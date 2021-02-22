Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With the Golden Globes less than a week away, we're entering awards season.

The Golden Globes celebrate the best of the previous year on both the big and small screens, and this year's nominees include shows such as "Schitt's Creek" and "The Queen's Gambit" and motion pictures such as "Soul." This year, there was a total of 42 nominations across 25 different categories.

Just as the shows themselves had to be modified in order to accommodate the current circumstances of the world, the ways in which we'll be viewing one of Hollywood's biggest awards shows will also be modified.

When are the Golden Globes 2021?

For the first time in the 78-year-long history of the Golden Globes, the nominees were announced virtually this year. The event itself will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28, beginning at 8 p.m. EST and ending at 11 p.m. EST on NBC. It will be hosted on both the East and West Coasts by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, four-time hosts of the show. Fey will host from the Rainbow Room inside 30 Rockefeller Center, while Poehler will host from the traditional site of the show, The Beverly Hilton.

How to watch the Golden Globes

If you don't have cable, you can stream the Golden Globes with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, a Sling TV subscription or with a YouTube TV subscription to watch live TV from your mobile device or Smart TV. If you don't have a subscription, don't worry! You can take advantage of free trials offered by the platforms in order to watch. The Golden Globes can also be streamed on NBC's website or the NBC app. The preshow will be livestreamed on the Golden Globes' Twitter account.

Golden Globes 2021 viewing party ideas

Whether you're opting for a virtual viewing party or are gathering the members of your family to see who the winners will be this year, you can still make for a celebration that is just as fun as year's past. Below, we've rounded up everything you'll need to celebrate the Golden Globes at home.

Decor

What's an awards viewing party without a red carpet? This red runner is made from a red poly fabric and comes with double-sided tape to hold it firmly in place as the night goes on. It can make the walk from the kitchen to the living room feel like a runway.

Use this Hollywood-inspired print as the backdrop for a photo booth at home. It can be used both indoors and outdoors if you are opting for a socially distant outdoor hangout with your pod.

No viewing party is complete without balloons, and these gold balloons are much more elegant than the average. The set features solid-colored balloons as well as confetti-filled balloons that will make the occasion feel festive.

Make festive cocktails sparkle with these fun drink stirrers. They're laser cut from acrylic and come in different star-shaped designs and gold and silver colors.

Liven up boring walls with this festive garland to set the vibe for the occasion. They come ready to hang and fit the theme of the night perfectly.

Whether you're serving drinks or snacks, this bar cart will keep everything handy and make it look nice, too. The rustic and sophisticated design will make any room feel like The Beverly Hilton.

Food and drink

Skip the microwavable bags and treat everyone to freshly made movie theater–style popcorn at home. This nifty gadget can pop up to 18 cups of popcorn in just over two minutes, leaving few kernels behind. It pops with just hot air, so you can kiss extra calories goodbye.

No movie-inspired night is complete without popcorn! Treat everyone to these cute boxes that you can keep and use at home long after the night ends.

Satisfy everyone's sweet tooth with these festive lollipops. Each of the 24 lollipops are wrapped in cellophane and tied with color-coordinating ribbons that make them both appealing to the eye and the stomach.

Chef up a charcuterie board and create a stunning display with this affordable set. It comes complete with all the tools you'll need to serve meats, cheeses and more.

Need we say more? Pour everyone a glass to celebrate the wins of the night with a light champagne that you can have delivered right to your door.

No matter your drink of choice, these stemless glasses will make the night feel like a fancy occasion. Since they come in packs of 48, you'll be able to keep them for the upcoming Critics' Choice Awards in March.

Fun

Make the night feel more interactive with a few fun games. This set of Golden Globes-inspired Bingo cards will keep everyone hooked throughout the night, searching for happenings such as "Zoom malfunctions" and "someone cries" to check off as the night goes on.

Cast your ballots! Have everyone share their picks for the nominees of the night and keep their cards handy to see how they match up as the winners are announced.

Whether you're just hosting your family or are throwing a virtual viewing party, you can't send guests home empty handed! Use these eye-catching goodie bags to gift candies, festive nail polish and more.

Tech gear

Enhance the sound system in your home with this sound bar that can fill any room. Even after you use it to hear your favorite nominees take home the Globe, you can use its Bluetooth capabilities to connect to your phone to listen to music on any given day.

Don't crowd around the TV this year — use a projector to make the experience one you'll never forget. With 720p resolution and a long-lasting lamp, this projector will make your viewing experience one you'll never forget — and is a total game-changer for movie nights, too.

