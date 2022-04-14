According to Baebody, the popular beauty product is the No. 1 bestselling eye gel on Amazon and one of the brand's top sellers — followed closely by its retinol moisturizer. Nearly 13,000 verified shoppers have given this gel a glowing five-star review and describe the affordable product as amazing, impressive and even "life-changing."

The made-in-the-USA eye gel is meant to reduce the appearance of under-eye bags, fine lines, dark circles, puffiness and sagginess, and the brand even offers a money-back guarantee. It tackles under-eye concerns with a powerful combination of ingredients including peptide complex, matrixyl 3000, vitamin E, jojoba oil, amino acids and hyaluronic acid.

Dermatologists stand by the gel's ingredients

We asked Boston dermatologist Dr. Ranella Hirsch if this cream could actually work, and she said many of these ingredients can aid in tackling under-eye issues such as puffiness and dark circles.

"Aloe vera soothes, hydrates and reduces puffiness. Vitamin E has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and helps limit the breakdown of collagen. Finally, as a humectant, hyaluronic acid helps to draw in water, leaving skin looking plump and hydrated," Hirsch said.

Dr. Debra Jaliman, a New York City-based dermatologist echoed these sentiments and said the gel's organic licorice can help diminish the appearance of dark circles and brighten skin.

Since the skin under your eyes is pretty thin, it can show signs of aging early on and might require a special set of ingredients to treat it, according to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital's department of dermatology.

"We treat the under-eye using ingredients that stimulate collagen and plump the skin to improve structure and radiance. Peptides are messengers that tell your skin cells to boost their activity. In this case, the peptide complex stimulates collagen production," Zeichner said.

Reviewers are obsessed with the eye gel

One verified reviewer posted some impressive before and after shots of herself after using the product and shared the following review: "Give it time and use it religiously — this thing really works!! As a mother of four in her 30's, I also nanny full time for three additional little ones. I'm always running on minimal to no sleep, don't eat right, am always on the go ... this helped actually take away the dark circles I was spending so much money on expensive makeup to conceal!"

Another verified shopper said his colleagues immediately noticed that he looked well-rested after he used the eye gel: "After just one use, my colleagues at work noticed and said it looks like I've finally gotten some rest or that it looks like maybe I've fallen in love. Yes, I have fallen in love, with Baebody Eye Gel."

The fan-favorite eye gel is also available with the brand's other bestseller, the retinol moisturizer, as well as .

The anti-aging and acne-fighting moisturizer has received nearly 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Several reviewers called out the retinol's hydrating and nourishing formula.

"I absolutely love this cream! It makes my skin feel smooth, firm, and very hydrated. I love how it doesn't make my face burn or sting like other retinol products. It's great for both day and night, and also around my sensitive eye area," one pleased user wrote.

