Score up to 40% off on these Color Wow favorites during Black Friday

Between expensive products and hours-long colorist appointments, keeping that fresh-out-of-the-salon shine can seem near impossible. When we want our locks to look flawless, we know to turn to Color Wow for top-notch hair care and styling products — a few of which, we've noticed, are currently available as Black Friday Deals.

This holiday season, you can stock up on a few of Color Wow's beauty-editor-loved formulas for up to 40% off select treatments. From a water-resistant root powder to a styling cream that can completely transform your hair, this brand has no shortage of products to help make you look and feel your best. And with ingredients that keep hair healthy and color intact, without any help from harmful chemicals like sulfates and parabens, we wouldn't blame you for stocking up on one of each.

Color Wow Black Friday deals

This bestseller rarely goes on deal, so you may want to stock up while you can. The award-winning spray is designed to combat humidity and fight-frizz while keeping your style smooth and glassy.

There won't be any more need to rush to the colorist when roots start showing with this powerful cover-up. The water-resistant powder can be applied to fill in hairlines and create the look of thicker hair. It comes in eight different shades ranging from platinum to black and with code ROOTS30, you'll receive 30% off through Nov. 25. Plus a pouch with a $15 value!

According to the brand, this three minute detox treatment will remove minerals and residue that is often caused by hard water. You'll save 40% on this Black Friday on this hair-saving product.

This spray can be used after styling for an instant glossy boost, or the brand says you can use before you blow dry or flat iron your hair to "melt the shine in." Save 40% off this misting spray this Black Friday, plus it includes an "extra" clutch with a $20 value.

This texturizing spray is meant to act as a heat protectant while giving your hair the volume you've always wanted without feeling sticky, says the brand.

More Color Wow products to shop

The cream promises to help tame and eliminate frizz in just one minute. It's made with avocado oil and omega-3s to help keep your hair hydrated and nourished.

The residue-free Color Security Shampoo promises to give you a deep clean while protecting your color. According to the brand, it is both keratin- and extension-safe, making it perfect for any and all hair types.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.