From diapers to car seats, 23 parenting deals to score during the Prime Early Access Sale

Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, has arrived! During this 48-hour event, you have the chance to score big deals ahead of the holidays. From home to tech, to fashion and beauty, there are thousands of sales to help you kickstart your shopping for friends and loved ones.

For those looking to upgrade their parenting lifestyles, there are tons of bulk household items, nursery must-haves and mom essentials to make your life easier. From diaper deals to stroller sales, Amazon is discounting shopper-approved items to allow for more efficient and less stressful morning, nights and all that sleepless time in between.

Amazon Prime Early Access parenting deals

When it comes to oral care, you can never start too early. This silicone toothbrush is made with your little one in mind (as long as they are at least three months old), with a double-sided and triple-angle design to reach each inch of their gums and the teeth starting to grow in.

No one like a painful boo-boo. Protect your kids from sharp corners and edges with these safety bumpers. The silicone stickers can adhere to wood, metal and glass, and come in a completely clear finish so as not to ruin the look of your furniture, according to the brand.

Score this two-month's supply of Pampers diapers for 24% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. That means you can 864 diapers to your baby arsenal with a $42 discount!

Consider this the ultimate trifecta for baby's bath time. Save big on three essential items — cleaner and shampoo duo, body lotion and healing ointment — to ensure your young one gets the smoothest and softest skin.

Keep your little one from scratching at bug bites with this bestselling suction tool. It's designed to suck out the venom and stop itching and swelling in its tracks.

When it comes to babies, you want to use the gentlest formulas on their soft, sensitive skin. WaterWipes are designed to give your little one the utmost comfort and have even been approved by dermatologists for use on eczema- and allergy-prone skin, according to the brand.

It's a well-known skin care fact that sunscreen should be worn all year-round. Protect your little one's skin with this SPF 50 formula, which also includes a blend of skin-loving seed oils.

What these wipes are formulated with (aloe, vitamin E, shea butter) is almost as impressive as what they're formulated without (synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates and petrolatum).

Now you can schedule a nap in anywhere at any time with the help of this portable sound machine. Using the adjustable strap, move the device from the crib to a car seat or stroller, so they can enjoy soothing sounds while on the move.

If your baby is about to trade the bottles for cups, this one will make the transition way smoother. It features a spill-proof soft spout that is gentle for your kid's teeth and gums. The combination of removable handles and air vent will make swallowing easier for your child. With more than 33,000 positive reviews, Amazon shoppers agree this cup is an excellent solution for training your kid with a cup.

Treat or prevent cradle cap with Mustela's foam shampoo, formulated with gentle ingredients that work to soften the flaking on delicate skin.

Forget the traditional nasal aspirators and clean your baby's stuffy nose with this rechargeable one. It features three levels of electric-powered suction and is safe to collect those boogers. Also, it comes with two soft silicone tips for a soothing experience. Now, your baby won't be congested and you don't have to struggle with stubborn snot.

Keep your food safe and intact with this reusable food container. This Bentgo is versatile as it has multiple uses. You can freeze the food, heat it up in the microwave or slide it into the oven for a quick meal fix. The container features a patent-pending technology called MicroSteel, which is leakproof and great for last-minute lunch prep for yourself and the kids. The container is sturdy, functional and a must-have for meals on-the-go.

Keep your nursery odor-free with this trash can built with built-in antimicrobial and pedal-activated lid to lock in pesky smells. The can does a great job at containing the odor and an easy way to keep the nursery clean. Once the bag is full, all you need to do is pull the bag through the built-in cutter.

If you're looking for more storage, this toy box is an essential for your baby's nursery. The bench offers enough room to store toys, arts and clothes. Plus, it comes with a close lid to keep the area tidy. According to customers, this box is very sturdy and easy to assemble.

This Amazon's Choice stroller has all the features you need to ensure a pleasant and easy walk with your child, including a peek-a-boo top window, seat padding, a cup holder for mom and dad and pockets for storage.

We all know that waking a sleeping baby is risky business, which is why this portable crib might be something to consider gifting soon-to-be parents. It's made with four wheels to help you easily move the bassinet from one room to the other.

These bottles might become your favorite baby essential. Aside from being stylish and small, these are as close to breastfeeding as it feels, according to customers. The design allows babies to latch on easily and is soft to the touch, plus you don't have to worry about leaks or flow issues since the bottles come with three nipple flow styles for your little one.

Sleepless nights usually come with the territory of being a parent. So when something comes around to help with your energy and mood levels that might be affected by those restless days (and is also 30% off), we recommend looking into it. This therapy lamp is designed to enhance you focus and alertness through UV-free, full-spectrum light. According to the brand, it emits 10,000 lux of natural light to help you feel revitalized and even help with sleep (when you can get some in!).

Amazon is taking 41% off this HelloBaby HD monitor during its Prime Early Access Sale event. Not only will this device help you keep an eye on your baby's every move (even in the dark), it can also alert you to room temperature and detect sound.

Stay warm and cozy during colder months with this heated weighted blanket. The throw weighs 13 pounds and comes with an ergonomic LED controller featuring four different heat settings. It's a great gift for people that are always cold and need permanent warmth. The blanket has an auto-off safety feature, so you don't need to worry throughout the night to turn it off.

This formula dispenser machine is a game-changer for busy moms. The device automatically mixes your baby's formula with water to a perfect consistency in less than 10 seconds. This will allow you to multitask while the bottle is getting ready. You can also choose the desired temperature while getting your coffee ready.

One customer said, "The amount of bubbles in the formula is so much less than when you try to shake or stir a bottle yourself."

This trusted car seat is now 20% off and will keep your little one safe and comfortable. The car seat delivers extra security and features a 10-position ReclineSure headrest and extra-secure seat belt locking system to tighten your child, according to the brand. It has cup holders, a DuoGuard technology for torso and head protection and deluxe padding for extra cushioning.