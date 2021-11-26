Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Hundreds of Nordstrom's markdowns were revealed at the beginning of the month, but they just dropped even more Black Friday deals now that the holiday shopping season is in full swing.

Right now, you can take up to 50% off (or more) on must-haves for everyone in the family — including yourself — with gift-worthy picks from brands like The North Face, Levi's, Kendra Scott, True & Co. and more. The discounts can be found both online and in stores, but what's more convenient than having everything shipped right to your front door?

If you're ready to get shopping or simply want to see what's worth adding to your wish list, we scoured through the sale to find everything worth gifting this year. Keep reading to shop all 38 picks or click the links below to shop by category.

Nordstrom Black Friday deals under $50

This highly-rated True & Co. bra is wire-free, but according to the brand, still remains supportive. It slips on right over your head (no annoying clasps) and has adjustable straps.

Leggings make a great gift — who would ever turn down a pair? The moisture-wicking rib knit and no-slip waistband set this Zella pair apart from any other black leggings in your wardrobe.

Tired under eyes can get a boost of hydration from this treatment. It's formulated with avocado oil and shea butter, two ingredients known for their moisturizing properties.

This cozy-looking sweater comes in three colors that look and feel just right for winter. From the balloon sleeves to the ribbed design, it fits perfectly into current trends and just might become a wardrobe staple.

For all of the cozy vibes, this appropriately-named candle burns a clean scent. Notes of rose, patchouli and cinnamon, in conjunction with the festive box, make it great for gifting.

The timeless look of a peacoat makes one this affordable worth adding to your cart as soon as possible. Available in three simple yet stunning neutral shades — grey, black and camel — you can rock this chic piece of outerwear with nearly anything in your closet.

Chelsea boots are a stylist-approved wardrobe staple. You can take them from winter to summer just by changing up your bottoms, and they'll never go out of style. This white option from BP. is on-trend right now and on sale for less than $50.

Cute enough to wear out and cozy enough for lounging in, this half-zip keeps things comfortable and casual-chic for any occasion. Pair it with high-waisted jeans for a fall-ready look.

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with these stretchy skinny pants. They come in nine different colors and shoppers love how comfortable and cute they are.

Pajama sets are a classic gift that everyone can appreciate around this time of year. This set from Nordstrom is made from a brushed knit and comes in three different colors, so you can find the right style for your giftee (or yourself).

Anyone who's been working from home can appreciate a pair of blue light-blocking glasses. These readers are perfect for those who are on the computer all day or prefer to read on their tablet.

Talk about a statement piece! This gold Gorjana necklace features an on-trend chunky chain and a textured coin pendant. But we can't stop talking about the price — it's 65% off!

For medium coverage plus some SPF, this light foundation from Benefit Cosmetics is a great pick for a natural makeup look. You can build coverage with a few swipes and also enjoy hydrating benefits thanks to the shea butter in the formula.

Gentle enough for a baby's skin but made with powerful nourishing ingredients, this lotion does double-duty as both a face and body lotion. It's non-greasy and hypoallergenic.

Mario Badescu's drying lotion has become a popular pick for anyone looking to minimize blemishes. Now, it's become an "essential" in a skin care trio that you can grab on sale right now.

Planning for travels this upcoming holiday season or in 2022? This pillow from Rumpl has a fleece front for soft snoozes, and, once the destination is reached, it folds into its own travel pouch.

Nordstrom Black Friday deals under $100

Add some intensity to home workouts with this fun weighted hoop from Bala. It weighs just 10 pounds, so you can squat, swing and hold with ease.

This Dutch oven from Emile Henry is suitable for all cooktops and can even be used in the oven, since it can withstand temperatures of up to 923°F.

This 4.8-star rated saucepan from All-Clad is on sale for 21% off right now, bringing its final price to just under $55 ahead of the holidays.

Bring the joy of gardening right into your kitchen with this self-watering indoor garden. Grab it while it's 42% off right now!

For women who want to keep it simple yet chic, this water-resistant jacket is a must. With a nearly five-star rating, customers love this piece due to its versatility. "I’ve been looking for a coat like this for two years! It contours my body and doesn’t feel big or boxy, and the fact that it’s waterproof is such a win!" said one five-star reviewer.

Protect your feet on snowy days with these stylish waterproof booties from Blondo. The lugged sole and solid chunky heel are essential to take on the elements, while the synthetic lining will keep you warm. This is a great pair for confidently walking on slippery surfaces.

The full fleece lining on the inside is what makes this jacket extra cozy. You will add a lot of versatility and warmth to your looks with this Madewell piece. Also, it has front pockets to keep your phone and keys super accessible.

A cashmere sweater is always a great piece to keep in your closet. This piece has a trendy V-neck design and ribbed cuffs to keep you cozy during colder days. It's a must-have for all your holiday looks!

Sperry's water-resistant rain boots are super reliable and will keep your feet dry against sleet and rain. The shoe is made with a Wave-Siping outsole for better traction as well as a quilted shaft and rawhide barrel lacing for walking in style.

Sleep like a queen with this hypoallergenic silk set from Bliss, which includes a pillowcase, two scrunchies and a sleep mask. This is a great gift for those looking to rest more after the holidays or who love a fine silk feeling on their face.

Say namaste in style with these starry leggings from Beyond Yoga. Now, you can get a pair for 30% off and upgrade your athleisure with this comfortable design in a celestial print. And if you love a legging with tummy control, you'll want to add this high-waisted pair to your cart ASAP.

Nordstrom Black Friday deals under $150

Flatter your curves and show off your shape with this fitted denim from Good American. Style it with a cashmere sweater and a pair of chunky booties for the ultimate edgy look. While the high-rise design keeps these jeans on trend, the stretchy fabric offers a comfortable fit.

Knife sets can be really pricey, so grab this three-pack while it's on sale. It includes a chef's knife, serrated knife and pairing knife.

Embrace the teddy bear aesthetic with this fluffy microfiber blanket. It's perfect for those extra-cold nights when you just want to cuddle up on the couch in something cozy.

Upgrade your après-ski look with these fluffy hiker boots that are super lightweight and extra comfy. The design features a leather finish, faux-fur detailing and a fleece lining with a padded footbed to give you extra support and warmth.

Style your hair with ease and eliminate frizz with this styling iron by T3. Create gorgeous waves or straighten your locks with a "snag-free glide" with the help of ThermaTouch insulation technology and CeraGloss ceramic plates.

Embrace the cold weather with this chic and cozy outerwear by Sam Edelman. The long coat has a fleece, "teddy-bear" texture that adds extra warmth when paired with your favorite layers.

Maintain a radiant complexion with this anti-aging gift set. It features a face serum, a lightweight eye cream and an eye and lash concentrate to brighten the surrounding skin. According to the brand, the products included in this limited-edition set are supposed to target fine lines and reduce dark circles.

There is something elegant about a classic black pump. This ankle-strap stiletto from Badgley Mischka will elevate your holiday attire and add a dose of sparkle to your outfits.

This iconic fragrance by Maison Margiela is a one-of-a-kind woody scent with added notes of vanilla. Spray it on your wrist and neck for an elegant aroma that will turn heads wherever you go.

Hop on your next train or plane with this comfortable backpack in hand, which features plenty of compartment space and a padded interior to keep your electronics safe. This accessory will elevate your street-chic look while keeping all your belonging organized.

This classic pair of sunglasses offers 100% UV protection and fits most face shapes. For those looking for an everyday accessory that matches all their outfits, this Ray-Ban style won't disappoint.

