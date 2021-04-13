Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We all hear a lot about "going green." Sometimes it can feel like you need to drastically overhaul your lifestyle in order to make a difference. Luckily, that’s far from the truth. Small life changes you can truly commit to can be effective in reducing your carbon footprint.

Over the past few years, I've been trying to take little steps like bringing reusable shopping bags to the grocery store or carrying a reusable water bottle with me. Last year, I decided to step things up a notch.

I noticed I was using a lot of disposable plastic snack bags in my daily life. Looking for a way to cut down on my single-use plastic products (and save some money), I started researching reusable snack bag options. After reading a bunch of reviews, Stasher seemed like a high-quality brand with a large following — their sandwich bag alone has more than 1,500 reviews and a perfect five-star rating.

So, I took the plunge and picked up one of their small silicone reusable snack bags.

They're compact and handy for lunch boxes

Stasher's snack-size bag is compact, but easily fits utensils. Part of the reason I decided to try the 9.9 oz. Stasher bag was because I was looking for something to store a spoon in when I pack my fiancé's lunch for work every night. I'm a bit of a germaphobe and the thought of tossing uncovered utensils in his roomy lunch box where all sorts of germs could be lurking has always grossed me out. Up until then, I had been using disposable plastic bags for the spoons. Over time, I realized it didn't make much sense to keep spending money on flimsy plastic bags.

Plus, these are easy to store. When not used, the slim bags lay flat, unlike reusable plastic containers, which can be bulky and take up cabinet space. The snack bags are also the perfect size for storing a range of other odds and ends.

The material is sturdy and dishwasher safe

One of the first things I liked about the Stasher bag was the feel. It is made with a soft platinum silicone that is free of BPA, BPS, lead, latex, dyes and phthalates.

The bag is a lot stronger than it looks — and a lot stronger than plastic bags. It's safe to pop in the microwave, oven and even dishwasher. That's probably my favorite part, because I absolutely hate doing dishes and will often only buy kitchen essentials if they're dishwasher-friendly.

Another feature I love? It's designed with an air-tight pinch lock that keeps foods fresh and prevents spills. So, you can toss your lunch or snack in your lunch box, fridge or freezer and not have to worry about your bag bursting and causing a mess. You can also write on the bags, making it ideal for meal-prep. You can make note of what is inside, as well as the date you made it.

It comes in a bunch of colors and sizes (and I want them all)

I like to live life in color, so when I saw that Stasher had bags in several fun hues, I was excited. My fiancé and I opted for the beautiful aqua blue color and I've also got my eyes on the raspberry pink. If clear bags are more your thing, the brand has a translucent option in addition to other bright hues like orange and lime.

Whether you find yourself using piles of plastic bags, or just want to lighten your carbon footprint, these can help you replace your disposable bags. Stasher has a range of sizes from pocket to gallon, and some of them stand-up, making filling even easier – especially if you have something pourable like soup.

They're certainly more expensive than a box of disposable plastic bags, but over time they pay for themselves and I feel good knowing that it's one small daily step I can take to be a little kinder to the environment.

