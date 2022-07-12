8 of the best weighted blankets you can score on sale right now during Prime Day

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Weighted blankets have become widely popular in the last few years, and with good reason. For poor sleepers, or those with insomnia and anxiety, having one could be the difference between a sleepless night or a good night's rest.

If you're ready to invest in one, we found a few options on sale during Prime Day, the two-day shopping event created by Amazon. The retailer recently dropped deals on weighted blankets for kids and adults alike ranging in price, size and weight. (Just keep in mind that it's recommended to purchase one that's 10 percent of your body weight.)

Shop our favorite finds that are currently on deal below!

Amazon Prime Day weighted blanket deals

When you want to use a weighted blanket during the summer months but don't want to overheat, a cooling option is the way to go. This one from ZonLi comes in four different lengths up to 30 pounds and even offers over a dozen colors to choose from.

This highly-rated weighted blanket is considered "the best hug money can buy." It's filled with premium glass beads that are surrounded by cotton, which is stitched into a square pattern to keep everything in place and ensure an even weight and calming experience.

Weighted Idea's cooling blanket is made from soft, cozy fabric and nontoxic glass beads. Its precision stitching ensures that the beads are evenly distributed throughout each pocket, so you can get a long, restful sleep.

Available in seven different colors, this weighted blanket by Uttermara is reversible and made with ultra-plush sherpa on one side and fleece on the other.

This plush blanket comes in weighted sizes ranging from 20 to 45 pounds. It's reversible and is made with tencel fibers to help keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, according to the brand.

Weighted down with glass beads shrouded in "odor-less material," this blanket comes in three colors and sizes ranging from five to 20 pounds. One verified five-star reviewer said this blanket is the only thing that helped them sleep through the night after years of struggling.

With over 33,000 verified five-star reviews, it's no wonder this weighted blanket is ranked No. 1. According to the brand, it has micro-glass beads that evenly distribute weight, so there's never too much pressure in one spot. Each blanket ranges from 5 to 30 pounds, so you can find the perfect pick no matter the size of your giftee (or yourself!). Right now, you can save over 40% off during Prime Day!

Chunky knits aren't common in weighted blankets, but we're loving this pick from Neuu Living. According to the brand, it's designed so that the pressure the blanket leaves on your muscles can help increase the chemical in your brain that make you feel happy, calm and relaxed.

