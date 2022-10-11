35 Amazon beauty deals you can still shop during the Prime Early Access Sale, starting at $9

Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, is officially here! That means holiday shopping and big savings has officially arrived even earlier in the year. During this 48-hour event, you can see some serious sales on tech, home, fashion and, of course, beauty.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking to get ahead of holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for your friends and family, these beauty deals on hair, skin and makeup are not to be missed. Now's the time to get your hands on that viral hair tool you've been eyeing or finally splurge on that bestselling lip mask.

From Revlon to CeraVe, we rounded up some of the best beauty deals to shop during this epic event. Keep scrolling to see all of our favorite Amazon Prime Early Access beauty deals, or you can shop by clicking each category:

Best Amazon Prime beauty deals

If your smile is in need of an extra shine, this Crest kit will remove accumulated stains from coffee, wine and food. The strips deliver professional-level teeth whitening in 20 days, according to the brand, and will give you the confidence to smile in photos again. While some people experience gum sensitivity after use, the strips promise bright results.

Upgrade your dental care with this water flosser. The machine features enhanced pressure with 10 settings, including massage mode for gum stimulation. With over 85,000 five-star ratings, the Waterpik will provide a deep cleaning without an extra visit to the dentist.

If your regular toothbrush is no longer satisfying, this rechargeable tool combines sonic vibrations and soft bristles to make the brushing experience more enjoyable. The brush has three modes and a timer to help you target spots that need extra care. It's Bluetooth enabled to verify your brushing technique and how to handle your toothbrush. You can download an app for guided brushing sessions and even set alerts to remind you when to charge your toothbrush.

If you're someone that constantly gets lash extensions, this product will help in reviving the lash line. This award-winning product will improve the length of your lashes by a millimeter or two, according to the brand. Plus, according to a consumer study, 97 percent of customers who used this product saw more visible lashes and their lashes felt stronger.

If your visits to the nail salon are becoming too luxurious, get pampered at home with this salon-quality nail kit. It comes with an electronic nail file and six attachment heads to buff, shine, shape and file the nail. Also, you can keep it in your purse for a last-minute nail treatment on-the-go.

Keep your tan going strong through the cooler months with this St. Tropez self-tanning kit. Coming with a tanning mousse, face mist and application mitt, the brand says you'll see a natural-looking glow within four to eight hours of application.

When it comes to makeup, good lighting is an essential. Don't miss out on this fold-up travel mirror deal, which features LED lights and a panel of magnification mirrors. It's currently 51% off!

Best Amazon Prime skin care deals

If you're looking to clear acne quickly, this brand says this acne spot treatment works well on oily, dry or combination skin. Reviewers call them hero patches, as these reduce inflammation and make acne spots less noticeable.

Tired of clogged pores and inflammation? Differin's acne gel will help in reducing breakouts and improve your complexion. If you have a pimple emergency that needs care, this gel will control the infected spot while healing it from scars. It also works if you're prone to hyperpigmentation.

One Amazon reviewer said: "I used this for mild acne on my so-called 'T zones' and it did reduce it significantly. Following the directions, it took several weeks before I saw results, and the results were gradual. Eventually, my skin was basically acne-free."

Keep your skin hydrated with this concoction of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, jojoba oil and organic aloe vera. The facial serum is meant to deliver ultimate moisture while reducing those fine lines. After consistent use, customers rave about the brightening results the serum delivers. Your skin will look plumper and you will gain a dewy complexion after using this formula.

According to the brand, this three-in-one cleansing balm will remove makeup, dirt and impurities. The brand says you can even use it as a weekly hydrating facial mask. Grab one now for just $11 during the Prime fall sale event.

Get hydrated lips with this fan-favorite lip gloss. With a combination of coconut oil, vitamin E and shea butter, your pout will receive extra hydration. Kopari's lip gloss offers a sheer consistency and is great for if you tend to have chapped lips.

If you're looking for more collagen to boost your complexion, these sheet masks are the answer. These masks are designed to regenerate your skin and tackle those dark spots and fine lines, according to the brand. Plus, they're formulated with anti-aging ingredients like peptides and hydrolyzed (marine) collagen to help your skin retain moisture.

We all know retinol is a great ingredient for anti-aging, so this night cream will correct your wrinkles while snoozing. The hydrating cream contains squalane for hydration and glycolic acid to increase collagen. According to a one-year clinical study by the brand, the RoC retinol showed a 34 percent wrinkle reduction when used in three months, while 42 percent of users showed improvement with the appearance of dark spots.

Whether you live in a hot or cold climate, supple lips are a sign of health. This hydrating mask from Laneige contains a combination of vitamin C, antioxidants, shea butter and coconut oil to protect your lips. According to a clinical study, customers showed improvement and 93 percent moisture increase after using the formula for a week.

