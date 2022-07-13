24 products the Shop TODAY editors are buying before Prime Day is over

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We've been counting down the days to Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, and since we shop for a living, there's a few items we've had our eyes on. Throughout the shopping event, we've scoured through thousands of the best deals, from tech to beauty, fashion and home — you name it!

We asked our editors and staff at Shop TODAY what they were most excited about during Amazon Prime Day 2022 and here's some of our favorite finds. Keep reading to see all of the products we just couldn't wait to add to our carts. P.S. It's your last chance to grab these products at these prices since Prime Day officially ends tonight!

Prime Day Shop TODAY editor picks

"I'm pretty sure that my 10-month old is teething because she's not sleeping well and keeps rubbing her face. I bought this set that you can put in the freezer," said Jennifer Birkhofer, vice president of commerce at NBC News. These teething rings come in a set of three and are under $6.

Senior SEO editor Jess Bender is eager to add this eyeliner into her rotation, and at $6 this Prime Day, that's 70% off! According to the brand, this eyeliner easily glides on with a long wearing effect.

"I need a new bronzer and this one is $7! I could not be more excited about it. I've heard great things about this brand," said Birkhofer. This bush duo comes in a variety of rosy and sun-kissed shades, plus a highlighter.

Branded commerce Editor Francesca Cocchi bought these for her nephews! These adorable 14-ounce cups come in a pack of two and have tons of colors and prints to choose, from red dinos to solid hues.

Senior editor Alexandra Deabler will be buying this mini umbrella this Prime Day, and right now it's 20% off. According to the brand, it's windproof and sturdy enough to withstand those summer showers.

Birkhofer loves Wonder Water so much, she bought three this Prime Day! According to the brand, this product is meant to be used after shampoo, two to three times a week. Containing moisturizing ingredients and amino acids, Birkhofer loves how it makes her hair feel silky and smooth.

Editorial director (and mama) Adrianna Brach says she will be stocking up on her favorite baby wipes. According to the brand, each wipe is made of 99 percent purified water and are hypoallergenic for the most delicate skin.

"I also swear by this nourishing body wash. I'm not exaggerating when I say it leaves my skin silky smooth post-shower," said Bender. She also convinced Birkhofer to buy this cleanser while it's 30% off.

Brach says this is her favorite shirt and with over 36,000 Amazon reviews, we can see why. With over 40 colors and prints to choose from, this poly-cotton blend shirt is currently 41% off.

Editorial assistant Shannon Garlin says her scalp is in desperate need for a new shampoo. She's had her eye on this brand for quite some time and will be trying it out at 41% off. According to the brand, the tea tree infused shampoo combats a dry, flaking scalp and will leave your hair feeling fresh.

Bender plans on stocking up on socks. At 33% off, you can grab a pair of three Under Armour socks, with over 20 color packs to choose from.

Editorial assistant Jillian Ortiz said that she needed new bras "like yesterday," (don't we all?) and she appreciates the front-clasp detail of this one. This find from Bali comes is made of 95% nylon for the ultimate comfort.

Deabler said that she's "heavily considering" upgrading her pillows to these Casper pillows. Elevate your sleep quality, and grab them while they're 30% off.

Deabler also has a pair of these leggings and loves them, so she's hoping to grab another pair during the event. Coming in six colors to choose from, these pocketed leggings are currently 22% off.

Associate editor Emma Stessman is in need of a new electric toothbrush and says she will be buying this electric set while it's under $40. It comes with one smart toothbrush, a charging base, travel case and refillable brush heads.

When it's time to touch up her roots, Brach loves this Madison Reed color kit. You can get salon-worthy hair color results for only $21 this Prime Day.

Garlin said she has been looking for a white chunky shoe and got "overly excited" when this one was on sale for Prime Day. Right now you can save almost $20 — and add two inches to your height — with these leather Keds sneakers.

Stessman says she fell in love with this hair mask.

"My hair hasn't been the same since I ran out so I need to restock ASAP. It's so hydrating and makes your hair feel so soft," said Stessman.

After hearing so many good things, Stessman said she'll be taking advantage of the 50% off deals on Kindles. She loves to read while commuting and says this will make her reading experience so much easier.

Editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger also jumped on the Kindle bandwagon and opted for the Kindle Paperwhite. This version of the e-reader is 32% off and boasts a glare-free screen that "reads like paper."

Social editor Rebecca Shinners said after getting notified about this jewelry box, she was very tempted to buy. This chic box features a glass lid and three layers to hold your favorite rings, earrings, necklaces and more!

Deabler will be upgrading her blender with this Vitamix while it's 30% off. Featuring a sleek design, it won't take up that much needed counter space and is perfect for your morning smoothies, shakes and more!

Shinners says she loves her Hum by Colagte electric toothbrush and will be buying more brush heads for it. Right now, you can can buy the entire Hum by Colgate kit for 53% off, which includes a smart electric toothbrush, a carrying case and two refill heads.

Bender said that she finally has the counter space to get a stand mixer, so she's planning on investing in one. Thankfully, with the Prime Day deal, this KitchenAid option is currently 32% off.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!