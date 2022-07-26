Sneaker heads may also appreciate the fact that the Chargefeel comes in two different ankle styles: a classic low-top version, priced at $138, and a mid-top for $148. The mid-top option offers a supportive mesh upper that extends to the ankle. The soles of both shoe styles are designed for a balance of traction and flexibility.

Like the Blissfeel, the Chargefeel is engineered specifically for the female foot. The company consulted biomechanics experts and studied millions of foot scans to inform the design.

“We intentionally started with women first because we saw an opportunity to solve for the fact that, more often than not, performance shoes are designed for men and then adapted for women,” said Sun Choe, lululemon’s Chief Product Officer, in a release for the Blissfeel back in March.

Lululemon's footwear line will continue to expand in the coming months. The company plans to release a third sneaker model, the Strongfeel Training Shoe, this fall, followed by men's sneakers in 2023.

Shop more Lululemon shoes

Designed to mold to your foot, the Blissfeel Running Shoe can be your go-to companion on long runs, walks or days when you're simply on your feet a lot. With a moisture-wicking liner and supportive frame, these shoes are meant to carry you for miles. Choose from 14 color combos.

Post-workout recovery shoes are a big trend this year — and one that podiatrists can get behind. After exercising, slip on these recovery slides to give your feet a breather without sacrificing support. Built with a dual-density cushion and heel-to-toe traction, these slides (which also come in white) will help you rest and recharge in style. The women's version is currently sold out online, but we're keeping our eyes out for a restock.

For more stories like this, check out:

