Don't snooze on these 25 Prime Day mattress and bedding deals

No one wants to sleep on a mattress that feels like cardboard — but no one wants to splurge on a really expensive mattress, either. That's why Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is the perfect time to take advantage of can't-miss mattress and bedding sales.

Whether you're in the market for a new mattress or simply want a fresh set of cooling sheets for the rest of the summer, you can find markdowns on just about everything right now. Below, we rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals on mattresses and bedding, so you can sleep soundly knowing you've secured what you need on sale.

Best Prime Day mattress deals

A 20 percent discount means you can save $199 on this top-rated mattress. It's made from a cooling memory foam, according to the brand, and is ideal for back and stomach sleepers.

According to the brand, this mattress "sleeps cool" and is the happy-medium between soft and firm. Thanks to the 20 percent markdown, you can snag it for just $400.

The beloved Casper mattress is on sale for 20 percent off right now, so you can score a mattress as big as a California King for less than $800. The memory foam mattress features an AirScape layer, which is made from "perforated breathable foam" to help regulate your temperature while you sleep.

The brand says this foam mattress is suitable for back sleepers and designed to relieve pressure while you sleep. As a Prime-exclusive deal, it is on sale for 15 percent off right now.

Upgrading a kids' room? This twin mattress is on deal for less than $100 right now and has over 38,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers. It's a budget-friendly option that won't compromise on comfort.

This eight-inch memory foam mattress is on sale for 32 percent off right now. It is comprised of a two-inch gel memory foam layer and a six-inch base foam layer, which the brand says helps with temperature regulation and support.

Snag this deal on a full-size mattress and you can save 20 percent on the original price — that's over $160 off! The hybrid mattress comes with a 100-night trial and ranges in size from Twin to California King.

You can take $100 off of this memory foam mattress right now and have it shipped right to your door. If you don't love it, you have a year-long trial period to test it out, according to the brand.

Leesa's hybrid mattress is on deal for 27 percent off right now. The mattress is made of seven layers of foam and that provide comfort and support, as well as pocket springs that respond to your movement throughout the night, the brand says.

Best Prime Day bedding deals

If you don't need a new mattress but still want to elevate your bedding, you can catch Casper pillows on sale for 30 percent off right now. They're stuffed with a polyester microfiber fill and encased in a 100 percent cotton cover.

Casper's sheet sets are also on deal right now. Each set is on sale for 15 percent off and includes a pillowcase, fitted sheet and flat sheet made from 100 percent organic, long-staple cotton.

These bestselling sheets have been marked down by 25 percent for Prime Day, so you can score a set (which includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases) for as little as $35.

These aptly named sheet sets hail from Atlanta, Georgia, and are on deal for 20 percent off during Prime Day. According to the brand, they're designed for hot sleepers are made from a "breathable" poly-fiber fabric.

This customizable pillow can be stuffed to your liking, so you adjust it whenever you'd like by adding or removing the fill. Right now, it's on sale for 20 percent off in both queen and king sizes.

Another sheet set reviewers can't seem to get enough of? These microfiber sheets from Amazon Basics. They've amassed more than 280,000 verified five-star reviews, come in a range of sizes and colors and include the essentials (a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases).

Whether you want to cover storage bins underneath your bed or just like the look of a bright bed skirt, you can take advantage of this deal and grab one for just $11 today.

This bed set is on deal for 43 percent off right now, but you can also apply a coupon to save an extra 10 percent. The eight-piece set includes two pillow shams, two pillow cases, a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet and bed skirt.

This quilt set is giving us all of the coastal grandma vibes. The three-piece set includes a cotton quilt and pillow sham, so don't forget to grab a set of sheets to complete your new bed set!

Fall is slowly creeping up on us! If you're already thinking about cozy days spent curled up on the couch, you might want to take advantage of the 20 percent discount on this blanket. Plus, you can apply a coupon before checkout to save an extra $15.

Side sleepers, rejoice! This brand makes pillows designed for folks who like to sleep on their sides — and the tiny sidekick is on deal for 29 percent off right now.

If you refuse to sleep without a blanket even on hot summer days, this pick is for you. This "cooling" blanket is made from bamboo fiber for a breathable feel that can help keep you cool while you doze off.

Weighted blankets aren't just for adults — they have benefits for kids, too! You can catch this seven-pound style on sale for 20 percent off right now.

NodPod, known for its weighted eye masks, just entered the weighted blanket game! According to the brand, its smaller size means you get the effects of a weighted blanket without trapping all of the heat underneath it.

Don't want to splurge on a mattress topper? This top-rated mattress pad is on sale for less than $30 right now — but don't wait too long to shop! The deal is only active today.

A 45 percent discount means you can add this mattress topper to your cart for just over $100. The memory foam topper can elevate your current mattress if you're not ready to grab a new one just yet.

