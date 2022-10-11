63% off a smartwatch, $150 off a Fire TV and more Amazon tech deals to shop now

The huge Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, is officially here and the deals are even better than we could have imagined.

From fashion to beauty, there are steep markdowns across every category. And if you're in the market for a new Fire TV for your living room or a holiday gift for your plugged-in teen, you'll be happy to know that Amazon currently has tech deals aplenty.

From a smartwatch that's marked down by more than 60 percent to a Fire TV with almost $150 slashed off, here are the best tech deals to shop during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Best Prime Early Access Sale tech deals 2022

Amazon deals on earbuds and headphones

One reviewer called these the "Best Headphones EVER!" and added that they're "super comfortable" and the sound quality is "amazing." "I wear these to the gym all the time and I even use it to talk to people over FaceTime. These headphones are honestly the best and I would recommend it to anyone!"

Google's Pixel Buds are also marked down heavily during the sale. They're designed to be water-resistant so you can wear them on rainy days or during sweaty workouts. Plus, they feature custom 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, which are said to deliver rich, high-quality sound.

Once set up on your phone, Apple says that listening on its AirPods is a practically seamless experience. Simply take them out of the case, put them in your ears and you can start listening. They're designed to sense when they're in your ears and will automatically pause your music when you take one out.

Amazon deals on TVs and streaming devices

If you're holding your breath for a smart TV with a beautiful 4K Ultra-HD display, look no further than this 55-Inch Amazon Fire TV — with its over-$500 price tag now slashed almost $150 (that's over 30 percent in savings!). It comes with an Alexa voice remote, and you can use it with both your streaming apps and live TV, as well as to play video games and stream music. So go ahead, watch your favorite sci-fi or fantasy movie and watch the images practically leap off the screen.

Right now, you can upgrade your streaming experience and save on the Roku 4K Streaming Stick. It connects to your TV and allows you to access streaming apps, change the volume, search for shows and more with one remote.

Tired of staring at a black TV screen when you're not watching? This unique TV is designed to double as a piece of art. It has a built-in motion sensor, so whenever you enter the room it'll turn on to display your selected piece. And when it comes to the TV-watching experience, this model is said to deliver bright colors and 4K resolution.

Amazon laptop deals

Whether you're planning on buying your teen their first laptop for the holidays or want to upgrade your model, you can score a discount on this version from Lenovo right now. With a slim design, "powerhouse performance" and up to 11 hours of battery life, reviewers say that it's a good pick for the price.

If accidents are a regular occurrence in your household, consider this laptop. According to the brand, it's designed with "military-grade" durability, a spill-resistant keyboard and a rubber safety grip to help prevent potential mishaps.

Amazon deals on fitness trackers and smartwatches

Tech and fitness aficionados take note: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now 40 percent off. Stay on track with your workout and training goals, thanks to its body reading capabilities. Right on your wrist, the Galaxy can track your body fat, skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate and BMI. It can also track six popular workout activities, from running to rowing. Bonus: It even has sleep tracking.

With Amazon's Halo band, you can track your steps, heart rate sleep and more to stay on top of your health metrics. The best part? There's no screen so you won't get distracted by notifications and alerts.

Don't miss your chance to save more than $200 on this Garmin smartwatch. While it's technically called a running watch, the brand says it can be used to track your metrics during other activities like swimming and cycling. It's designed to be shock-resistant and provide up to 11 days of battery life (when not using GPS mode).

More Amazon tech deals under $50

Whether you want to keep your lights on a set schedule while you're away from home or have an appliance that you use every day, this smart plus is sure to come in handy. You can schedule it to turn on and off at certain times (so your coffee will always be ready right when you wake up) and you can even connect it to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can turn off lights or turn on your A/C using your voice.

For less than $20, you can make any room in your home a little bit smarter with this handy Alexa-enabled gadget. You can use the smart speaker to play music, set alarms, control other devices in your smart home and so much more.

Tired of having to buy a new pack of batteries every month? Get this pack of rechargeable batteries, which can be recharged up to 400 times. They're said to work with any device that uses AA batteries, like game controllers, TV remotes and more.

You can play your favorite songs wherever you are with this portable Bluetooth speaker. And don't be deceived by its small size; reviewers say that it delivers "loud and clear" sound.

You can wirelessly charge up to two Qi-enabled devices at the same time with this charging pad. According to the brand, you don't even have to remove the case to charge!

More Amazon tech deals under $100

This massage gun will make the perfect gift for fitness lovers — and basically anyone else who suffers from the standard daily aches and pains of life. According to the brand, the lightweight tool has three powerful speeds and six different massage heads, so they can warm up their muscles or get a soothing deep tissue massage.

Save energy and stay comfortable in your home with the Google Nest Thermostat. Once installed, you can control the thermostat from your phone to set it to your preferred temperature without getting off the couch or leaving your bed. Plus, according to the brand, it can automatically adjust itself when you leave to save you energy.

Sick of dropped calls and fuzzy connections while working from home? Upgrade your Wi-Fi router for a better WFH experience. This one is said to be compatible with all major cable providers and, according to the brand, can save you up to $168 a year in equipment rental fees. It's designed to provide up to 1500 square feet of wireless coverage and can support up to 25 devices at a time.

More Amazon tech deals under $150

Hoping to hit your reading goal before the end of the year? We suggest taking advantage of this over $70 discount on a Kindle essential bundle. You'll get a waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, cover and a power adapter with it, so you'll always be able to sneak in a quick reading session, no matter where you are.