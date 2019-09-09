At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

When it's muggy out, blow-drying your hair straight might seem like a waste of time. Take one step outside and your locks can go from sleek and straight to a frizzy, curly mess in seconds.

When Chris Appleton, stylist to Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez, gave them both a straight, swishy bob that the internet has dubbed "glass hair," our first question was... can it stand the humidity? His answer: absolutely.

"Using the right product to get the right finish to the hair is essential. That razor-cut kind of bob only really looks its best when it's super-shiny and super-glossy," Appleton said. His go-to product is Color Wow Dream Coat, a "light as water" spray that he described as an "umbrella for the hair." (He's also the brand's artistic director).

Appleton explained that the product creates a wetness shield. Meaning, if you flick a few water droplets on Dream Coat-treated hair, your strands will literally deflect the moisture. He recommended completely covering your wet strands root to tip with the spray, then blow-drying with a large round brush for a super-sleek finish. But beware of lifting your hair at the root while drying, though, or you'll add too much volume.

But we had other questions as well, like the secret to creating the perfect ponytail to get your hair off your neck. But sometimes, nailing a quick pony requires more time in front of the mirror than curling or styling your hair. Ever been there? Appleton has a solve for that, too. Which makes sense, since he works with ponytail princess Ariana Grande.

The key is in the proper ponytail holder. Appleton is behind this particularly buzzworthy look that Jennifer Lopez has been known to rock, so he's an expert. And he swears by the affordable brand called Blax.

"They're almost like rubber and they grip on the hair," Appleton said.

Once he's secured a tight ponytail either high atop the head or at the nape of the neck, he often attaches a clip-in hair extension to the ponytail for a fuller look, then wraps around a piece of the clip-in around the elastic to finish the style.

Try these hair extensions for an easy — and temporary — style switch.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!