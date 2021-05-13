Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer heat is almost here, and with many of us still working from home, a desk fan is going to be your favorite new accessory. Though small, the humble desk fan is a powerful and portable way to keep you cool, even if your current situation has you working at your kitchen table.

But you don't want to sacrifice aesthetics for comfort. Below, the Shop TODAY team has scoured the internet to come up with a list of the best desk fans that are both fashionable and affordable to keep you cool all summer long.

This adorable miniature fan is ideal for a small desk or workplace. The fan is about five inches across and has three speeds. It can adjust to multiple angles and is pretty quiet for such an inexpensive fan. The fan can be plugged into any USB port to use and comes in three colors to match your personal style.

The Aluan desk fan is pretty powerful for how small it actually is. However, the 5.1-inch fan only has two speeds, which may not deliver as much cooling air as needed in the hot and humid months. Overall, at the price point, it is worth buying if your home or office is usually on the cooler side, but you’re craving a good breeze.

This small and lightweight fan is powered through any USB port or a portable battery. It is easy to move at just six ounces, and has three speeds so you can keep cool no matter how warm your work space is. You can pick from three fan colors, pink, white or navy, to match your office decor too.

The Honeywell HT-900 fan has more than 68,000 reviews on Amazon and is one of the highest rated desk fans on the shopping site. The fan is just under $15 and has a 90 degree pivoting head so you can get the airflow right where you want it. Many reviews say you can place the fan a few feet away from you and still feel the powerful washes of cool air around you.

This adorable pink fan is a perfect addition to your work from home space. It’s powered by USB, rechargeable and can retain 8 hours of battery life per charge. The fan has seven blades, which helps to reduce noise and increase airflow.

The Vornado personal fan has a super sleek and modern design that would look great on a desk. The fan has three speeds, is about six inches wide, and has a three-year guarantee from the manufacturer. You can choose from four different colors including copper and champagne, both of which are very trendy right now.

Coming in at just under $20 is the OPOLAR USB desk fan. The stylish fan has four speeds, one of which is called “SuperWind” which is sure to keep even the warmest of areas cool and comfortable. When it’s time to clean, the front cover comes off easily so you can wipe down the blades without hassle.

This desk fan from Vornado may take up a little more room, but that should be the least of your worries if you're cool and comfortable. The fan has two speed settings and a pivoting head so you can direct the air as needed. It also comes with a five-year guarantee, so there won’t be a need to buy another desk fan anytime soon.

This desk fan has a distinct classic retro feel, without being too old-fashioned. The fan is bladeless, so it doesn’t make a bunch of noise while you’re working, but does have a higher wind output. There are three speed settings, all of which push out a lot of air to keep you cool.

The vintage-style Vornado personal fan is perfect for someone who loves a touch of old-school charm on their desk. The fan comes in seven different colors and base styles. There are two speeds, with many reviewers saying low is sufficient to keep cool.

The CONBOLA bladeless fan is a much cheaper alternative to other bladeless fans. The fan has four power modes, all of which are operated with a touch sensor. There is a light which stays on while the fan is operating and can double as a nightlight for late-night brainstorms. The base of the fan has silicone pads so it doesn’t slide around your desk while it’s being used, and the battery can last up to 6 hours per charge.

This desk fan runs through an app on your phone, using bluetooth to turn the fan on and off and control the speed. There are four different speed settings, and the fan can have be fixed or oscillate, where it will move up and down and side to side. The fan has a 4-hour timer, so you don't have to worry about forgetting to turn it off.

Though definitely a splurge, Dyson is known for their bladeless fans. And this chic silver and white option has 10 different speed settings, can be on a 9-hour timer, and has a two-year warranty. The fan comes with a remote so you can control it from a distance, and is curved and magnetized to integrate into the fan when not in use.

Standing fans

If your desk is small or filled with paperwork, you might want to consider a tower fan for your office. The Lasko portable tower fan has a sleek design that can seamlessly fit into any corner or cranny in your office. The fan has three speed settings and is so quiet, people on your Zoom call won’t even know you have it on.

This Honeywell tower fan has amassed over 17,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The fan comes in black or white and has eight power settings. The slim fan can easily be carried around your house or office depending on where you work. Because the fan is so quiet you’ll want to be sure to set the timer, which can go up to 8 hours.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!