Why this serum?
I love the idea of using an argan oil mask as a deep conditioning treatment, but I don't always have the luxury of taking a long shower which is why I tend to use serums instead. I need something I can put on my wet hair and dry it as usual. In the past, I've had considerable success with this $5 Garnier Fructis serum — and last year I even splurged on a $30 option from the Living Proof brand that celebrities like Jennifer Anniston have sworn by.
Though these options have worked in the past, I'm trying to go more natural and the idea of a 100% organic, cold-pressed premium virgin grade oil was very attractive. This oil is imported from Morocco — the only place in the world with argan trees. It's even bottled in a solar-powered facility in California. Of course, I also loved the 4.5-star rating from more than 8,000 Amazon reviewers and was thrilled to see it was the bestselling product in Amazon's Hair Treatment Oils category.
How it worked on my hair
When I got my Pura D'Or argan oil I noticed it has a nice oak-like smell. I know how easy it is to go overboard with oil so I started with just three pumps. I applied it by running it through my damp hair about ten minutes after getting out of the shower, but the online reviews also said you can use it in or before taking a shower.
After combing my hair and blow drying it, I noticed that my hair was softer, shinier and less frizzy than usual. It looked like I used a deep conditioning mask when in reality I only spent a few seconds running the oil through my hair! As the day continued, I added another pump to my hair to treat my dry ends. It didn't fix my split ends the way a trim would, but it definitely tamed them noticeably.
You can also use it on your face and body
While I bought this oil specifically for my hair, it can also be used on your skin and currently ranks as the eighth bestselling product in the Facial Creams and Moisturizers category on Amazon. The oil promised to "restore elasticity, soften fine lines and wrinkles, and restore nutrient content to skin cells." I've used it on my dry upper arms and love that I don't need to spend minutes rubbing it in like I would with thick lotion.
There are tons of ways you can use this argan oil, but I know that I'll definitely keep using it on my hair. I have an upcoming trip to Dubai and I'm already planning on packing it into a TSA-approved container so I can bring it with me like I did to Finland.
I may not be a princess in real life, but this oil helps my hair look and feel like it came straight out of a story book!
