With Amazon, the future of fashion is here. With inexpensive options to shop hundreds of categories such as athleisure, shoes, swimwear, fancy garbs and everyday wear and accessories, shopping has never been easier.

The speed of Amazon Prime's shipping options allows for clothing, accessories and shoes to arrive when you need them and to be shipped back with ease if they aren't a perfect fit. This Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, shop top-rated brands fashion and shoe deals up to 66 percent off.

Prime Day shoe deals

Chunky sneakers have never made a bigger comeback than they have in the past couple of years. Not only are these bestselling kicks from New Balance trendy, but one reviewer rated this sneaker as "sturdy and supportive," making them a must-have on your next trek.

Score Steve Madden at a discounted price this Prime Day, with 15 percent off these neutral summer sandals with 2,300+ verified five-star ratings that can take you from the beach to the backyard barbecue with ease.

Make going to the beach, playground or park a breeze with these Velcro kids' sandals from Adidas, now up to 43 percent off.

Save up to 44 percent off on these Ugg Fluffita Slippers. They're so cozy, it'll feel like you're walking on cloud nine.

One reviewer noted how these shoes are the perfect balance between "lightweight, but supportive and comfortable," now on sale for up to 29 percent off.

These sandals are perfect for days on the boat, by the water or slipping on when you need to run errands. Plus, they come in a cute color block style, meaning they'll match almost everything in your wardrobe.

Score these Chaco slides for up to 50 percent off — the perfect sandal for summer. Slip on when boarding the boat, getting ready for the beach or when you want to work on your infamous Chaco tan lines.

Made with up to 50 percent recycled content, save up to 40 percent on these highly rated tennis shoes. Reviewers rave about the comfortability and versatility of these sneakers, noting how they can be used for both exercise and everyday wear.

Reviewers rated this flat as "substantial," and able to get you through your work day with ease. Shop now for under $15 and score big on these "comfortable" shoes.

Go from the office to a night out with this "fabulous" pick from The Drop. Reviewers love how thick and short the heel is, adding just the perfect amount of height and chicness for any and every outfit.

Sturdy, comfortable, versatile and convenient are all words reviewers use to describe this Sperry sneaker. Shop now and save up to 43% off.

Compared to Converse's low top sneakers, channel your inner cheetah with these bold-patterned shoes. Reviewers love this option, which is now almost more than half of what normal Converse go for.

Prime Day fashion deals for women

Shop this classic fashion staple from Levi's at 58 percent off this Prime Day, with options to purchase in lightwash, dark and distressed denim.

Training for your next race, riding bikes or practicing your downward dog — no matter the activity, be sure to score these running shorts on sale.

For those brisk fall days when you don't quite need a winter jacket, throw on this sherpa-lined jacket from Levi's, that reviewers have described as "high quality" and a "closet staple" for years to come.

For the fashionista whose decided that skinny jeans are no longer in (as in, style and their wardrobe), this bootcut style from Levi's is 25 percent off and fit "perfectly" for a majority of reviewers.

Pair with your favorite crew neck and channel your inner Princess Diana with these biker shorts that are 48 percent off. Reviewers raved about the length, how soft and lightweight the fabric is and how comfortable they feel wearing them all day.

Add a little pep in your step with these top-rated cushioned socks from Adidas, now 30 percent off during Prime Day.

The majority of reviewers loved this dress so much they bought it not once, not twice, but three times! They also raved about the amazing quality for a fraction of the price — and now at 35 percent off, you'll have a harder time passing it up, too.

Go from the office to a night out on the town with this maxi dress, now 30 percent off. The sleek design features a slit that rises just above the calf for a lighter, airy look.

To wear when gardening, on a boat, or for any summer or early fall activity you have planned, these jean shorts will provide a "lightweight, stretchy and soft" addition to your wardrobe.

With the largest complaint being that this romper isn't available in more colors, this highly-rated piece has earned compliments such as "cute and comfortable." Purchase now on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

So comfortable that even flight attendants recommend it, this jumpsuit comes in a variety of colors, perfect for matching with every wardrobe and style.

Reach for this women's hoodie when stargazing this summer or if the bugs become unbearable at a bonfire. At 46 percent off, this deal is hard to pass up.

Reviewers claim this is one bra you won't be itching to ditch at the end of a long day. "How does magic like this exist?," one reviewer asked, leaving us all vying for a True & Co. bra to see what all the hype is about.

A Shop TODAY reader favorite, these flare leggings are 24 percent off today only. Reviewers on Amazon are "obsessed" with these flare pants, which are trending as well.

Feel as though you are sleeping on cloud nine with this "soft and super comfortable" pajama set, worn by many reviewers while prepping for their wedding day, or in place of their oversized tee to bed.

Similar to Amazon's Terry Fleece romper above, shop these joggers of similar material and quality. One reviewer notes how they enjoy how these joggers are "feminine while being totally soft, loose and comfy at the same time."

Prime Day fashion deals for men

For the man who's always on the move, these leggings have been rated as "lightweight and breathable," making them an ideal pant for runs, hikes and everyday activities like running errands. At 33 percent off, this deal is hard to pass up.

Whether playing a game of pick-up basketball or going on a run at your local park, be sure to shop these athletic shorts that range from five to 25 percent off.

At $10 off, shop Levi's classic jeans that will prove to stand the test of time and be the "ideal" pair to wear. With a variety of sizes and styles, it won't be a struggle to find a pair for everyone.

These lightweight and breathable shorts from Vineyard Vines are now 46% off, and prove to be "high quality clothing" according to reviewers.

With over 4,000 ratings, these pants are worth the hype. Whether you want to be more comfortable while traveling, sleeping or chill days at home, these pants "impress" those who wear them at just how comfortable they are.

Dress casual for your next summer wedding, family vacation photo session, or when looking to elevate your summer wardrobe without going overboard.

Prime Day accessory deals

With 28 colors to choose from, packing for your next long weekend will be easier with this weekender bag that is now 53 percent off. With enough pockets to access essentials such as your phone, wallet and keys, this bag can serve as a carry-on for weekend trips away.

Need something small for your next concert, sporting event or to fit into a smaller purse? Timberland's got you covered. With this leather wallet that is now $7 off, you never have to worry about misplaced money again.

This waterproof laptop case and organizer is perfect for commuters who never know what the day will bring them. Now at 23 percent off, make your commute to work a little bit easier.

This stainless steel watch from Michael Kors is now 52 percent off. Reviewers rave about this "elegant" accessory, which is perfect to gift.

Reviewers love these sunglasses for their ability to fit and complement any shape face, from oval to round. These sunglasses have also earned compliments on their durability and sturdiness.

Available in nine sleek colors such as fog blue, olive green, ivory and gold among others, dote this tote when you need a bit more room than a clutch. Reviewers love the way the handles wrap inside one another, calling it a "wristlet with a twist."

Stay protected from harmful sun rays while out and about this summer with this Adidas bucket hat that is now 25 percent off.

Shop back-to-school early, or make packing for a summer vacation a breeze by gifting your little one this backpack with their favorite character on it. Reviewers agree that you get more bang for your buck, as the price is worth the size of this bag.

Save 44% and protect your eyes from the sun with these sunglasses, that reviewers with smaller faces all agree are a perfect fit.

Reviewers rave about the quality and look of these sunglasses, comparing them to brand name picks, and are "worth it."

Gift the special someone in your life with this highly recommended necklace, which also comes in a rose gold color.

With 13 different colors to choose from, snag a crossbody bag that matches your style. Reviewers rave about how this bag is the "perfect size," ample for days when you just need to pack phone, keys, wallet and a mask.

