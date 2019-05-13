What does it do?

According to the description, the ArtNaturals Argan Oil Hair Mask uses a "natural, hydrating, repairing" formula to help restore moisture in the hair and scalp, as well as repair and protect hair from heat damage caused by excess styling and sun exposure.

It's especially useful for dry, brittle hair. The organic, paraben-, phthalate-, sulfate- and cruelty-free formula is recommended for all hair colors and types (mine is dark brown, semi-course and typically wavy) and, unlike some other moisturizing products on the market, promises not to leave any greasy residue behind.

As if I wasn't already sold on the powerful ingredients and countless reviews urging me to buy this "amazing," "life-changing," "unicorn" product — the brand is so confident that consumers will be happy with their results that it offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, or your money back.

I knew I had to try it to believe it, so I shelled out the $13 and waited for my miracle tub to arrive.

How well does it work?

It was delivered on a weekend and I had some extra time on my hands so I figured I'd get straight to it. After shampooing, I opened the tub and combed the creamy formula through my long hair, concentrating particularly on my parched ends. Then I left the product in for a little over 5 minutes (3-5 is recommended) and rinsed/dried as usual.

But this time was different. I noticed my hair appeared softer, shinier and overall healthier (not to mention less frizzy) after just one go, and it has become a regular staple in my shower routine since. It's left my hair softer and more manageable with time.

I've been using it a few times a week for the past two weeks, and I don't plan to stop anytime soon!

For more hair products, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!