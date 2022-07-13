Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Ready to save big this Amazon Prime Day? It's already day two, and the site is still dropping so many deals in fashion, tech, beauty and more to upgrade your life. Whether you're in need of a new kitchen gadget or a pair of comfortable sandals, this season you'll get the best prices and discounts.

As a reminder, Prime Day is an event created by Amazon that lasts for 48 hours on July 12 and July 13. To make your search easier, we've gathered the best Prime Day deals under $25 in different categories. From an iced coffee maker to a pair of earbuds, these markdowns will not last for long.

Prime Day tech deals under $25

Keep your wallet and items secured with this Bluetooth tracker. With the Tile app, you can locate your things from far away and never have to worry about lost items again.

These earbuds will motivate you to work out at any time. The wireless device features a built-in microphone, an ultralight design and is specially designed for long wear without fatigue.

Stream your favorite TV shows and movies with the bestselling Fire TV Stick. It will become smooth sailing after you set up your device and works well with Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube and more.

Finally, you can get this bestseller for less than $25. This smart speaker features voice control and is your personal assistant to help you play music, connect with podcasts and even play audiobooks. And if your phone is far away, you can call friends with the hands-free option.

For night owls that need some light during the evening, this lamp will create the perfect ambiance. The LED lamp comes with a wireless charger station that is suitable with most devices. Thanks to its portability and convenient design, it also makes for a great back-to-school and back-to-office product.

Keep a watch on your little one with this security camera, featuring night vision, crystal clear video, live view and voice control. You can pair the device with the Alexa Echo and with a voice command you can easily view the panorama.

Get the right elevation with this laptop mount for your desk. Your device gets a nice lift and remains in place thanks to the ergonomic design. And for less than $20, you get a nice upgrade to your home office.

Wake up to sunshine even the darkest of spaces. This sunrise alarm clock provides eight colorful lighting modes, three brightness settings and snooze options to help you wake up peacefully.

Prime Day fashion deals under $25

With more than 10,800 five-star ratings, customers agree the stretchy fabric and softness of this wire-free bra are hard to pass. The bra has a four-way stretch fabric that provides a flexible fit for days when you need a sweat-free and comfortable feel. Also, it offers ample lift and support!

An Amazon Fashion bestseller, these Levi's shorts have a waist-hugging fit and a longer hem that makes them flattering. While most customers recommend sizing up, they agree these shorts are comfortable and not too tight on the waist.

Looking to revamp your footwear repertoire? These slides are great to end summer with a bang. The style comes in 10 different hues and is cozy enough to walk for hours.

Sometimes all you need is a chic pair of joggers to enhance your ensemble. If you're looking to update your loungewear attire, this Amazon Essentials piece is the right approach. The pants comes in 16 different colors to choose from.

This basic bodysuit will complement all your high-waisted shorts, flare jeans, pants and skirts. The style comes in more than 30 colors and is also available in long sleeves. According to shoppers, the buttons stay snapped and the bodysuit doesn't "ride up your butt."

Don't miss out on pool days because of your lack of swimsuits. This high-waisted bikini features a vintage halter top and tummy-control ruched bottom that will complement any tropical scenery. It's designed to make you feel securely fitted and elegant by the pool.

Looking for a fun summer dress or a date-night outfit? This flirty design features ruffle details, puff sleeves and an elastic waistband to accentuate all your curves.

Flight attendants are known for wearing this brand's jumpsuits thanks to its travel-friendly style. The relaxable style comes with pockets and a drawstring for a loose-fit feel. Customers love this one for its dress-down and dressed-up capabilities.

According to the brand, these Crocs flip-flops have a massage-like feel thanks to the circulation nubs on the footbed. They're lightweight and comfortable to wear during your beach vacations. Unlike traditional sandals, the thin straps give them a feminine look.

Prime Day beauty deals under $25

The award-winning hairspray is a favorite among Amazon customers for its anti-humidity, anti-frizz and moisture-repellent technology. Color Wow is also known for its reliable hair products that offer volume and frizz control.

Now you can clean and dry your makeup brushes in two steps. This automatic brush cleaner spins your brushes while removing all the gunk from the bristles.

"You no longer need to waste tons of time hand cleaning each brush!" said one five-star reviewer. Plus, this not only cleans them but also dries them so one could reuse the brush in 30-60 seconds."

Another bestseller is this purple shampoo by Matrix. If you need to correct your yellow tones, this formula will neutralize the hair color without stripping it.

"If you have gray hair and want it to look silvery/shiny beautiful, this is for you. Don't be a dull frizzy head who has given up on your hair because it is gray," said one buyer.

If you want to cover your face but don't want to compromise hydration, this BB cream formula will do the trick. The gel-like texture provides sheer coverage with SPF 30 protection. Also, it blurs imperfections while smoothing fine lines without that cakey appearance.

To remove all the dirt and makeup residue, Amazon shoppers rely on this product. The micellar water has over 29,500 five-star reviews for removing the most stubborn of makeup products.

"This is an easy yet very effective way to remove makeup/sunscreen. I have sensitive, acne-prone skin and this works wonderfully," said one customer.

For the makeup enthusiast that loves a good cat eye, this eyeliner will promise definition. The pen has a super fine and flexible felt tip to create any eye makeup with ease.

Prime Day home and kitchen deals under $25

Upgrade your bedroom with these soft microfiber sheets featuring OEKO-TEX standards. With more than 284,000 reviews, customers rave about the lightweight feel of the fabric. And if you're someone that sweats at night, these are great for hot weather.

For easy meal prep morning, get yourself this breakfast sandwich maker. This kitchen tool will turn your dull breakfast into a brunch-worthy recipe. The kitchen gadget works perfectly with croissants, muffins, mini waffles and more. No need to buy more cold meals with this sandwich maker.

Stop running to coffee shops when you can brew your favorite beverage in your own kitchen. The fine gadget will save you time and money while making your favorite cold brew. Besides getting a nice cold brew, cleaning the maker is a breeze.

Prepare for a movie night with this TikTok-famous popcorn maker. Aside from the vintage look, this microwavable device will pop the best kernels without over-spending on single-use pre-packaged bags.

"Very easy clean up and it pops almost all the kernels every time," said one buyer.

Live in a noisy city? This noise machine will keep your slumber peaceful. The device produces white noise and blocks background noise while sleeping, working or traveling.

Save time on refilling your water pitcher and connect a filtration system to your faucet. According to the brand, this lifesaver is certified to reduce 70 impurities and give you crystal clear H2O. Customers say this works like a charm and is money well spent on their home improvement.

If you have a household of coffee lovers, then you want to keep you eye on this coffee maker. The machine has a brewing capacity of five cups and comes with everything you need (coffee pot, reusable coffee filter and measuring spoon) to make your favorite brew.

Always on the go? You can still make time for breakfast with this travel-friendly blender. The one-touch blending device offers great performance to make your shakes, smoothies, salad dressings, baby formula and more. With more than 16,800 five-star ratings, customers confirm this tiny electric product will not leave big chunks or food behind.

If you're tired of wrinkled clothes, give your pieces a nice steam. This steamer features an ergonomic handle and an easy-fill water tank to straight out your garments. The device is also compact and lightweight enough to carry in your luggage.

Add a pop of color to your tablescape with this 12-piece pastel dinnerware. The chip-resistant set is ideal for summer outdoor dining and is a great housewarming gifts for new homeowners.

