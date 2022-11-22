Score up to 70% off your favorite Adidas gear this Black Friday — 24 deals to shop now

No need to wait until the midnight chime on Black Friday to start holiday shopping — you can start scoring major deals from our favorite brands now. While Adidas has been featuring some great discounts during its ‘Week of Deals’ event and members-only early access throughout last week, the popular athletic apparel company is ramping up its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale for everyone to shop, starting today. From classic slides and sneakers to leggings and cozy fleece joggers, there may not be a better time to treat yourself or a loved one to those top-of-the-wish-list gifts!

When does the Adidas Black Friday sale start?

Adidas has announced that its Black Friday deals 2022 will be available to everyone beginning Tuesday, Nov. 22 and run until Saturday, Nov. 26. During this time, you can score many Adidas bestsellers and fan favorites up to 70% off when you shop online.

We combed through all of the great markdowns and found 24 hot Adidas Black Friday deals you don’t want to miss this season.

Shoe deals | Apparel deals | Accessory deals

Adidas Black Friday shoe deals

The signature Grand Court sneaker is now on sale for 70% off, so if you've been waiting to finally snag these, now is the time! The fun striped prints that range from leopard and camo to pastel to flowers are sure to bring a pop to any outfit.

The Adilette slides are perfect to slip on for completing chores around the house or on the way back to the locker room after an intense gym session. They're a must when it comes to comfort and versatility, and you can shop them now for only $21.

Know someone who is always on the go? Gift them a pair of Ultraboost 22's for long runs or even just slipping on for daily errands. They come in 19 colors, so you're sure to find a style that fits a personal taste.

With more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star average rating, the Puremotion Adapt shoes are a tried-and-true Adidas favorite. They're designed for a snug and sock-like feel, according to the brand. One reviewer writes that these are "one of the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn!"

Give that sneakerhead in your life an extra addition to his always-growing collection. These Stan Smith Parley's are 40% off now — you'll be hard pressed to find a deal he loves better than this!

According to the brand, these shoes are specially designed to feel lightweight and comfortable with their Cloudfoam midsole and memory foam sock liners. "It really feels like you're walking on clouds!" writes one reviewer.

There's no question that the Supestar shoe is a beloved Adidas staple, with over 10,500 reviews and a 4.7-star average rating. Shop them now online for $33 off.

Designed for all day, every day comfort, the NMD_R1 shoes would make a great gift for a busy city-goer you know, and you can score them for 40% off this week.

The chunky-sole sneaker is a trend that's here to stay, and we definitely aren't complaining. The OZWEEGO shoe is available in 6 different colors, from classic beige and white to a statement sage green or lavender.

These Pureboost 22 shoes come in a pastel blue, statement mauve or black for only $70!

Adidas Black Friday apparel deals

Perfect for the gym or a staple addition to a casual fit, you can score these classic biker shorts for only $15.

Cozy up on the couch for a winter movie night in these ALL SZN fleece pants. Or if you need to run an errand or two, throw on a hoodie and overcoat for a quick, chic athleisure fit that keeps you warm and stylish on the way to the corner store.

According to the brand, the contouring high waist and breathable fabric is designed to keep you on the move or the mat in total comfort. Shop them now in five different colors for 40% off.

Cute and practical? Count us in! Throw on this top with leggings for an at-home pilates workout or pair with jeans for that casual sporty look. It's on sale now for 50% off!

It's finally oversized hoodie season, and we couldn't be more excited. Prepare for those cozy nights in or brisk winter walks with the oversized and super soft ALL SZN Boyfriend hoodie.

These cropped sport leggings are an impressive 60% off this Black Friday — don't wait to add a new addition to your workout collection. They're currently available in standard, plus and petite sizing.

Need something a little more heavy duty but still stylish for those tough gym sessions? Don't sweat! These workout leggings were especially designed for comfort and performance in mind, according to the brand.

For only $12, you definitely don't need to be a volleyball pro to rock these cute yet functional 4-inch shorts.

Give that guy in your life the fool-proof gift of an iconic 3-stripe hoodie, now for only $36.

Pair these track pants with the Essential Fleece 3-stripes Full Zip hoodie to win the gift exchange this year. As a streetwear staple, they would make the perfect addition to any guy's fashion-forward closet.

Adidas Black Friday accessory deals

You can't go wrong with a beanie as a gift for that hard-to-shop for guy in your life. This Oversized Cuff Beanie is only $11 now.

In our opinion, high quality socks are one of the most underrated gifts by far — and one of those things you can't have enough of. Score these athletic crew socks at a great value: six pairs for only $10.

The bucket hat trend continues into the winter with this all-fleece take on a closet staple. Keep your ears warm without sacrificing style.

Backpacks can be both practical and stylish — and the Rifta backpack proves it. With padded shoulder straps and an air mesh back panel, this is definitely a campus essential. Treat yourself or gift one to a college student you know for only $33.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.