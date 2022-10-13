Prime Day may be over, but these Amazon beauty deals are still going strong

While the Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, may be over, the time to shop is not! We're still seeing some massive price drops across practically every category, including tech, home, fashion and, of course, beauty. So if you missed the big event, you still have an opportunity to get ahead of your holiday shopping and save.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking to grab some holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for your friends and family, these beauty deals on hair, skin and makeup must-haves are not to be missed. Now's the time to stock up on some beauty cabinet must-haves, get your hands on that viral hair tool or finally splurge on that bestselling lip mask.

From retinol to mascara, we rounded up some of the best beauty deals that you can still shop on Amazon. Keep scrolling to see all of our favorite deals, or you can shop by clicking each category:

Best Amazon Prime hair deals still available

According to experts, rosemary oil can help with hair growth. And this bestselling strengthening oil features both rosemary and mint oils, which the brand says can help increase blood circulation in your scalp. It's designed for everyday use, and since reviewers say it "smells amazing," you're bound to love making it a part of your daily hair care routine.

In case you haven't heard, claw clips have made a comeback! And you can get this set of four for more than 30% off. According to the brand, the large clips are big enough to be used with any hair type, from thick to curly hair.

We're all guilty of pushing back washing our hair an extra day (or two). In those instances, dry shampoo is a reliable friend to have on hand. With over 12,800 five-star ratings, this popular option promises to remove oil and grease while leaving your hair feeling refreshed.

Whether you'd like a salon blowout or smooth curls, this all-in-one hot air kit does it all. And right now it's nearly 20% off. Coming with two different size barrel attachments, the brand says this hair tool has ceramic coating for minimal damage.

Revlon's bestselling hot air brush gets an upgrade with a slimmer and sleeker design. The brand says this blow dryer will give salon results by styling and volumizing your locks without the damage. With over 5,400 five-star reviews, customers rave about how this blow dryer will cut your styling time and control the frizz.

"From day one, I was amazed at how quickly it dried my hair and thrilled that I could style it at the same time. It consistently gives me the style that I want without a lot of stress or time," said one buyer.

Protect your hair from extreme temperatures with this lightweight heat protectant spray. Featuring ingredients like noni and sea kelp, the brand says this formula will not only protect your hair from hot tools but also tame any frizz.

According to the brand, this microfiber towel is perfect for those with curly and wavy hair. One verified reviewer loves it to style her locks and wrote, "I really like this towel. I have curly hair and I use it to scrunch my curls and absorb excess moisture without causing frizz."

Best Amazon Prime beauty deals still available

For just $8 you can get a six-piece tweezer set to help you keep your eyebrows in tip-top shape. One verified reviewer wrote, "I have always paid for the expensive tweezers in the past. These work better and the price is great." Plus they'd make a great stocking stuffer for the holidays!

According to the brand, this 100 percent natural castor oil can help stimulate hair growth on your eyebrows, lashes and head. The brand mentions it can even be used on your skin to keep your face hydrated, reduce the appearance of scarring and more. Right now you can grab this all-in-one product for just $10!

Nothing says self-care like an at-home pedicure and this foot scrubbing kit comes in a set of three, and is currently under $10! According to the brand, these tools can help remove callouses and dead skin, leaving your feet feeling silky smooth.

Take the spa home with these lavender-scented aromatherapy steamers. According to the brand, they'll release a calming aroma to relieve stress, clear sinuses and more once they dissolve in your shower.

Upgrade your dental care routine with this water flosser. The machine features enhanced pressure with 10 settings, including massage mode for gum stimulation. With over 85,000 five-star ratings, the Waterpik will provide a deep cleaning without an extra visit to the dentist.

If your regular toothbrush is no longer doing the job, this rechargeable tool combines sonic vibrations and soft bristles to make the brushing experience more enjoyable. The brush has three modes and a timer to help you target spots that need extra care. It's Bluetooth enabled to verify your brushing technique and how to handle your toothbrush. You can download an app for guided brushing sessions and even set alerts to remind you when to charge your toothbrush.

When it comes to makeup, good lighting is essential in order to perfect your look. Don't miss out on this fold-up travel mirror deal, which features LED lights and a panel of magnification mirrors. You can make the lights brighter or dimmer while you are doing your makeup. It's a perfect gift for makeup artists on the road and those with low-light quality in their homes. It's currently 46% off!

Best Amazon Prime skin care deals still available

These gold- and collagen-infused under-eye patches are meant to relieve puffy eyes, dark circles and fine lines, says the brand. Plus you can currently score these for under $12.

According to the brand, these skin care tools have a plethora of benefits, from de-puffing to shaping and decreasing the appearance of fine lines. Right now, you can grab these rose quartz tools at 40% off. The brand recommends storing these in the fridge for a cooling effect.

Keep your tan going strong through the cooler months with this top-rated self-tanner. The brand says you'll see a natural-looking glow within an hour — and it won't transfer onto your clothing or sheets.

Keep your skin hydrated with this concoction of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, jojoba oil and organic aloe vera. The facial serum is meant to deliver ultimate moisture while reducing those fine lines. After consistent use, customers rave about the brightening results the serum delivers. According to the brand, your skin will look plumper and you will gain a dewy complexion after using this formula.

We all know retinol is a great ingredient for anti-aging. And along with retinol, this hydrating cream contains squalane for hydration and glycolic acid to increase collagen. According to a one-year clinical study by the brand, the RoC retinol showed a 34 percent wrinkle reduction when used in three months, while 42 percent of users showed improvement with the appearance of dark spots.

This bestselling and powerful cleansing tool is currently 25% off! According to the brand, the "sonic glow technology" will give your face a gentle massage while removing dirt and impurities, leaving you with your cleanest and smoothest skin yet.

Best Amazon Prime makeup deals still available

This deal is major — this set of 16 bestselling makeup brushes is currently under $10! It features multiple brushes for foundation, blush, eyeshadow and more. Plus it has more than 6,000 five-star ratings!

This bestselling and Shop TODAY-favorite mascara is currently marked down by 23% off! According to the brand, it'll give you fuller volume and length, without flaking or smudging.

This top-rated eyeliner is designed to stay on for hours. One reviewer wrote, "Nyx doesn’t disappoint here with wonderfully highly pigmented eyeliner that goes on as smooth as butter. It lasts a long time and I have to even use make up remover to get it all off. Did I mention they are around $5 each? I love it!"

Cover up dark circles and imperfections with this bestselling concealer. According to the brand, it contains goji berry and haloxy to help reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines, while adding pigment to your skin.

This lipgloss is poppin'! According to the brand, this formula is made with extended gloss technology to keep your lips shining for up to six hours. The product is said to go on smoothly and feel soft, without the dreaded sticky residue.