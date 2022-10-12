Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, is still happening and deals are still dropping. Just in time for the fall temperatures! According to Amazon, these deals can be as massive as Black Friday, so now is the time to get ahead on your holiday shopping for your friends and family.

With the crisp autumn weather and approaching winter, it's also a good time to stock up on all of your favorite trends and seasonal essentials. Whether you're shopping for new outerwear or looking to update your athleisure, we found some wardrobe staples at incredible prices. We chose these fashion finds based on previous bestsellers, current ratings, pricing and more.

From knit sweaters to ankle boots, keep reading to see some of the top fashion deals that Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has to offer. Click the links below to shop this article by category.

Best Amazon Prime apparel deals

The casual long-sleeve top gets a chic upgrade with this option that features a lace embellished sleeve. You can grab this highly-rated dress-top for $23 during the fall Prime Day event.

A white basic bodysuit is a great staple to match trousers, jumpsuits and jeans. This one is 54% off and comes in multiple colors. The bodysuit features snaps on the bottom to make it easier to remove when going to the restroom. The stretchy material and square decolletage offer a feminine vibe.

This chunky cable knit sweater might be your go-to cardigan of the season, and right now it's 20% off! It comes in over 30 colors to choose from and has an impressive 5,000 five star rating.

For 51% off, you can grab a pair of Levi's shaping skinny jeans during the Prime fall event. This timeless jean sits at your waist, comes in a variety of washes and has options for short, regular or long.

You can never have too many black leggings. This fleece-lined pair has side pockets, a hidden key pocket and moisture-wicking fabric, says the brand. And right now you can grab these at 46% off!

This viral jumpsuit is currently 30% off and many flight attendants say it's their favorite outfit to travel in. According to the brand, this spandex and cotton-blend jumpsuit comes in about 35 colors to choose from.

This basic bodycon dress is perfect to dress up or down. The style comes in multiple colors such as bright green, purple, red, beige and more to wear from office to date night. According to customers, this dress is super comfortable and great for pregnant ladies that need extra stretch.

If you're on the hunt for new loungewear than look no further than these harem-style pants. Featuring an elastic high-waist waistband, reviewers love how comfortable these joggers are. Grab a pair now for under $30!

Looking for a slimming basic to enhance your curves? These high-waisted shorts are one of the best shapewear essentials to enhance your outfit. According to Amazon reviewers, this one is comfortable, breathable and stays in place. "I liked that it was stretchy but fit, and I felt like improved the fit and look of my dress," said one buyer.

This casual sweater is great for fall outfits, office attires and vacation ensembles. The knitted pullover comes in different colors and prints to upgrade your fall weather look. With a lightweight and breathable fabric, this knit sweater is a great essential to mix and match with pants, jeans and trousers.

Whether you like to walk outside or just looking to upgrade your loungewear, these fleeced-lined thermal leggings are perfect for when temperatures begin to dip. Coming in eight different colors, these super soft leggings feature two side pockets to hold your phone, keys and more.

Elevate any outfit with fall's must-have staple: the shacket. Coming in over 15 different plaid shades, you can dress this up with knee-high boots or give your favorite athleisure a chic touch.

When the temperatures really began to drop, you'll be reaching for this knee-length, water-resistant puffer coat. According to the brand, it's made of 100 percent nylon and features a hidden zipper.

This lantern-sleeve knit sweater might be your new favorite fall sweater. Coming in a variety of earthy hues, this trendy swear will look perfect with your favorite jeans and knee-high boots. Plus it's currently 20% off this Prime Day.

A plaid coat is a fall staple and right now you can score this blazer style at 38% off. Choose from seven different plaid colors and wear it to work, dinner or anywhere you want to feel chic.

This crew neck bodysuit has over 5,200 verified five-star ratings and we can see why. Who doesn't need a sleek long-sleeve? One verified reviewer bought it in two colors and wrote, "Sleeves are the perfect length to be flattering. The material is nice and thick so it hides flaws."

This oversized shaggy coat is as cozy as it looks, according to several Amazon reviewers. Plus it comes in tons of colors, from neutrals to pink.

