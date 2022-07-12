Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
With Amazon, the future of fashion is here. With inexpensive options to shop hundreds of categories such as athleisure, shoes, swimwear, fancy garbs and everyday wear and accessories, shopping has never been easier.
The speed of Amazon Prime's shipping options allows for clothing, accessories and shoes to arrive when you need them and to be shipped back with ease if they aren't a perfect fit. This Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, shop top-rated brands fashion and shoe deals up to 66 percent off.
To shop this story by category, just click on the links below:
- Prime Day shoe deals
- Prime Day fashion deals for women
- Prime Day fashion deals for men
- Prime Day accessory deals
Prime Day shoe deals
New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainer Sneaker
Chunky sneakers have never made a bigger comeback than they have in the past couple of years. Not only are these bestselling kicks from New Balance trendy, but one reviewer rated this sneaker as "sturdy and supportive," making them a must-have on your next trek.
Steve Madden Women's Donddi Sandal
Score Steve Madden at a discounted price this Prime Day, with 15 percent off these neutral summer sandals with 2,300+ verified five-star ratings that can take you from the beach to the backyard barbecue with ease.
Adidas Children's Unisex Sandal
Make going to the beach, playground or park a breeze with these Velcro kids' sandals from Adidas, now up to 43 percent off.
Ugg Fluffita Slipper
Save up to 44 percent off on these Ugg Fluffita Slippers. They're so cozy, it'll feel like you're walking on cloud nine.
New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Running Shoe
One reviewer noted how these shoes are the perfect balance between "lightweight, but supportive and comfortable," now on sale for up to 29 percent off.
WateLvs Women's Summer Sandal
These sandals are perfect for days on the boat, by the water or slipping on when you need to run errands. Plus, they come in a cute color block style, meaning they'll match almost everything in your wardrobe.
Chaco Women's Chillos Slide Sandal
Score these Chaco slides for up to 50 percent off — the perfect sandal for summer. Slip on when boarding the boat, getting ready for the beach or when you want to work on your infamous Chaco tan lines.
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Running Shoe
Made with up to 50 percent recycled content, save up to 40 percent on these highly rated tennis shoes. Reviewers rave about the comfortability and versatility of these sneakers, noting how they can be used for both exercise and everyday wear.
Women's Belice Ballet Flat
Reviewers rated this flat as "substantial," and able to get you through your work day with ease. Shop now for under $15 and score big on these "comfortable" shoes.
The Drop Women's Heeled Mule Sandal
Go from the office to a night out with this "fabulous" pick from The Drop. Reviewers love how thick and short the heel is, adding just the perfect amount of height and chicness for any and every outfit.
Sperry Women's Core Sneaker
Sturdy, comfortable, versatile and convenient are all words reviewers use to describe this Sperry sneaker. Shop now and save up to 43% off.
ZGR Women's Canvas Cheetah Low Top Sneaker
Compared to Converse's low top sneakers, channel your inner cheetah with these bold-patterned shoes. Reviewers love this option, which is now almost more than half of what normal Converse go for.
Prime Day fashion deals for women
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Shop this classic fashion staple from Levi's at 58 percent off this Prime Day, with options to purchase in lightwash, dark and distressed denim.
Under Armour Women's Fly By Running Shorts
Training for your next race, riding bikes or practicing your downward dog — no matter the activity, be sure to score these running shorts on sale.
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
For those brisk fall days when you don't quite need a winter jacket, throw on this sherpa-lined jacket from Levi's, that reviewers have described as "high quality" and a "closet staple" for years to come.
Levi's 725 Bootcut Jeans
For the fashionista whose decided that skinny jeans are no longer in (as in, style and their wardrobe), this bootcut style from Levi's is 25 percent off and fit "perfectly" for a majority of reviewers.
Danskin 7-Inch Biker Shorts
Pair with your favorite crew neck and channel your inner Princess Diana with these biker shorts that are 48 percent off. Reviewers raved about the length, how soft and lightweight the fabric is and how comfortable they feel wearing them all day.
Adidas Women's Low Cut Socks
Add a little pep in your step with these top-rated cushioned socks from Adidas, now 30 percent off during Prime Day.
Amazon Essentials Women's Half-Sleeve Midi Dress
The majority of reviewers loved this dress so much they bought it not once, not twice, but three times! They also raved about the amazing quality for a fraction of the price — and now at 35 percent off, you'll have a harder time passing it up, too.
The Drop Halter Neck A-Line Maxi Dress
Go from the office to a night out on the town with this maxi dress, now 30 percent off. The sleek design features a slit that rises just above the calf for a lighter, airy look.
Lee Women's Plus Size Relaxed-Fit Jean Shorts
To wear when gardening, on a boat, or for any summer or early fall activity you have planned, these jean shorts will provide a "lightweight, stretchy and soft" addition to your wardrobe.
Amazon Women's Terry Fleece Studio Romper
With the largest complaint being that this romper isn't available in more colors, this highly-rated piece has earned compliments such as "cute and comfortable." Purchase now on sale during Amazon Prime Day.
