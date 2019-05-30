According to Mac, the Creme sheen finish is a creamy balmy formula with a comforting feel, medium buildable coverage and semi glossy finish.

What I love most about this formula is that it doesn't feel dry at all. It applies very smoothly and it stays put pretty well throughout the day. It's also versatile enough to wear with any outfit or beauty look.

Recently, I came across an old blog post written by Gaines and I was pleasantly surprised to learn that she also uses Mac lipstick as her go-to. Gaines' preferred shade is "Fresh Brew" in the Lustre lipstick formula.

Gaines' wrote that the product was the "best long-lasting nude lipstick I’ve found!"

This color and formula is very similar to the one I use. The main difference is that hers is more of a tan shade, without the pink undertones. Hers also seems to be a little more on the sheer side. But similar to mine, it's meant to be comfortable to wear (not dry or flakey) and it leaves your lips with just a bit of natural looking color.

Both "Creme in Your Coffee" and "Fresh Brew" are perfect neutral shades, especially for the summer. Plus, they both seem like great options for almost any skin tone.

I definitely need to try Gaines' favorite shade now!

For more Joanna Gaines-approved products, check out:

