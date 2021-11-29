Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cyber Monday is officially underway and the deals are rolling in hot. While markdowns can be steep on this shopping holiday, they might not always be at the price point you're hoping for. Fortunately, we found affordable Cyber Monday deals for $25 or less and rounded them all up for you.

Whether you're searching for the perfect gift or something to treat yourself to, you can find just about everything on sale this Cyber Week. We've compiled must-have items from Cyber Monday sales at Target, Amazon and more, so you can grab them before they're gone.

Click on the links below to jump to a specific category, or keep scrolling to see some of our favorite deals. But hurry — with prices this good, they won't last long!

Cyber Monday toy deals under $25

Kids ages 4 to 8 years old will love getting to take a spin on this iconic playset. They can drive in and out of buildings, car repair and more with their favorite trucks that they already have at home.

This 2021 Toy of the Year Award-winning Lego set will easily pique your little stormtrooper's imagination as they recreate scenes from the acclaimed streaming show. Score it now for 20% off just in time for the holidays!

Make their Picasso dreams come true with this perfect gift for boys and girls. They'll love taking various glue tubes and sprinkles and creating works of art.

Perfect for the mini movie connoisseur in your life, Polly Pocket's popcorn-shaped play set will spark their imagination and creativity in a jiffy. It features 20 accessories including 3D glasses, tiny concession snacks that double as fashion accessories and coloring sheets.

Dinosaurs may have gone extinct long ago, but this realistic toy is practically the next best thing. This T-Rex is controlled with a prehistoric-themed remote control that moves with ferocious steps.

For the crafty child, this jewelry case comes with all the tools necessary to create cute friendship bracelets and anklets. It comes with a colorful assortment of beads to make over 100 accessories!

Let's be real, Play-Doh will never go out of style. Available at almost 50% off the original price right now, this loaded bundle offers a 10 three-ounce canisters of classic Play-Doh colors, 32 fun accessories and a convenient storage canister.

Cyber Monday beauty deals under $25

Olaplex formulas rarely go on sale, so consider this your chance to try out this highly-rated bond smoother.

This four-piece collection has everything you need — a complexion brush, a rounded blush brush, a highlighting brush and a packing brush. Keep these in your bag for a last-minute retouch or gift it to the beauty guru in your life who loves to get glam. Right now, you can use the code CYBER20 to get an extra 20% off!

Maintain your hair frizz-free with this product that moisturizes and revitalizes hair. Spray it on wet hair before styling it and let the keratin ingredient correct the damage.

Add extra volume to your lashes with this shopper-loved mascara from Urban Decay. Ingredients like marine collagen and honey extract will help protect and nourish your eyelashes. With just a few sweeps, you can lift up your lashes naturally.

Protect your skin from the sun with this sunscreen from Supergoop! featuring a unique oil-free formula that glides onto skin. This one offers SPF 40 and can be used as a primer under your foundation. Score it for 20% off by using the code CYBER2021 at checkout.

This full-coverage foundation offers a matte finish that lasts for up to 24 hours. The long-wearing formula has vegan ingredients and is ideal for people with dry skin.

Hydrate your face with this moisturizing cream containing squalane. Kiehl's lightweight formula is great for very dry and combination skin. Use it during those chilly days to add ultra hydration to your skin.

Smooth your calluses with this popular exfoliation treatment from Baby Foot. These socks contain a blend of plant extracts and exfoliants to smooth and soften rough feet. Plus, now's the perfect time to give them a spin since they're 30% off at Dermstore when you use promo code BLACK.

Make your lips extra kissable with this plumping lip gloss from Fenty Beauty. Its tingling sensation stems from a blend of ingredients like ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract, resulting in an undeniably thick pout.

This iconic product from Marc Jacobs Beauty not only offers full coverage for your dark circles, but it'll also brighten up your skin in a snap thanks to its caffeine-infused formula. Score it now for almost 50% off!

Cyber Monday home deals under $25

A kitchen can never have too many cast iron skillets. They're a versatile essential worth investing in, but it's even better when you can catch a great deal like this one.

Cozy up on the couch with a plush weighted blanket and finally see what all of the hype is about. This super Cyber Monday deal at Kohl's means you can grab it for just $20.

Make your brunch more aesthetically pleasing and yummy with this bestselling waffle maker from Dash. For just $10, you can make cooking more entertaining with this tiny appliance.

Feel the hotel vibes with this fluffy bath towel from Hotel Collection. If you're looking to upgrade your guest towels, these ones are of great quality and will add a minimalist touch to your bathroom.

