Missed Prime Day? These TODAY reader fashion finds are still on sale

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon's biggest sale of the year has finally come to a close — and there's no doubt that shoppers took advantage of the numerous deals that dropped over the last two days. According to the retailer's latest press release, Prime Day 2022 was the "biggest Prime Day Event Ever," with members purchasing more than 300 million items across the world. That translates to more than $1.7 billion — yes, billion! — saved in total.

And that number might just grow, because somehow the post-Prime deals are still going — and in one of our favorite categories to shop, no less: fashion. Shop TODAY readers and editors alike took to the site to shop some major markdowns during the event, so we rounded up our favorites that happen to still be on deal. Check out our finds below!

Shop TODAY editor-favorite fashion deals still available

A pair of all-white sneakers like these can go with pretty much any summer style, which is why editorial assistant Shannon Garlin made sure to snatch this deal Prime Day deal before the sale ended. Missed the sale? Don't worry! These Keds are still marked down by 14 percent.

For Francesca Cocchi, branded commerce editor, this season is all about the accessories. There's nothing like a gold-toned hoop earring to polish off any outfit, and this twist-pattern pair has the look to do just that.

When asked about how she felt about this unique skort, editorial director Adrianna Brach simply said, "I love these." And what's not to love about it? The pair has built-in spandex for a stretchy fit, a skirt that makes it perfect for going from the gym to brunch and it's still on sale for just $18.

Brach also picked up this bestseller for when she needs shades on those extra-sunny days. Not only is this wide-brim visor offer UPF protection, but it's also adjustable and packable, making it easy to take with you on all your outdoor adventures.

Social editor Rebecca Shinners didn't actually purchase this chic mini dress during Amazon's shopping event, but after seeing so many excited shoppers talking about it on social media, she's tempted to score one for herself. Luckily for her, it's still 15% off!

However, Shinners didn't miss her chance to score a rare deal on these high-rise Levi's jeans. She's been looking for more office-appropriate denim, so she opted for this sleek black shade that can pair nicely with anything from dress shoes to more casual sneakers.

Commerce associate Karli Tramontano didn't let a deal on this dainty looking romper pass her by during Prime Day. The flowy piece comes in several summer-ready shades and is still marked down, so you can grab it for a few dollars off!

Tramontano also scooped up this jumpsuit and it's giving us all the dreamy "coastal grandmother" vibes. The elegant style features button detailing, a self-tie waist, two large pockets and a wide pant. We can imagine anyone rocking this outfit on walks along the beach or the boardwalk.

Associate commerce editor Danielle Murphy has been on the hunt for sunglasses since summer started — and she may have found the perfect pair during Prime Day. It was the cat eye design, retro vibes and brown tortoise coloring — as well as the 25% off discount — that ultimately convinced her to add them to her cart.

Shop TODAY reader-favorite fashion deals still available

Shop TODAY readers couldn't get enough of this bell-sleeve mini dress, though we're not surprised. The customer favorite already has over 21,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers thanks to its high-quality fabric, flattering fit and various color and pattern options.

Everyone needs a classic pair of sunnies like these in their accessory arsenal. This black option will elevate any look, but if you prefer a statement piece, there are 10 other frame shades to choose from. (We can't seem to take our eyes off the pink-mirrored pair.)

Hurry! Only select sizes and washes of these No. 1 bestselling casual shorts are available on deal post-Prime Day. (You have many TODAY readers and deal finders to thank for that!)

This might not be your typical accessory, but matching your hair clips with your outfit will put the finishing touches on any outfit you put together. With this eight-piece set, you'll find a color and shape to match any look!

Right now, you can still save 31% off on these TODAY-reader favorites. The brand says that the pair is made with hypoallergenic materials and is lightweight on the ears — meaning you'll feel as comfortable as you look amazing while wearing them.

You can't go wrong with a breezy T-shirt dress this summer, which might be why so many of our readers hopped on the Prime Day deal for this casual yet trendy piece. It comes in a wide-range of colors and is bound to be many shopper's staple piece for the rest of the season.

TODAY readers loved their sunglasses this Prime Day, and Amazon didn't let them down with their many, many options to choose from. One of the more popular pairs shoppers loved were these retro-style pairs from Sungait. You can still grab them for 37% off!

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!