We found Amazon Prime Day tech deals up to 63% off — but they won't last long

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Day two of Prime Day 2022 is officially here, and the retailer is still dropping hundreds of can't-miss deals across every category. But if there's one to keep your eye on, it has to be tech — where we've found some of the biggest sales so far.

Before Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, the retailer had already dropped tons of deals a few weeks ahead of the two-day shopping extravaganza for members itching to score some sales. But now we can see the markdowns aren't slowing down; the retailer is discounting top gadgets, from Echo Dots to Amazon Fire TVs to various Kindle e-reader models and much more.

With AirPods Pro dropping to their lowest price in years and Samsung tablet prices slashed by 30%, we don't expect these tech items to last long. Here, some of the best Amazon device deals that you can shop on Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day headphone and earbud deals

If you have yet to join the Apple AirPods club, we only have one question for you: What are you waiting for? You can grab the Pro model for a discount on Amazon. Reviewers say that they love the sound quality and noise-cancellation capabilities.

A Prime Exclusive Deal brings these noise-cancelling headphones down to just $68 — that's $82 off the original price! The popular Amazon pick (it has over 11,000 five-star ratings) includes Dual Noise Sensor Technology, smartphone capabilities and up to 35 hours of battery life.

For those who prefer the comfort and security of over-ear headphones to the compact and lightweight AirPods Pro, Apple's AirPods Max has you covered. According to the brand, these noise-cancelling headphones combine knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions with spatial audio for a comfortable and immersive auditory experience.

Right now, you can grab these wireless earbuds for $90 off during Amazon Prime Day. According to the brand, the sound is impeccable, thanks ot AKG-tuned speakers and a bass tone that is said to offer "studio-quality sound."

Whether you are looking for a product that provides high-quality immersive sound for all your streaming needs or HD voice for clear phone calls, Bose's Soundlink headphones can do it. Though the white and gold headphones are $37 more expensive than the black headphones, both are on sale for less than $200 for limited time.

A good pair of wireless headphones can be expensive, but these affordable earbuds from Tozo have gotten the approval of many Amazon shoppers — they have more 200,000 perfect five-star ratings. Even better? You can get them for 45% off right now.

If you're a fan of traditional beats and are looking for a pair of earbuds, you might want to try the Powerbeats Pro. With over 58,000 five-star ratings, these popular wireless options feature a lightweight design and adjustable ear-hooks for a comfortable fit. Plus, the brand boasts that they last up to nine hours of playing time.

These popular headphones are made to provide up to 22 hours of battery life, so they’re perfect for anyone who is always on the go. According to the brand, they feature adaptive noise canceling to keep outside noise to a minimum and are easy to pair with your devices.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon's most popular smart speaker with Alexa, the Echo Dot, is said to deliver full, crisp sound and voice control capabilities to help make your life easier — and it's currently at its lowest Amazon price, according to CamelCamelCamel. It's available in three colors and has a sleek and compact design to easily fit into your space.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is currently marked down to just $17 — its lowest-ever Amazon price, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. The brand says that the gadget allows you to stream thousands of channels and get free access to over 20,000 movies and TV shows. Looking for a different app? Simply use the voice control function to have Alexa pull it up.

If you prefer to see your stats during your workout, you can grab this Fitbit model for 33% off. You can view your heart rate, calories burned and more on the small screen, and then turn to the app on your phone for a more in-depth look at your numbers.

This Amazon gadget can practically do it all: set alarms, make video calls, control your smart home, display photos, play Prime Video entertainment and much more. Take advantage of the Prime Day deal, which cuts the price down to just $35.

This had us at "find your phone even when it's on silent." Not only will the Tile Bluetooth Tracker keep you from misplacing your essentials, but it's also water-resistant and compact enough to slip into your wallet to take with you anywhere.

Keep the jams going wherever you are with this portable speaker. It’s said to be waterproof and offer "boombox" quality sound, and it even comes with a clip, so you can easily attach it to your bag or belt loop.

Need a printer that can do it all? HP's Envy Inspire model checks all the boxes — in additional to all the basic features, this device also has an auto document feed and two-side printing, a paper tray that can fit up to 125 sheets, a separate photo tray, color touchscreen and so much more.

This 2-in-1 bluetooth speaker can play all your favorite songs and even acts as a phone charger. An additional perk is it's compatible with your Alexa and has a powerful bass, says the brand. Right now you can grab it for $130!

You'll feel like you have your own home theater with this surround-sound neckband! Right now, you can shop it for 44% off on day two of Prime Day. According to the brand, the device will enhance your television-watching experience with crystal clear sound.

Upgrade your showers or beach days with JBL's waterproof speaker that is available in more than 10 colors and patterns. The portable device features a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery that can play tunes for up to 10 hours, according to the brand.

