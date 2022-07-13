Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is almost over! While we're shopping around for tech or gadgets for the kitchen we would otherwise consider a splurge, the shopping holiday is also a good time to scope out savings on everyday essentials, too.

If you're a parent, your list of essentials probably includes diapers, wipes and everything in between. From a baby monitor to car seats, we rounded up 28 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals parents and expecting parents will want to shop right now.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Prime Day diaper and baby wipes deals

WaterWipes are 99.9 percent water-based and are also fragrance-free. You can catch them on deal for 36% off right now and even apply a coupon at checkout to save an extra $2.

These wipes are made from naturally derived ingredients and water and come in packs of nine. They can be used on the hands, face and bottom and are gentle enough for delicate skin, according to the brand.

On deal for 17% off, you can add these wipes to your cart for less than $20 right now. The box includes nine packs of wipes for a total of 720 wipes.

Wipes from The Honest Company are on sale for 15% off right now. This pack has amassed a 4.8-star overall rating from shoppers who are praising them for their softness.

These wipes from Babyganics are non-allergenic, fragrance-free and formulated with avocado oil and aloe, the brand says. Prime members can snag a 10-pack for just $23, since they're on sale for 36% off.

Trying to stock up on diapers? You can snag a two-month supply of wipes and diapers in sizes 3-7 and save $26 while doing it.

You can also save $26 on these bestselling diapers and wipes on Prime Day. The bundle includes a total of 300 diapers and 864 wipes.

Mama Bear diapers are on deal for 15% off today, in every size. According to the brand, they're hypoallergenic and provide "excellent" leak protection.

These overnight diapers from The Honest Company offer up to 12 hours of leak protection and are on sale for 34% off. They feature a gentle comfort liner and stretchy side panels that help create a snug fit.

Dubbed Clean Conscious Diapers, this value-sized pack features diapers made from plant-based materials that are also mindful of sensitive skin, the brand says.

More Prime Day baby deals

With a six-position incline and easy-adjust headrest and harness system, this car seat is a top-rated option you can shop on deal. Today, the price has been marked down by 20 percent, which means you'll save over $30 when you purchase it on Prime Day.

Graco's 4.9-star-rated car seat is also on deal today, so you can save $80. According to Amazon, this is the lowest price the car seat has been marked down to within the last 30 days.

This car seat from Century transforms from a rear-facing seat with harness to a forward facing one, and then to a forward-facing booster. It's designed to save space in the backseat and is on deal for 25% off.

You can take this seat from the stroller to the back seat, just like that. You can save $55 on the essential if you grab it on sale today.

For the toddler-in-training, this balance bike is a fun and useful find. The brand says it is designed for little ones 12-24 months old and can help them hone their balance and coordination skills.

Play time gets an upgrade with this pick! Not only are the crinkle toys an interactive way for them to use their senses, but the take-along musical cloud can provide background noise for up to 20 minutes while they learn and play.

This top-rated toy is perfect for 1-year-olds. The interactive toy has a removable play panel that features several keys and fun sounds, as well as spinning rollers and light-up buttons.

A 15 percent discount on this baby monitor is exclusive to Prime members, so don't wait too long to add it to your cart. It utilizes a 720p display and HD night vision, so you can keep a clear and close eye on your little one at all times.

This monitor can be mounted to the wall to help you get a bird's eye view of your baby. It uses a 1080p HD video stream, cry detection, two-way audio and more smart features to help you stay alert.

This "nursery-in-a-box" includes two swaddles, one changing pad (along with two covers) two crib sheets, one mattress pad for a crib and a crib wedge. You'll basically get all of the essentials for their nursery for less than $70 when you shop this deal on Prime Day.

From the outdoors to Grandma's house, this travel booster seat makes for a convenient option for mealtime. It features a machine washable cover and dishwasher safe tray for easy care and is on deal for 37% off today.

This deal on a multitasking high chair might be worth taking advantage of for mealtime at home. It transforms from a high chair to a booster chair to a stool to a big kid chair, so you're essentially getting four chairs in one with this deal.

This 6-piece set is on sale for 27% off right now! It features fun pink and blue prints that any little sister can sport.

You can save 30 percent on rompers for little boys, thanks to this deal. They boast snap closure and are also tagless.

Little ones up to 24 months can rock these cute outfits! You can snag a set of three for less than $20 with this Prime Day deal.

Perfect for play or for snoozing, this set of onesies is on sale for 13 percent off right now. According to Amazon, this is the lowest markdown the set has seen within the last 30 days.

Who said diaper bags can't be stylish? You can wear this one as a backpack or crossbody, and then use it as a convenient changing station whenever you get to where you need to go.

The sturdy design of this stroller means you can take it from the beach to the backyard, according to the brand. The canopy is also made with a UPF 50+ fabric, to help provide sun protection.

