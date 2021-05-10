Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The weather's getting warmer and guidelines around outdoor gatherings are becoming less restrictive. That means the time to reunite with friends and family after a year spent indoors has finally come. Whether you're catching up over a picnic or soaking up the sun at the beach, a good portable speaker will help provide entertainment whenever and wherever.

We've rounded up a few of the best top-rated portable Bluetooth speakers that will keep the party going all day — and possibly all night — long.

This affordable bestseller has over 100,000 five-star ratings and is under $50. Connect this speaker with any Bluetooth enabled-device and wander around to your heart's content up to 100 feet away! Fully charged, you can use this water-resistant speaker for up to 14 hours at near full volume.

Available in 14 different colors, this speaker is waterproof up to three feet deep, making it the perfect companion for a beach trip or a poolside get-together. There won't be any scrambling around for an outlet in the middle of the day with a 12-hour playtime here. You can also pair this speaker with another JBL PartyBoost-compatible speaker to amplify the sound.

Good things come in small packages, like this mini Bluetooth speaker from Sony. With 16 hours of battery life, you can dance the night away without worrying about your favorite song getting cut off at the best part. It even comes with a detachable strap so you can hang it somewhere convenient or clip it on to your bag. You can choose between blue, pink, black and red.

If you're looking for something that's smaller and easier to transport, look no further than the JBL Clip 3. You can get 10 hours of playtime when fully charged, and it can even be submerged in up to three feet of water. Just clip this onto your bag and take the party with you with ease.

The Doss SoundBox Pro is an option that gives you music and a show for under $50. The lights move in time to the beat along six colors and three illumination patterns. And, with the press of a button, you can activate extra bass for a deeper and louder sound. You can even connect it with another SoundBox Pro speaker for a 360-degree musical experience and double the volume.

When connected, the lights on the speaker will pump to match the beat of your favorite tunes for up to 12 hours. Pair this with other PartyBoost-enabled speakers to create a surround sound experience. When you're ready to tune the music out, you can still keep the light show going — and you can even customize the colors with the JBL Connect app.

With up to eight hours of playtime, this speaker features a built-in microphone with a 30-foot reach so you can effortlessly switch between playing music and taking a phone call. This lightweight speaker weighs just over one pound, making it easily transportable. You can even pair it with another Bose SoundLink speaker for party mode or use Bose SimpleSync to pair it with another speaker from the Bose Smart Home family.

This portable speaker has over 50,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers love everything about the Soundcore 2, from the ease of Bluetooth pairing to the quality of sound. When fully charged, you can get up to 24 hours of use.

While this option isn't as small as the others, the extendable handle and wheels make it just as portable. It has a rechargeable battery that will give you up to 50 hours of playtime, which you'll need every minute of as you do karaoke with the included microphone. If you don't have a Bluetooth-enabled device, you can also plug any device in via an aux input or just play the AM/FM radio onboard.

This karaoke microphone is also a speaker! Just connect it to any Bluetooth-enabled device and get the music flowing with the power of the paired app. You can also connect this to devices via a USB cable. This bestseller comes in 11 different colors, so you can live out your pop star dreams in style.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!