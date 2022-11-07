Walmart's Black Friday deals are here! Save on hot toys, tech and more — starting at $5

It seems like Black Friday sales kicked off earlier than ever this year — Target held its Deal Days event at the beginning of October, and Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale kicked off just a few days later. Walmart recently joined that growing list of retailers, letting shoppers in on Black Friday savings ahead of schedule.

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022: What to expect

Walmart's Black Friday sale, known as its Deals for Days event, kicks off on Monday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members (other shoppers can access the deals starting at 7 p.m. EDT) and continues all the way through Cyber Monday (which falls on Nov. 28). The brand said new deals will drop every Monday throughout the month, so you can expect a fresh round of savings on Nov. 14, Nov. 21 and on the final day of the event, Nov. 28.

"It's a little bit of a change based on what we know from our customers," Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner told TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. "They've been shopping earlier and earlier every year — and particularly the last couple of years — we see a lot of people buying sooner than they would've in years past, so we moved the events up to be ready for them," Furner said.

According to Walmart, this year's event will include discounts on tech, toys, fashion and more from top brands like Apple, Dyson and Lego. The retailer will also dish out "Special Buys" throughout the event, including $20 worth of savings on a HP Chromebook and a L.O.L. Surprise! Doll set for $70.

Worried about missing out on the best deals? The retailer says it has spent months preparing enough inventory to last throughout the duration of the event, but you may want to sign up for Walmart+ and set calendar reminders so you can get first dibs on some of the best ones.

Is Walmart open Thanksgiving Day 2022?

Walmart closed its doors on Thanksgiving Day last year, and we are anticipating that it will do the same this year. However, the retailer has yet to officially confirm whether it will be closed on Thanksgiving 2022.

How do I sign up for Walmart+?

Walmart+ members will get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals, so you may want to sign up for a membership (it costs $13 per month for a monthly plan or $98 for the annual plan).

Not only will you gain early access to the Deals for Days discounts, but you'll also receive free shipping with no order minimum, free delivery options from Walmart stores, savings at select gas stations across the country, the opportunity to earn rewards on purchases and a Paramount+ subscription.

Walmart Black Friday tech deals

You can score a pair of wireless earbuds for less than $20 during Walmart's Black Friday event. These are said to be Skullcandy's lightest and smallest earbuds ever, but that doesn't mean they sacrifice on sound. According to the brand, they deliver a high-quality audio and rich listening experience that you often find with more expensive options.

Instantly upgrade your streaming experience with this gadget from Roku. It's designed to plug directly into your TV, so you can access streaming apps, change the volume, search for shows using your voice and more, all from one remote.

While this speaker is small enough to bring along for beach vacations, hikes and more, the brand says that it delivers powerful sound. Plus, it's designed to be durable and waterproof so you really can take it anywhere!

Ahead of Black Friday, Walmart is slashing the price of this tablet to just $79. According to the brand, it features a fast and powerful processor, vibrant display and all-day battery life.

Ready to grab a pair of Apple's bestselling AirPods? You can add this pair to your cart for a discount during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Need a new computer for work? Just want to leisurely surf the web? This laptop seems like it would be perfect for both of those needs. According to the brand, it features 12.5 hours of battery life, so it'll take you through a full work or school day and still have some juice left.

Hoping to gift your teen or fitness-loving parent a smartwatch this year? You can get this one for less than $100. It has all the features they could want from the gadget, including activity tracking, voice control and a long-lasting battery life.

The holiday season is a great time to find deals on TVs, and Walmart already has a handful of great ones included in its Black Friday event. This TV allows you to stream movies and watch your favorite TV shows in 4K Ultra HD.

Walmart Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Just like an air fryer can help make meals in a flash, Keurigs are popular for their ability to whip up a hot cup of joe in a matter of minutes. This K-Express model features a 36-ounce reservoir that enables you to brew several cups back-to-back.

This digital air fryer is now less than $40, thanks to a Deals for Days markdown. Whether you like to whip up wings on game day or need a simple way to make weeknight dinners, an air fryer is one of the kitchen gadgets you'll want on your countertop to get it done.

Getting crafty ahead of the holiday season? This bundle includes the Cricut Explore Air 2 machine, a cutting mat and a starter kit complete with vinyl sheets, transfer paper, a weeder and a scraper. Thanks to a Black Friday deal, you can snag it for $200.

If travel plans are on the horizon for 2023, you won't want to miss this deal! This 3-piece hardside spinner set is on deal for $100 ahead of Black Friday, so you can pick from over a dozen different colors to gift to yourself or someone special on your list.

Ready to upgrade your appliances? This bestseller is designed to pick up debris and pet hair on carpets, hard floors and area rugs. It's on deal right now for $60, which means you'll save more than $40 on the top-rated vacuum.

Thanks to an eye-catching $1,050 markdown, you can grab this robotic vacuum on sale for $250 ahead of Black Friday. According to the brand, this model uses sensors that create room maps, which help it clean more efficiently on both hard floors and carpets.

Don't hit snooze on this deal! This seven-piece set includes a diamond stitched quilt, printed fitted sheet, flat sheet and a total of four pillowcases — all for less than $50.

Add a pop of color to your kitchen with this 11-piece set. It includes a saucepan, Dutch oven, two frying pans and five utensils that you can use to cook your favorite meals.

Walmart Black Friday toy deals

If your little one loves playing with dolls, odds are, they'll have at least one L.O.L. Surprise! doll on their lists this year. And this set is perfect for fans of the brand — it comes with more than 70 surprises for them to unbox! They'll open up the surprise balls to discover so many fun dolls, pets, clothes and accessories. Plus, when they add water to the Bubbly Surprise, it'll fizz, change colors and reveal an exclusive doll and pet hidden inside.

Kiddos who are just beginning to explore the world of puzzling will get a kick out of putting together this 36-piece floor puzzle. According to the brand, the pieces are big enough for little hands to grasp and come packaged in a sturdy box with a handle, making it easy to clean up and take on the road.

Toys featuring characters from the hit show "Paw Patrol" are huge this holiday season. This play set features the newest member of the gang, Al, and his deluxe truck! They can place him in the driver's seat and race to the rescue, using the truck's claw to pick up anything that's in the way.

Fans of "The Mandalorian" can bring their favorite character from the series to life with this animatronic toy. He features fun animated motions and sounds and can even use the Force. Plus, when they place any of the included accessories in his hand, he'll react.

This is not your average remote-control car! This truck is huge (it's 21-inches long and 12.5 inches tall) and features a sporty design that will have them feeling ready for a race. According to the brand, the remote is intuitive and easy to use, so kids as young as six can get in on the fun.

They can crack into the eggs to discover their new plush Eggzania BFF! There are six animals to collect. Will they get Roary the Lion, Peanut the Elephant or Daffy the Flamingo? Along with the big plush, they'll get a matching yolkie, mini eggs, stickers and wearable accessories.