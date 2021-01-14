Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Your pod has been keeping each other positive since the start of the pandemic. And of course, you love them, but with temperatures dropping, perhaps you’re a bit less motivated to hang out with them outside.

But just because you don’t want to be cold doesn’t mean you need to stop socializing safely.

Style expert Jenn Falik stopped by TODAY to share her favorite products that will help you stay warm and safe while hanging out with your pod this winter.

From take-home utensils to wearable blankets, here’s how to upgrade your next socially distanced hang.

This blanket wrap is almost like a winter kilt you wear over your clothes and is the perfect accessory for dining outside. With an adjustable velcro waist, you can customize the size and walk around with your blanket-to-go. The Mozy comes with concealed elastics that conform to your body as you move, keeping the heat in and the cold out.

Make hat hair a thing of the past. Whether you style your hair in a high pony, low pony or top knot, there’s a peekaboo hat to suit you. They come in a variety of colors and knits for every style.

Upgrade your face mask for the winter. This fleece-lined mask from Etsy is perfect for staying cozy while staying safe from COVID-19. It wraps around your head and can adjust to fit most, thanks to its elastic enclosure.

It’s relaxing to crack open a beer and kick back. Doing so when you’re outside in the cold? A bit less relaxing. Keep the vibes easy with this clever crocheted drink mitt. Now your hands can stay hot, your beer can stay cool and you can stay happy.

When eating a meal together, the CDC recommends that guests bring their own cutlery. Why not include take-home cutlery as a party favor? This set comes in three case colors and rings in at under $5 per set. Plus, your guests are guaranteed to keep using them long after your meal ends.

Charcuterie boards for all types of food — not just fruits and cheese — is a major trend for 2021 meals. These mini boards help you keep everything a bit more COVID-proof, with separate mini boards for each of your guests.