Prettygarden Women's Jumpsuit
So comfortable that even flight attendants recommend it, this jumpsuit comes in a variety of colors, perfect for matching with every wardrobe and style.
Puma Women's Hoodie
Reach for this women's hoodie when stargazing this summer or if the bugs become unbearable at a bonfire. At 46 percent off, this deal is hard to pass up.
True & Co. Everyday Bra
Reviewers claim this is one bra you won't be itching to ditch at the end of a long day. "How does magic like this exist?," one reviewer asked, leaving us all vying for a True & Co. bra to see what all the hype is about.
Satina High Waisted Leggings
A Shop TODAY reader favorite, these flare leggings are 24 percent off today only. Reviewers on Amazon are "obsessed" with these flare pants, which are trending as well.
Floerns Women's Matching Pajama Set
Feel as though you are sleeping on cloud nine with this "soft and super comfortable" pajama set, worn by many reviewers while prepping for their wedding day, or in place of their oversized tee to bed.
Amazon Essentials Women's Terry Relaxed-Fit Joggers
Similar to Amazon's Terry Fleece romper above, shop these joggers of similar material and quality. One reviewer notes how they enjoy how these joggers are "feminine while being totally soft, loose and comfy at the same time."
Prime Day fashion deals for men
Under Armour Men's HeatGear Leggings
For the man who's always on the move, these leggings have been rated as "lightweight and breathable," making them an ideal pant for runs, hikes and everyday activities like running errands. At 33 percent off, this deal is hard to pass up.
Under Armour Men's Raid Shorts
Whether playing a game of pick-up basketball or going on a run at your local park, be sure to shop these athletic shorts that range from five to 25 percent off.
Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans
At $10 off, shop Levi's classic jeans that will prove to stand the test of time and be the "ideal" pair to wear. With a variety of sizes and styles, it won't be a struggle to find a pair for everyone.
Vineyard Vines 9-inch Shorts
These lightweight and breathable shorts from Vineyard Vines are now 46% off, and prove to be "high quality clothing" according to reviewers.
iWoo Cotton Linen Drawstring Pants
With over 4,000 ratings, these pants are worth the hype. Whether you want to be more comfortable while traveling, sleeping or chill days at home, these pants "impress" those who wear them at just how comfortable they are.
Goodthreads Men's Short Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt
Dress casual for your next summer wedding, family vacation photo session, or when looking to elevate your summer wardrobe without going overboard.
Prime Day accessory deals
Vera Bradley Cotton Weekender Bag
With 28 colors to choose from, packing for your next long weekend will be easier with this weekender bag that is now 53 percent off. With enough pockets to access essentials such as your phone, wallet and keys, this bag can serve as a carry-on for weekend trips away.
Timberland Women's Leather Wallet
Need something small for your next concert, sporting event or to fit into a smaller purse? Timberland's got you covered. With this leather wallet that is now $7 off, you never have to worry about misplaced money again.
Vera Bradley Laptop Organizer
This waterproof laptop case and organizer is perfect for commuters who never know what the day will bring them. Now at 23 percent off, make your commute to work a little bit easier.
Michael Kors Stainless Steel Watch
This stainless steel watch from Michael Kors is now 52 percent off. Reviewers rave about this "elegant" accessory, which is perfect to gift.
Ray-Ban Flat Lens Sunglasses
Reviewers love these sunglasses for their ability to fit and complement any shape face, from oval to round. These sunglasses have also earned compliments on their durability and sturdiness.
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
Available in nine sleek colors such as fog blue, olive green, ivory and gold among others, dote this tote when you need a bit more room than a clutch. Reviewers love the way the handles wrap inside one another, calling it a "wristlet with a twist."
Adidas Victory Bucket Hat
Stay protected from harmful sun rays while out and about this summer with this Adidas bucket hat that is now 25 percent off.
LOL Surprise Kitty Backpack
Shop back-to-school early, or make packing for a summer vacation a breeze by gifting your little one this backpack with their favorite character on it. Reviewers agree that you get more bang for your buck, as the price is worth the size of this bag.
SOJOS Classic Polarized Sunglasses
Save 44% and protect your eyes from the sun with these sunglasses, that reviewers with smaller faces all agree are a perfect fit.
EYE LOVE Women's Polarized Sunglasses
Reviewers rave about the quality and look of these sunglasses, comparing them to brand name picks, and are "worth it."
Sterling Silver Diamond Knot Pendant Necklace
Gift the special someone in your life with this highly recommended necklace, which also comes in a rose gold color.
The Drop Top Handle Crossbody Bag
With 13 different colors to choose from, snag a crossbody bag that matches your style. Reviewers rave about how this bag is the "perfect size," ample for days when you just need to pack phone, keys, wallet and a mask.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals and coverage, check out:
- Get an exclusive TODAY Prime Day deal on this Amazon kitchen gadget
- Apple AirPods Pro reach lowest price in years, 2nd-gen AirPods are now under $100
- This under-the-radar section on Amazon has steep discounts on almost everything
Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!