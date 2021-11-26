12 best weighted blankets to shop on Black Friday

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Weighted blankets have become widely popular in the last few years, and with good reason. For poor sleepers, or those with insomnia and anxiety, having one could be the difference between a sleepless night or a good night's rest.

If you're looking to splurge, many blankets are on sale right now from multiple retailers for Black Friday, ranging in price, size and weight. Just keep in mind that it's recommended to purchase a weighted blanket that's 10 percent of your body weight.

Originally $120, this weighted throw is on sale now for almost 50 percent off. It also has a removable machine-washable cover and is available in four different weights.

Available in six different colors and patterns, this weighted blanket by Altavida is reversible and is made with ultra-plush faux mink with brushed microfiber. It uses deep pressure stimulation to relieve stress and help you get better sleep, while still being breathable.

Casper's weighted blanket is on sale for 20 percent off this Black Friday and comes in four beautiful colors, including dusty rose, fireside, indigo and gray. It helps circulate air away from your body, keeping you comfortably cool with all the benefits of a typical weighted blanket.

Specifically made for those with anxiety, this blanket is made from 100 percent cotton and uses deep touch pressure stimulation to reduce stress and improve your quality of sleep.

This blanket from Therapedic is made of 97 percent glass pellets, but don't let that scare you! It's meant to elicit the feeling of a warm, loving hug so you can relax and sleep through the night.

Brooklinen has lots of high-quality items, and their weighted comforter is no different. It's made to ensure that the blanket's weight is evenly distributed for a deeper, more restful sleep.

Gravity blankets originally became popular back in 2017, and for good reason. Their cooling blanket is designed for hot sleepers that typically wake up tossing and turning in the middle of the night due to the temperature. It features a moisture-wicking fabric made for breathability, meaning you'll have a lot less sleepless nights!

With over 32,000 5-star reviews, it's no wonder Quility's weighted blanket for kids is ranked No. 1. It has micro glass beads that evenly distribute weight, so there's never too much pressure in one spot. Each blanket ranges from 5 to 30 pounds, so you can find the perfect pick no matter what size your giftee.

Amazon Basics truly has everything, including this weighted blanket that you can use all-year-round. It also features 10 built-in loops for fastening a removable cover, just in case you get extra cold.

With a fun super-lightning design, there's no way this blanket from YnM won't put you into a deep, relaxing sleep. You can use it alone or with a duvet, depending on how cold it is or how much added weight you prefer.

Chunky knits aren't common in weighted blankets, but we're loving this pick from Gravity. It's made using ultra-luxe, hand-knitted bamboo fleece, making it super warm but breathable for year-round comfort.

Last but not least is this popular blanket from YnM. It has over 44,000 ratings and is available for under $50, featuring a seven-layer design that works together to create a comfortable and breathable sleep environment.

