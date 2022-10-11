36 chic fashion deals to snag during Amazon Prime Day October - starting at $10

Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, is finally here and we're seeing prices drop faster than these fall temperatures. According to Amazon, these deals can be as massive as Black Friday, so it's a great opportunity to get ahead on your holiday shopping.

With the change of seasons, it's also a good time to stock up on all of your favorite fall trends. Whether you're shopping for a new knit sweater or looking to update your office attire, we found some wardrobe staples at incredible prices. We chose these fashion finds based on previous bestsellers, current ratings, pricing and more.

From lightweight coats to ankle boots, keep reading to see some of the top fashion deals that Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has to offer. Click the links below to shop this article by category.

Best Amazon Prime apparel deals

You can never have too many black leggings. This fleece-lined pair has side pockets, a hidden key pocket and moisture-wicking fabric, says the brand. And right now you can grab these at 46% off!

This viral jumpsuit is currently 30% off and many flight attendants say it's their favorite outfit to travel in. According to the brand, this spandex and cotton-blend jumpsuit comes in about 35 colors to choose from.

This basic bodycon dress is perfect to dress up or down. The style comes in multiple colors such as bright green, purple, red, beige and more to wear from office to date night. According to customers, this dress is super comfortable and great for pregnant ladies that need extra stretch.

Looking for a slimming basic to enhance your curves? These high-waisted shorts are one of the best shapewear essentials to enhance your outfit. According to Amazon reviewers, this one is comfortable, breathable and stays in place. "I liked that it was stretchy but fit, and I felt like improved the fit and look of my dress," said one buyer.

This casual sweater is great for fall outfits, office attires and vacation ensembles. The knitted pullover comes in different colors and prints to upgrade your fall weather look. With a lightweight and breathable fabric, this knit sweater is a great essential to mix and match with pants, jeans and trousers.

Whether you like to walk outside or just looking to upgrade your loungewear, these fleeced-lined thermal leggings are perfect for when temperatures begin to dip. Coming in eight different colors, these super soft leggings feature two side pockets to hold your phone, keys and more.

Elevate any outfit with fall's must-have staple: the shacket. Coming in over 15 different plaid shades, you can dress this up with knee-high boots or give your favorite athleisure a chic touch.

When the temperatures really began to drop, you'll be reaching for this knee-length, water-resistant puffer coat. According to the brand, it's made of 100 percent nylon and features a hidden zipper.

This lantern-sleeve knit sweater might be your new favorite fall sweater. Coming in a variety of earthy hues, this trendy swear will look perfect with your favorite jeans and knee-high boots. Plus it's currently 20% off this Prime Day.

A plaid coat is a fall staple and right now you can score this blazer style at 38% off. Choose from seven different plaid colors and wear it to work, dinner or anywhere you want to feel chic.

Survive the winter blues and cold climate with this feminine hooded jacket. The outerwear design is made with soft fur lining for a cozy feel and features an adjustable waist to adjust the size. The jacket zips all the way and will cover your head during breezy days. The sleeves cuffs will keep the warmth inside while the silhouette offers a flattering look.

This crew neck bodysuit has over 5,200 verified five-star ratings and we can see why. Who doesn't need a sleek long-sleeve? One verified reviewer bought it in two colors and wrote, "Sleeves are the perfect length to be flattering. The material is nice and thick so it hides flaws."

This oversized shaggy coat is as cozy as it looks, according to several Amazon reviewers. Plus it comes in tons of colors, from neutrals to pink.

"This has been a nice coat for the winter. It looks good and feels nice. For winter here where it’s mostly been in the 30s, this coat has kept me adequately warm," one verified reviewer wrote.

If you're heading back to the office, you'll want to grab a classic, chic blazer to elevate your office attire. Pair it with a matching pair of slacks or dress up your favorite jeans.

Another coat that always seems to be in style is the classic trench coat and just in time for cooler temperatures, you can save 30% off. Choose from four classic and earthy tones.

Easily go from office to happy hour with this puff-sleeve top. Coming in 42 colors, you can wear it with jeans, a midi skirt, work slacks and more. The brand mentions it runs small, so you might want to size up.

