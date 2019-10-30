At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston is known for her enviable strands.

And while she’s changed up her style countless times over the past two decades — from her mid-'90s choppy crop, “The Rachel,” to her stint with mermaid-esque locks in 2000 to her effortless golden-blonde waves — the constant is that her hair always looks healthy and gorgeously glossy.

So how does she keep tresses silky smooth and frizz-free despite regular styling?

In an interview with People magazine, the actress revealed her beauty and hair care staples, and one affordable product caught our eye: Unite 7Seconds Leave-In Detangler.