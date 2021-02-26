Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Awards season is here and whether you’re a Golden Globe nominee or just watching from your couch, one thing is certain: everyone wants hydrated, glowing skin.

However, getting your skin red carpet ready isn’t as complicated — or, in some cases, as expensive — as you may think. “I believe that getting the perfect glow starts with [having a] foundational skincare routine,” says Dr. Kim Nichols, Board-Certified Dermatologist, and founder of SkinCeuticals SkinLab by NicholsMD who treats both medical and cosmetic skincare concerns.

Dr. Nichols recommends opting for a sunscreen and a nourishing moisturizer to protect and brighten your overall complexion. (Also drink plenty of water throughout the day to boost hydration from the inside.)

Keep reading to discover the best ways to achieve glowing skin for all budgets from leading experts.

Did you know that sunscreen is the number one anti-aging product? “I love that this sunscreen has a tinted, moisturizing base, so it can be used as a light foundation,” says Nichols. “In addition, it leaves no trace of chalky residue, which is something patients of my practices so often search for. Being a dermatologist, it is crucial to find products that work with all skin types and tones, and EltaMD truly delivers that with this product.”

As a finishing touch, a great way to boost your glow is with highlighter. However, makeup so often clogs pores, leaving skin prone to breakouts. That is why Nichols go-to makeup is DermaBlend, a line of makeup created by both a dermatologist and a make-up artist. “Their highlighter, Glow Creator, is an oil-free formulation that is great for all skin types,” says Nichols. “My personal tip for an all-over glow is to blend one drop of the highlighter with your foundation—it provides a naturally dewy, radiant finish.”

“Caffeine, as we all know, wakes up our minds, but it also aids in stimulating blood flow to the skin for a healthy glow, says Nicholas. “This is my go-to when my patients are looking to get event-ready.”

“If my patients are looking for brighter, radiant skin, the ultimate product to add into their regimen is this nightly treatment that’s packed with glycolic acid, an exfoliant that promotes cell turnover, and phytic acid to promote skin clarity and brightness,” says Nichols.

According to Robert Sesnek, celebrity makeup artist for Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Julianne Moore and others, this is a real favorite for adding a hydrating glow before applying foundation or other make up. A thing to keep in mind, he says, is to “not be afraid of over hydrating in winter or dryer months. You can always lightly blot excess moisturizer."

It’s almost impossible to talk about moisturized skin without someone mentioning La Mer. It’s pricey, but for good reason. It’s a mashup of vitamins, oils, and minerals and works super hard at replenishing hydration. “I’ve been a fan of La Mer soft cream for years,” says Sesnek. “It really moisturizes especially in winter months and is great for drier skin types.”

Also known as a facelift in a jar, this workhorse of a mask helps to improve the overall appearance of aging skin, uneven skin tone, and promotes natural skin hydration. It’s a favorite of Sarah Akram, celebrity Master Esthetician and owner of Sarah Akram Skincare because it reduces pigmentation, improves texture and gives skin the ultimate glow. “There are a few ways to apply this mask,” she says. “The first is to apply post-cleansing, leave on for 15-20 minutes, rinse, and add a serum or moisturizer. The second way to apply is as the last step, after cleansing and leaving on overnight. If I have plans for the evening, I apply the mask after I've cleansed my face and leave it on for 20 minutes as I'm getting ready to give my skin a glow before applying moisturizer and then makeup.”

This celebrity-loved mask uses three different light settings (red, blue and amber LED therapies) to target a variety of skincare concerns — and all you have to do is sit. Nichols recommends using this amber light once a day. “The mask is ideal for helping reduce brown spots and other discoloration for an even and bright complexion,” she says. “I personally love this mask because it fits into the busy schedules we live; it sits perfectly on your face so you can multitask while working on your skincare.”

