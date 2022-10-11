From weighted blankets to fleece sheets, 25 Amazon deals on cozy winter bedding

Having the proper bedding during the winter season could mean the difference between a sleepless night or a good night's rest. To keep yourself from tossing and turning during frigid temperatures, you may want to invest in warmer, cozier layers.

Luckily, there is tons of winter bedding currently on sale during the Prime Easy Access Sale, a two-day shopping event created by Amazon. The retailer recently dropped deals on everything from weighted blankets and electric throws to fleece sheets, heating pads and more. We scoured all the discounts to uncover the most snuggle-worthy items you can shop now.

Don't sleep on our favorite finds!

Prime Early Access deals on weighted blankets

With over 28,000 five-star ratings, Amazon reviewers rave about the comfort level and how easy it is to sleep with this weighted blanket. One shopper went as far as to call it, "Perfection." They continued, "Literally the best thing I bought on Amazon, perfect weight not extremely heavy but not light either for me. Super soft and also 'cooling' you don't sweat or get hot."

Make this weighted blanket an added accessory to your couch decor to keep you and your guests comfortable all season long. According to the brand, its seven-layer sewing technology makes it durable and leak-proof, so you can rely on it to keep your warm use after use.

Having to swap out blankets every season can be a hassle, but now it's an unnecessary hassle, thanks to this versatile option from the Amazon Basics collection. According to the brand, it can keep your ideal temperature no matter the season; plus, it comes Amazon reviewer approved.

If you're looking for a weighted blanket option that can help you catch better zzz's but won't overheat your body, a cooling option is the way to go. This one from ZonLi comes in five different lengths up to 30 pounds and even offers over a dozen colors to choose from.

Available in seven different colors, this weighted blanket by Uttermara is reversible and made with ultra-plush sherpa on one side and fleece on the other.

Weighted Idea's cooling weighted blanket is made from soft, cozy fabric and nontoxic glass beads. Its precision stitching ensures that the beads are evenly distributed throughout each pocket, so you can get a long, restful sleep.

According to the brand, this option provides optimal coverage and distributes weight evenly over the body, thanks to its seven-layer design. The removable cover is made with a minky polyester fabric that is made to keep a comfortable temperature and is even machine-washable.

Gift yourself a more restful sleep with this weighted blanket by Casper. Designed to hug your body just right with the help of quilted channels sewn into it, this option is just what you need to stay warm throughout the night — but not too warm, as its cotton cover can help circulate air away from the body.

Prime Early Access deals on electric blankets

You don't need to hide your electric blanket in the closet with this printed option, which comes in three patterns to match any aesthetic. The highest heat setting can reach up to 112 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand, but it's also built with a safety feature to shut off when it becomes too hot.

There's nothing better than snuggling up on a cold winter day, or so we thought. Adding a plushy electric blanket to the mix can enhance the experience. This Serta option comes with five heat levels and is designed to heat up quickly for your comfort.

This fuzzy faux fur electric throw can solve all your cold office problems. It offers 10 heating levels and up to three hours of heat, all visibly shown on an ETL certified LCD screen. It's machine-washable and features a compact design, so you can easily take it from your desk right into bed.

According to the brand, this heated blanket can promote blood circulation throughout the body to help relieve fatigue. A "fixed resistance wire" is placed throughout the double-sided microfiber flannel and sherpa fabrics to deliver warmth and comfort.

Upgrade your winter bedding with a cozy electric sherpa throw. Use the included remote to control how much heat your desire with the push of a button. But don't worry, there's an auto shut off function that kicks in after four hours of use, the brand says.

Prime Early Access deals on sheets

Keep things easy with sheets designed to keep you cozy through any season. This four-piece cotton jersey set is designed to be lightweight and breathable and comes in 11 colors to match any room.

No matter how many blankets you pile on, the right sheets can make all then difference when sleeping through colder nights. This fitted sheet is made from a double-brushed microfleece, designed to feel incredibly soft on your skin. It also features 360-degree elastic and larger pockets to fit mattresses up to 15-inches deep.

The brand behind this sheet set promises a luxurious feel that's "softer than Egyptian cotton and organic cotton." They're made from high-quality microfiber yarns, the brand says, and come in 19 colors. Be sure to click the available coupon before checkout to score an extra 20% off!

Gift these "extra plush" sheets to that one family member or friend who is always cold. This bedding is specifically designed for use in the winter, made with 100 percent microfleece that is soft, breathable and resistant to fading, shrinking and staining, according to the brand.

These Amazon bestsellers have over 321,000 overall ratings — and for good reason. Reviewers can't get enough of their softness, quality and durability.

Prime Early Access deals on more winter bedding

You can score this fall-inspired throw for almost 60% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Experience two difference sides of comfort: on one, a cotton flannel, and on the other, an "ultra-plush" sherpa that is perfect for chilly nights by the fire.

When muscle pain unexpectedly hits you, add an electric heating pad to your nap routine. This one comes with six heating settings, four timer levels and a two-hour safety shut-off feature.

Finally, grab the best of both worlds when it comes to cozy blankets and warm clothing with this wearable fleece. It comes in over a dozen colors and patterns and even includes foot pockets to keep your toes extra warm.

Get a throw blanket that can do it all! This option not only looks great on an accent chair or couch, but it also provides insane comfort thanks to its double-sided makeup. One layer features plushy faux fur and the other has a velvety soft texture that you'll never want to part with.

Upgrade your winter bedding with this chic pleated comforter. The piped pattern adds a touch of elegance, while the microfiber shell and polyester feel promise soft all-night comfort.

If you need a good comforter to carry you through the wintertime, we think we found the perfect one. "This comforter is a life saver," said one five-star reviewer. "Our heater broke down this winter so this blanket came in handy; it is so soft and warm we only had to use one, this one was it!!"

This heated mattress pad is the perfect way to get your comfiest beauty rest. According to the brand, heat is distributed evenly throughout the pad, but you have total control of the temperature level and time.