For single homeowners or apartment dwellers, this mini stoneware cocotte from Le Creuset is the perfect kitchen essential for easy cooking.

Upgrade your lighting with these smart bulbs from Merkury Innovations, currently available for $20 at Walmart. Not only can you control them with your smartphone, but you can also design unique lightscapes for different times and moods.

Make your place feel more serene with this aromatherapy diffuser that's currently 40% off at Nordstrom. Featuring an elegant glass cover, all you need to do to use it is add water and your favorite essential oil, then turn it on!

Soothe pain on your knees with this pillow that's currently 25% off at Target. The pillow is made with a cooling gel memory foam for support and helps to align hips while relieving pressure on your knees.

Cyber Monday fashion deals under $25

Quilted clothing is having a moment right now. This sale from Macy's can help you get in on the trend without breaking the bank.

Sherpa seems to be the fabric of the season — not only is it warm, but it's trendy too. We love that you can score a great deal on every single color of this half-zip and add it to your cart for less than $25 on Cyber Monday.

With temperatures steadily dropping, you might find yourself needing an extra layer or two. Aerie's OFFLINE Real Warm leggings are amazingly soft and can be worn under a pair of jeans without feeling too bulky.

Another stellar find for colder days ahead, this soft and snuggly Sherpa jacket is currently just $18. There are a few sizes left of the eggnog shade, which you can pair with your favorite leather pants or denim for a city-chic look.

Cable knitwear is one of those winter staples that was made to stand the test of time. If you feel like your closet is lacking in the sweater department, Gap's got you covered with their top-rated crew neck that's over 60% off.

These bestselling undies from Spanx will hold your tummy in whenever you need extra support. The smooth material and stretchy fabric will feel super comfortable while molding perfectly to your body.

Add this classic denim style to your wardrobe that can be matched with many pieces. These jeans from Old Navy sit high on the waist and feature a form-fitting, straight-leg silhouette. This pair can be styled with sweaters, blazers, sleeveless tops and other go-to pieces for the holidays and beyond.

Add a dose of elegance to your everyday looks with a stunning ring from BaubleBar's Cyber Monday sale. They're available in five different colors so you can mix, match and stack your favorites.

Complete your winter wardrobe with a classic mock-neck turtleneck. If you're running out of ideas in the morning and can't decide what to wear, this long-sleeve pullover sweater (now 50% off!) can make the simplest outfit look posh.

Enjoy the outdoors with these trendy yet functional men's duck boots featuring a lace-up closure and polar fleece lining to keep you warm during cold days around town. Currently on sale for a staggering 66% off, this design can be matched with most winter looks and adds an edgy vibe with the rubber sole.

Add some joy and sparkle to your outfit with these trendy earrings. The two-tone metallic add a sense of modernity to your looks. P.S. This is a no-brainer to add to your gift list since they're 50% off.

Carry all your essentials in this comfortable, on-trend crossbody bag that comes in red and black. The bag features a sporty strap that is adjustable with a clip-on zip pouch to store your coins or receipts.

Slip into comfort during winter in these plush fur slippers that are currently 33% off. The cozy flats come in six different colors to pair with your favorite lounge sets and pajamas.

For those breezy days, wrap this fluffy and soft sherpa scarf around your neck. You can loop it around or add it as an extra layer for extra warmth. Available for just $20, this is also a great gift for the woman who's always cold.

Cyber Monday lifestyle and tech deals under $25

Add some ambiance to holiday hangouts with this cool Bluetooth speaker. It offers up to 10 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Stream your favorite apps for with Amazon's Fire TV Stick, now on sale for 50% off. Most users agree this is a fast remote and is a must-have device if you want to keep swapping from Netflix to HBO effortlessly.

Also half-off right now is Amazon's Echo Dot. Play your favorite tunes, order pizza in a snap or simply ask for random information while you're multitasking with some help from Alexa. The voice control feature will also let you control the room temperature, turn on the lights and create other routines to simplify your life.

Your mornings are about to get more refreshing with this iced coffee maker. This one brews coffee under four minutes over a full tumbler of ice. Ideal for busybodies that need their caffeine fix on the fly, you can get it now for 29% off.

Keep your phone connected and charged with this Smart Gear stand. The compact design fits in most travel bags and it quickly charges your smartphones when your cable is nowhere to be found.

Give your selfies the perfect glow with this ring light that features nine light colors, eight special effect modes and 12 levels of brightness.

Feel safe and secure with this security camera that alerts on your smartphone when motion is detected. You also can hear, see and speak on your smartphone with the Blink Mini's live view. Get it now while it's under $20!

