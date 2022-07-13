Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Day 1 of Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is in the books! Now, we're down to the final 24 hours of the big shopping event. Whether you missed out on some of the top deals from yesterday or are just looking for even more chances to save today, we've got you covered with the top deals that you'll actually want to add to your cart.
So far, we’ve seen impressive deals like up to 48% off of a Kindle bundle, an electric toothbrush for less than $40 and Apple AirPod Pros for 32% off. We’ll be updating this list regularly throughout the day, so keep this page bookmarked to stay on top of the latest can’t-miss discounts and deals and check our other Prime Day coverage.
Best beauty deals to shop
In need of a beauty cabinet update? Prime Day has some deep discounts on favorites like Paula's Choice, Laneige, fan-favorite Essence mascara and much more.
- Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, $25.60 (was $32.00)
- Mighty Patch Original, $10.39 (was $13.00)
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (was $24.00)
- Pura D’or Organic Castor Oil, $14.49 (was $19.99)
- Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer, $9.73 (was $16.49)
- Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint, $5.94 (was $9.90)
- Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Liquid Eye-lie-ner, $6.00 (was $20.00)
- Essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara, $3.99 (was $4.99)
8 of the rarest Prime Day deals we've seen so far
We always appreciate a good deal — especially when it is on some of our favorite products that rarely go on sale. From markdowns on brands like Coach and Sunday Riley to the Instagram-famous Always Pan, here are some of the rare, eye-catching deals we've spotted during Prime Day.
- Lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight (25-Inch), $49 (was $98)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Insta-Smooth Primer, $55.30 (was $79)
- PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device, $59.40 (was $99)
- SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand, $89.99 (was $149)
- Our Place Always Pan, $116 (was $145)
- Coach Scout Hobo In Pebble Leather, $147.50 (was $295)
- Caraway Cookware Set, $395 (was $545)
- Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $35.50 (was $59.50)
Here are the bestsellers from Day 1 of Prime Day
We came, we saw, we shopped! There were so many good deals going around yesterday — here's what shoppers like you were adding to their carts during Day 1 of Prime Day, from a 58% off of a Fire TV Stick to chic sunglasses for $15.
- LuxClub 6-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set, $37.95 (was $61.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (was $249.00)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick, $16.99 (was $39.99)
- Sungait Vintage Round Sunglasses, $14.99 (was $19.99)
- AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $39.95 (was $59.95)
Best Prime Day deals we’re shopping right now
We've been keeping tabs on the best deals so that we can shop them ourselves, too! Here are some of the top Prime Day discounts that we want to add to our carts, including 60% off wireless headphones from JBL and Levi's jeans for as little as $29.
- Real Techniques Makeup Blending Sponges (Set of 6), $13.78 (was $19.99)
- Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans, $28.49 (was $69.50)
- JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $39.95 (was $99.95)
- Kindle Essentials Bundle, $72.97 (was $139.97)
- Simplicity UPF 50+ Wide Brim Sun Hat, $15.99 (was $35.99)
Top lightning deals: Kitchen and home
File these items under: "Didn't know you needed, but won't be able to live without." Here are some of the limited deals on kitchen and home items like an immersion blender, wool dryer balls and more.
- Bentgo Classic Stackable Bento Lunch Box, $11.99 (was $14.99)
- Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, $15.16 (was $29.95)
- Eyq Half Gallon Water Bottle with Time Markers, $14.39 (was $17.99)
- Mellanni Bedspread Coverlet Set (King), $39.97 (was $49.97)
- Healthomse Immersion Blender, $36.98 (was $44.99)
Top lightning deals: Fashion and beauty
To kick off Day 2, there are some serious markdowns on must-have beauty and fashion items — but they won't stick around for long. Here are a few deals we wouldn't hesitate to snag right now.
- Swissokolab 24K Gold Eye Masks, $8.15 (was $20.99)
- Cheruty Faux Leather Backpack, $23.19 (was $28.99)
- Acure Radically Rejuvenating Eye Cream, $10.16 (was $16.99)
- Sojos Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses, $12.29 (was $19.99)
- Hide Liquid Multi-Use Concealer, $20.79 (was $25.99)
- Sunatoria Foot Peel Masks (Set of 3), $10.95 (was $25.50)
