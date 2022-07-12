Start your back-to-school shopping now with these Prime Day deals up to 80% off

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Prime Day is the perfect time to get a head start on your back-to-school shopping. Avoiding in-store crowds and scoring big savings on the essentials? That's a win in our books!

Prime Day is an event created by Amazon that offers steep (and sometimes unbeatable) discounts on everything from fashion to home to tech. While it's great for buying all of those bigger ticket items, it's also one of the best times for students and teachers alike to get ready for the classroom this fall. Here are some of the best deals you can shop on back-to-school essentials this Prime Day.

Prime Day back-to-school deals

Save almost 80% on these felt tip marker-like pens from Paper Mate. According to the brand, it has quick-drying, water-resistant ink to prevent smearing and the ink is specifically designed to keep it from bleeding through paper.

A No. 1 bestseller, this 20-pack of gel pens is perfect for the student who likes to color code their notes.

An erasable pen is the cross between a pen and a pencil that we all need in our lives. Save 20% on this set of seven in different colors.

Whether you run through highlighters because you actually use them or because you lose them (us, too), this pack of 24 is a steal at over 50% off.

If you prefer a thicker highlighter, you can't go wrong with this Sharpie pack that features assorted colors. Don't miss your chance to take home this 36 count for under $15!

Of course, we can't forget the notebooks for school! This pack of six one-subject notebooks is on sale for almost 70% off and there's enough for the kids to have one for every subject.

If you're a teacher or have a teacher in your life, this set of dry erase markers is a must-have. This pack of 12 comes in several colors and is just over $7.

Like highlighters, a person's dry erase marker choice is very personal. If you or the teacher in your life prefers thinner styles, this Expo pack is a deal you don't want to miss. This 36-count box is on sale for 75% off and rings in at under $20.

Tape is one of those things you don't think about until you need it. Don't get stuck without! This four-pack of rolls of super-hold tape is perfect for everything from wrapping presents to hanging things up on the wall.

If you have younger kids going back to school, you know the endless array of projects that require a shocking amount of glue. Stay ahead of the curve and order in bulk so you're set for the whole year. Plus, the kiddies are will love the fun scents like watermelon and sugar cookie.

Perfect for a high school or college student, this set has all of the essentials they'll need for school including tape, scissors, different sizes of sticky notes and even little Post-It flags that make it easy to annotate while reading.

Nothing is worse than having to untangle a mess of cords. This cord organizer will help them keep your desk looking tidy and make the plugging/unplugging process a seamless one.

Like tape, a good stapler is something you don't think about until you need it. Instead of buying a cheaper one that won't last as long, invest a little more in one that you're likely to have for years to come. This one comes with 1,500 staples and a stapler remover. Plus, it can staple up to 40 sheets at once.

Between smart tablets, phones and computers, there's usually more cords than power outlets. This power strip tower has eight traditional outlets and four USB plugs, including one USB-C plug.

Once you've got all of your supplies for the school year, you're going to need somewhere to put it! You can't go wrong with this organizer set that also comes with different sizes of binder clips and paper clips.

Gone are the days of "brown bagging it." Now it's all about chic, stylish and functional lunch containers. Bentgo fits the bill. It has two stackable containers and comes with a built-in set of reusable utensils. It even comes in eight different colors. Right now is the best time to grab it because it's on sale for over half off.

Pair your new lunchbox with a new water bottle. This sport bottle from CamelBak is perfect for day-to-day use or while breaking a sweat on a bike ride. Right now, it's on sale for almost 50% off.

You can't go to school without a backpack! This lightweight style comes in over 20 colors and rings in at a price that can't be beat.

This backpack is perfect for going to school, commuting to work or traveling for vacation. It has several compartments, including a separate laptop case and it even has a USB port so you don't have to worry about your phone dying while you're on the move.

Keep that new backpack organized with pencil case that has three compartments and multiple small slip pockets.

For the college student or the person who lives in their home office, a Keurig is a must for all of their late-night coffee needs. This single-cup coffee maker has features like multiple cup sizes from four to 12 ounces, an iced setting and a strong brew button (which will become the MVP during long nights).

