Updated 6 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day: Live updates on everything to shop now

The two-day shopping event is coming to a close. Here's what to grab today!
Amazon / Getty / TODAY Illustration
By Shop TODAY

Day 1 of Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is in the books! Now, we're down to the final 24 hours of the big shopping event. Whether you missed out on some of the top deals from yesterday or are just looking for even more chances to save today, we've got you covered with the top deals that you'll actually want to add to your cart.

So far, we’ve seen impressive deals like up to 48% off of a Kindle bundle, an electric toothbrush for less than $40 and Apple AirPod Pros for 32% off. We’ll be updating this list regularly throughout the day, so keep this page bookmarked to stay on top of the latest can’t-miss discounts and deals and check our other Prime Day coverage.

Best beauty deals to shop

Alexandra Deabler

6m ago / 1:12 PM UTC

In need of a beauty cabinet update? Prime Day has some deep discounts on favorites like Paula's Choice, Laneige, fan-favorite Essence mascara and much more.

8 of the rarest Prime Day deals we've seen so far

Jillian Ortiz

22m ago / 12:55 PM UTC

We always appreciate a good deal — especially when it is on some of our favorite products that rarely go on sale. From markdowns on brands like Coach and Sunday Riley to the Instagram-famous Always Pan, here are some of the rare, eye-catching deals we've spotted during Prime Day.

Here are the bestsellers from Day 1 of Prime Day

Jillian Ortiz

2h ago / 11:15 AM UTC

We came, we saw, we shopped! There were so many good deals going around yesterday — here's what shoppers like you were adding to their carts during Day 1 of Prime Day, from a 58% off of a Fire TV Stick to chic sunglasses for $15.

Best Prime Day deals we’re shopping right now

Jillian Ortiz

2h ago / 11:15 AM UTC

We've been keeping tabs on the best deals so that we can shop them ourselves, too! Here are some of the top Prime Day discounts that we want to add to our carts, including 60% off wireless headphones from JBL and Levi's jeans for as little as $29.

Top lightning deals: Kitchen and home

Jillian Ortiz

2h ago / 11:15 AM UTC

File these items under: "Didn't know you needed, but won't be able to live without." Here are some of the limited deals on kitchen and home items like an immersion blender, wool dryer balls and more.

Top lightning deals: Fashion and beauty

Jillian Ortiz

2h ago / 11:15 AM UTC

To kick off Day 2, there are some serious markdowns on must-have beauty and fashion items — but they won't stick around for long. Here are a few deals we wouldn't hesitate to snag right now.

Shop TODAY