If you're working from the office more, you probably need to stock up on professional outfits. Don't sacrifice comfort for style with these business casual yoga pants. They're made of nylon and spandex, giving you all the comfort of your favorite athleisure.

This long-sleeve floral dress is perfect for brunch or a fall dinner party. Featuring an elastic waist, you can pair it with tights, booties or heels.

A classic and versatile sweater is a fall staple, and right now you can grab this 100 percent cotton find for $22. Many of the reviewers said they loved how warm it kept them through the colder months.

Look edgy, chic and on-trend this fall with this vegan leather moto jacket, and right now you can save 31%. Dress it up with your favorite sweater dress or wear it with a pair of jeans for a more casual look.

Best Amazon Prime shoe deals

Just in time for chillier weather, the fuzzy-lined Crocs are currently 51% off during this Amazon sale. Coming in both neutral shades and funky colors, the brand recommends sizing up for these cozy Crocs.

Keep cozy with a pair of fuzzy memory foam slippers, which would also make a great holiday gift. One Amazon verified reviewer wrote, "absolutely love these slippers. Super soft and comfortable, I ordered them a few months ago and they are holding up great."

Looking for everyday comfort? These kicks from New Balance combine modernity and comfort into one. The pair features a lightweight EVA midsole and comfort insert for cushioning. With an '80s inspired upper and availability in different colors, these sneakers are perfect for casual days. Many customers love how small they look while still offering a roomy toe box.

If white is more up your alley, these sneakers are the perfect addition to your collection. The classic design fits into your everyday style while providing some arch support. This style is available in 29 colors and offers versatility for most of your basic pieces.

Jump into the western trend with these ankle boots. The style features a thick heel and pointed toe box that looks feminine and stylish. The boots also have zippers on the side and sturdy soles for slippery floors.

A classic pair of black heels always come in handy for elegant outfits. These heeled sandals have double straps to support your feet and come in multiple colors to mix and match. One Amazon reviewer said these heels feel like "high-end designers" and are super comfortable. The wide heel and slightly square toe can fit women with wider feet.

On those days you need to take your wardrobe from the office to happy hour, these loafers are the solution. The classic pair is perfect to wear with slacks or maxi dresses and are low enough to walk for miles. Once you break them in, this pair will become your favorite to work and play.

Complete your fall/winter wardrobe with these combat boots. The pair has a quilted design on the sides and lace-up details for a secure fit. But you won't have to worry about tying them up as these boots feature side zippers. Wear them with your favorite pair of jeans or leggings for an edgy yet comfortable look.

Strive for comfort year-round with this slipper from Dearfoams. The pair features a rubber sole for a better grip and a cozy interior made from sheepskin. Even if it gets humid, the slippers will keep your feet dry thanks to the moisture-wicking technology and breathable fibers.

Best Amazon Prime accessory deals

These No. 1 bestselling stackable chain bracelets can be worn alone or together, and right now you can grab this set for just $10! According to the brand, the bracelets are 14 karat gold-plated and hypoallergenic.

Keep your gym essentials in this retro-inspired duffel bag from Adidas. The piece features an adjustable shoulder strap to easily carry and a roomy interior to fit your large items. Carry your athletic apparel and tools in a chic bag like this one.

A good pair of socks can make all the difference with certain shoe styles. These socks have cushioning on the sole and a soft material that won't slip. Also, if you like the extra snug, these socks are perfect to keep them on all day.

Don't worry about stadium bag policies with this clear crossbody purse. It's chic, comfortable and has enough room to carry all your essentials. The crossbody bag combines a contemporary design with elegant details to match your classy outfits.

Whether you need to cover your legs or add a little oomph to your outfit, these tights are comfortable and offer a great fit. The tights are high-waisted and opaque enough to cover your skin. Some of the colors available include cocoa, yellow, red and more.

There's something timeless about a watch. This timepiece is elegant and classic for anyone in your life. It features scallop details around the clock and a stainless steel finish that looks luxurious. The dial is small which offers a feminine look. Also, it's a great gift for the upcoming holidays!

If you long for a bag with compartments, Baggallini has you covered. This purse features a lightweight design with many front and interior pockets to access your belongings easily. Aside from its stylish design, this bag will make your journey better thanks to the crossbody strap and multiple zippers.