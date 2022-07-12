Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day is your sign to stock your home and kitchen with all the best limited time deals. Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is a time you can find the steepest deals on home and kitchen brands including Ninja, Casper and Oxo.

Whether you are eyeing a new blender to help you make refreshing summer cocktails or a rapid cold brewer to start your day off right, you are in luck because these items and more are on sale right now. Don't wait because these lightning deals will be over before you know it.

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Save $70 when purchasing this 2-basket Ninja Air Fryer during Amazon Prime Day. With more than 14,000 verified purchaser reviews, this air fryer wins over customers with its six settings: air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate.

Cook your food perfectly every time with this sous vide precision cooker that has over 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. By circulating water at the temperature required to cook your food the way you want it, the sous-vide invites perfection into the kitchen.

With a battery life that supports up to 20 blending cycles, according to the brand, this portable blender will give you access to smoothies, frozen cocktails and more. The blender is sold with a motor base, 13 ounce cup, to-go lid, blade cover and USB charging cord.

Are you looking for a small, portable coffee maker that supports three cup sizes? Keurig's K-Slim Coffee Maker satisfies all those constraints and is on sale for more than 50% off this Prime Day.

Make popcorn without butter or oil when using this microwave popcorn machine. The product's temperature safe glass does not absorb harmful chemicals or degrade quickly, according to the brand.

Oxo's 5-piece grilling set includes a basting brush, tongs, turner, precision turner and tool rest for all your grilling needs. Grab this set for your next summer barbecue while it is still 20% off.

After you save nearly 50% on this rapid cold brewer, you can make cold brew in 15 minutes, according to the brand. Craft your morning coffee with the 22 ounces of cold brew each batch can makes.

Serve up to eight people with meals you make in this seven quart slow cooker, according to the brand. When the meal is over, pop the product's dishwasher safe stoneware and glass lip in your dishwasher for easy cleanup.

If your love for fresh smoothies has become a healthy obsession, Prime Day is your sign to invest in this professional-grade blender while it is more than 30% off. Not only does the blender have a large container to support many batch sizes, but its blades move fast enough to heat cold ingredients in six minutes, according to the brand.

If you want to improve your cooking capabilities, investing in this blender and food processor combo while it is 30% off seems like a no brainer. After chopping the vegetables for your salsa in the food processor attachment, switch in the blender to complete the meal with a frozen margarita.

For smaller families, Instant Pot's 6-quart air fryer allows oil-free cooking in six settings: air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate. A dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray allows easy cleaning after the tasty meal.

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime customers love Casper's sleep pillows for their neck support and softness. With a material that is resistant to clumping, you can fluff this pillow without worry, according to the brand.

With a soft material that resists wrinkles and fading, according to the brand, this bedding set is comfortable and long-lasting. While the set is less than $17, grab multiple colors — there are more than 40 options!

This 30-pack of hangers boasts a non-slip velvet surface to keep your clothes secure while they hang in your closet. You can hang multiple pieces of clothing on each hanger as they can hold up to 10 pounds.

Designed specifically for cleaning homes with furry friends, this cordless stick vacuum receives rave reviews from owners of pets of all sizes. Complete with three speed control, a brush bar and a handheld attachment, this vacuum is on sale for 50% off on Amazon Prime Day.

Keeps your hands clean with this hands-free 11 gallon trash can. "We favor clean, simple design, and these fit beautifully into our updated mid-century modern home," one reviewer wrote. "The foot pedals work perfectly, and the soft close feature is a plus."

