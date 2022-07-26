This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Lululemon is known for its stylish yet functional athleisure, from leggings and sports bras to accessories like belt bags and headbands. Recently the brand has been delivering exciting new launches: The first item in Lululemon's footwear line — the Blissfeel Running Shoe — debuted in March, followed by a trade-in resale program called Lululemon Like New in April and a hiking collection in July. And starting today, you can shop Lululemon's second sneaker model, a women's cross trainer called the Chargefeel Workout Shoe.
According to a lookbook shared with Shop TODAY, the Chargefeel has a "dual-density foam layering system" that provides both bounce and side-to-side stability. Unlike performance shoes that are designed for just one activity, this "run-first, train-second" design makes the shoe versatile enough to wear while running, walking, working out at the gym or running errands around town.
Available online and in select stores, the sneaker comes in sizes 5-11 (including half sizes) and 14 colorways, such as white, light sage and pink clay.
Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe
Sneaker heads may also appreciate the fact that the Chargefeel comes in two different ankle styles: a classic low-top version, priced at $138, and a mid-top for $148. The mid-top option offers a supportive mesh upper that extends to the ankle. The soles of both shoe styles are designed for a balance of traction and flexibility.
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
Like the Blissfeel, the Chargefeel is engineered specifically for the female foot. The company consulted biomechanics experts and studied millions of foot scans to inform the design.
“We intentionally started with women first because we saw an opportunity to solve for the fact that, more often than not, performance shoes are designed for men and then adapted for women,” said Sun Choe, lululemon’s Chief Product Officer, in a release for the Blissfeel back in March.
Lululemon's footwear line will continue to expand in the coming months. The company plans to release a third sneaker model, the Strongfeel Training Shoe, this fall, followed by men's sneakers in 2023.
Shop more Lululemon shoes
Blissfeel Running Shoe
Designed to mold to your foot, the Blissfeel Running Shoe can be your go-to companion on long runs, walks or days when you're simply on your feet a lot. With a moisture-wicking liner and supportive frame, these shoes are meant to carry you for miles. Choose from 14 color combos.
Restfeel Men's Slide
Post-workout recovery shoes are a big trend this year — and one that podiatrists can get behind. After exercising, slip on these recovery slides to give your feet a breather without sacrificing support. Built with a dual-density cushion and heel-to-toe traction, these slides (which also come in white) will help you rest and recharge in style. The women's version is currently sold out online, but we're keeping our eyes out for a restock.
For more stories like this, check out:
- 31 affordable takes on the summer's hottest shoe trends - starting at $25
- Have plantar fasciitis? Podiatrists and shoppers swear by these comfortable shoe styles
- 14 supportive flip-flops that are comfortable, travel-friendly and built for summer
Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!