"This has been a nice coat for the winter. It looks good and feels nice. For winter here where it’s mostly been in the 30s, this coat has kept me adequately warm," one verified reviewer wrote.

If you're heading back to the office, you'll want to grab a classic, chic blazer to elevate your office attire. This one is a No. 1 bestseller and goes great with a pair of slacks or your favorite jeans.

Easily go from office to happy hour with this puff-sleeve top. Coming in 42 colors, you can wear it with jeans, a midi skirt, work slacks and more. The brand mentions it runs small, so you might want to size up.

If you're working from the office more, you probably need to stock up on professional outfits. Don't sacrifice comfort for style with these business casual yoga pants. They're made of nylon and spandex, giving you all the comfort of your favorite athleisure.

This long-sleeve floral dress is perfect for brunch or a fall dinner party. Featuring an elastic waist, you can pair it with tights, booties or heels.

A classic and versatile sweater is a fall staple, and right now you can grab this 100 percent cotton find for $22. Many of the reviewers said they loved how warm it kept them through the colder months.

Best Amazon Prime shoe deals

This black flat is a timeless wardrobe staple, and right now you can grab this pair for just $14. Featuring an impressive 35,000 five star ratings, one verified reviewer wrote, "I've always liked my shoes to be comfortable and these have been perfect! They are simple, elegant, and I can wear them for extended periods of time (they don't rub my heels)."

Keep cozy with a pair of fuzzy memory foam slippers, which would also make a great holiday gift. One Amazon verified reviewer wrote, "absolutely love these slippers. Super soft and comfortable, I ordered them a few months ago and they are holding up great."

Looking for everyday comfort? These kicks from New Balance combine modernity and comfort into one. The pair features a lightweight EVA midsole and comfort insert for cushioning. With an '80s inspired upper and availability in different colors, these sneakers are perfect for casual days. Many customers love how small they look while still offering a roomy toe box.

If white is more up your alley, these sneakers are the perfect addition to your collection. The classic design fits into your everyday style while providing some arch support. This style is available in 29 colors and offers versatility for most of your basic pieces.

A classic pair of black heels always come in handy for elegant outfits. These heeled sandals have double straps to support your feet and come in multiple colors to mix and match. One Amazon reviewer said these heels feel like "high-end designers" and are super comfortable. The wide heel and slightly square toe can fit women with wider feet.

Strive for comfort year-round with this slipper from Dearfoams. The pair features a rubber sole for a better grip and a cozy interior made from sheepskin. Even if it gets humid, the slippers will keep your feet dry thanks to the moisture-wicking technology and breathable fibers.

Embrace the cool weather with these ankle boots from Steve Madden. The booties feature a rubber sole and thick heel for a comfortable stride. These are easy to slip in and offer enough support while walking on slippery sidewalks.

Best Amazon Prime accessory deals

Whether you have an upcoming wedding celebration or a date night, these drop earrings are a must-have in your jewelry box. According to customers, these are great if you have sensitive ears and are allergic to certain metals.

These No. 1 bestselling stackable chain bracelets can be worn alone or together, and right now you can grab this set for just $10! According to the brand, the bracelets are 14 karat gold-plated and hypoallergenic.

Don't worry about stadium bag policies with this clear crossbody purse. It's chic, comfortable and has enough room to carry all your essentials. The crossbody bag combines a contemporary design with elegant details to match your classy outfits.

Top your favorite outfit off with a dainty and versatile initial necklace. According to the brand, you can wear these separately or together. Plus you can flip the initial pendant over, which shows a cute gold-plated heart.

Keep your gym essentials in this retro-inspired duffel bag from Adidas. The piece features an adjustable shoulder strap to easily carry and a roomy interior to fit your large items. Carry your athletic apparel and tools in a chic bag like this one.

A good pair of socks can make all the difference with certain shoe styles. These socks have cushioning on the sole and a soft material that won't slip. Also, if you like the extra snug, these socks are perfect to keep them on all day.

Whether you need to cover your legs or add a little oomph to your outfit, these tights are comfortable and offer a great fit. The tights are high-waisted and opaque enough to cover your skin. Some of the colors available include cocoa, yellow, red and more.