According to the brand, this salicylic acid cleanser will target breakouts before they begin, as well as combat existing acne. With nearly a five-star rating, you can grab this customer-favorite face wash at 34% off.

If you regularly deal with irritated skin, this CeraVe set — featuring a face wash and two types of moisturizer for day and night — will deliver the hydration your skin craves. You don't have to worry about the greasy feel or oversaturated oil on your face — the products are formulated with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help your skin's moisture levels.

Sleep in peace with this hydrating overnight mask from Laneige. The formula combines squalane and sleep-biome technology to improve skin's brightness and clarity. Plus, according to the brand, 97 percent of users said their skin felt hydrated until the next morning.

One Amazon reviewer calls it the holy grail. "When I wake up I rinse off the mask with water and my skin is so hydrated and smooth. It has been a game changer because I live in the desert and the dry air is so damaging to my skin."

The brand says you'll get facial-worthy results with this four-in-one gadget, which features red light therapy, microcurrents and a gentle, warming massage. Right now you can save an impressive $59 on this award-winning gadget. Plus it comes with a hyaluronic acid and aloe vera-infused serum. According to the brand, the Solawave targets dark spots, fine lines, puffiness and more. But hurry, this deal is only today!

Best Amazon Prime makeup deals

If you're looking to update your makeup brushes, Real Techniques is a TikTok favorite. This set includes four different brushes, plus two makeup sponges. It'll also make a perfect holiday gift for your makeup-loving friend or family member.

It's no secret that Anastasia Beverly Hills has been a powerhouse in the brow game, and this Prime Day you can grab this brush at 30% off. This pencil features a retractable, triangular tip with three different edge sizes to pull off a natural look.

One verified reviewer said her brows never looked better. "This is now my very favorite brow pencil! I've paid more for other pencils but I found Anastasia works best. It goes on really well, looks natural and lasts all day and often through the night!"

This award-winning eyeliner is designed to stay on all day. One verified reviewer wrote, "I do heavy eyeliner often and this stuff does not smudge even after a long day! If I make a mistake while applying it, it's easy to grab a Q-Tip and clean up the lines. Once it dries, it stays put."

This double-sided mascara from Honest Beauty features a primer formula and lengthening mascara wand. Containing cruelty-free ingredients and infused with jojoba esters, this mascara is meant to last and give long, dramatic lashes.

Not only will you save big this Prime Day, but you'll save money in the long run with this reusable makeup removing cloth. According to the brand, this polyester cloth is made of hair-like fibers to easily wipe away your mascara, eyeliner and even foundation.

According to the brand, this formula is infused with vegan milk, making it extremely moisturizing and glossy. Choose from rosy hues to neutral browns.

If you're looking for a multitasking mascara, the brand says this formula is infused with peptides that will make your lashes longer, healthier and dramatic. According to the brand, 97 percent of users saw longer lashes after within four to six weeks.

Best Amazon Prime hair deals

Constant styling, coloring and even pollution can be damaging to your hair. Give it the boost it needs with Olaplex's repairing treatment that's a customer fave.

One verified reviewer said it worked wonders on her bleached hair. "I no longer struggle to brush my hair or run my fingers without them getting stuck in my hair from tangles of dried brittle hair. This stuff is just what my damaged hair needed."

Dry shampoo comes in handy on the days you need to extend your shampoo routine, a little longer. This find from Living Proof is sulfate and paraben-free and will soak up any build-up, oil or sweat, leaving your hair feeling fresh longer, says the brand.

Get the ultimate beach waves with this ceramic waver, which features a deep barrel and heat settings up to 400 degrees. Plus it's currently only $16 during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Revlon's bestselling hot air brush gets an upgrade with a slimmer and sleeker design. The brand says this blow dryer will give salon results by styling and volumizing your locks without the damage.

This ceramic-coated hair dryer comes with a smoothing attachment and diffuser — all for under $13! One verified reviewer wrote, "I'm really happy with this purchase, you can't beat the price. It dries my long, thick hair really quick and my hair looks way less frizzy using this dryer than the one I previously used."

Say goodbye to frizz with this "one-minute transformation" styling cream — seriously, the brand says you'll see results almost instantly. That might be thanks to the formula, which is packed with avocado oil and omega-3 fatty acids.

When you can't get to the salon, this root cover-up kit is a colored powder that will stay on your hair and mask your grays until you shampoo it out, says the brand. It comes with a brush applicator, powder and a case with a mirror.

The brand says this biotin-infused shampoo is made with argan oil, tea tree oil and vitamin E, which is meant to thicken and strengthen thinning hair. Grab this customer-favorite shampoo at 30% off during the October Prime Day.

Protect your hair from extreme temperatures with this lightweight heat protectant spray. Featuring ingredients like noni and sea kelp, the brand says this formula will not only protect your hair from hot tools but also tame any frizz.