This versatile coffee and espresso machine can brew your favorite morning (and afternoon ... and sometimes night) drink in four different cup sizes. Verified Amazon purchasers, who are also baristas, swear by this espresso machine for its ability to bring out strong flavors in your preferred drink.

If the gamer in your life is in the market for a new laptop that can handle the latest in gameplay, this Prime Deal is the one to shop. Grab the Acer Nitro 5 model, which boasts CoolBoost technology (to help with fan speed) and an LED backlit IPS display, for $140 off!

Hurry! This epic Lightning Deal won't last long. Right now, you can score a Chromebook for just $130 — that's 48% off the original price. The device features a spill-resistant keyboard, an anti-glare screen and an impressive MediaTek Quad-Core Processor.

There's nothing worse than dealing with spotty Wi-Fi while you're trying to work from home. Extend your range with this gadget, which promises to boost your coverage by up to 1,200 square feet. According to the brand, it's easy to set up and can connect up to 20 devices.

Listen to your favorite tunes in style with this vintage record player. But this isn't just your ordinary record player — it features bluetooth capabilities and USB and AUX ports, so you can connect your phone and listen on your favorite music apps. Right now, you can grab this for 61% off.

Instantly share your favorite memories with this smart digital photo frame. It's Wi-Fi-enabled, so you can easily send photos or videos from anywhere through the JointFrame App or via email. Mount it on your wall, place it on your favorite bookshelf or table or store it wherever you can get the best view.

This smart thermostat makes it possible to beat the heat, while saving energy — for less than $80. Other than decreasing energy use when you are away by not heating or cooling an empty space, the Google Nest Thermostat uses its "Savings Finder" setting to suggest energy saving schedule changes, according to the brand. For added facility, you can adjust the temperature anywhere from a phone, laptop or tablet.

In addition to supporting wireless WiFi and bluetooth connections, this HD projector has HDMI, AV, VGA, and SD Card ports. With six layers of glass lenses, the projector displays sharp and detailed images, the brand says. Secure HD streaming in your life with this projector while it is still half-off.

This Prime Day, Amazon is offering an exclusive deal on the iRobot Roomba i7 — and it's huge. You can score the robot vacuum for 50% off until the end of today. Who wouldn't want to take advantage of a deal like that? Especially on a high-tech device that has automatic dirt disposal, built-in mapping technology, voice assistant connectivity, multi-surface rubber brushes and so much more.

Good tunes are perfect for poolside ambience. With up to 20 hours of playtime, according to the brand, the JBL Charge 4 can provide the music for your pool party well into the night. The brand also says it can also handle being submerged underwater for brief periods of time, if you accidentally drop it in.

Giving you access to Apple Original TV shows, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and more, the 2021 Apple TV provides extensive options for your family movie night. Pair with your AirPods (which are also on sale) for personal streaming. Shop the device now, while the 32 GB and 64 GB storage capacities are both on sale.

Keep your home safe with Blink Outdoor, which features a camera kit and a Blink mini. The camera uses infrared night vision tp help you monitor your home around the clock, while the latter device includes motion detection alerts that you can receive through your Alexa-enabled devices on your TV, phone or tablet.

The sound bar that does it all. Featuring built-in 4K streaming and Alexa compatibility, you can enjoy all of your favorite apps with crisp, premium audio and control all your devices with the Roku voice remote.

Stay connected to all of your Apple devices with the Apple Watch Series 7 that is currently $120 off. Other than tracking your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep, the most advanced Apple Watch on the market comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ for free. The watch invites creativity with the chance to choose its color, material and strap.

You can end every summer backyard barbecue with an outdoor movie night when you have this portable projector. It's designed to connect to your phone via Wi-Fi, so you can display shows, movies and videos on any blank wall in your home.

If you're looking for a gift for the fitness guru in your life, this Samsung smartwatch might be the perfect pick. It has a bunch of features a health-conscious wearer would appreciate: workout and advanced sleep tracking, ECG monitoring, and body composition analysis that can determine your body fat, metabolic rate and more, the brand says.

Complete your outdoor setup with a smart plug that can make sure all of your nighttime barbecues and get-togethers go off without a hitch. This GE Lighting gadget can pair with your Alexa or Google Assistant to give you access to all your smart devices. It's even waterproof for outdoor use.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Amazon's Fire TV is sold with a 1-year limited warranty and a 30-day Amazon Device return policy. Due to the TV's 4K Ultra HD, its digital streaming is more bright and vibrant than those on the market with 1080p Full HD, according to the brand. The Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote that the smart TV comes with allows for easy browsing from the couch or the table. Save $170 when you take advantage of this Prime Day deal!

This TV has nearly 20,000 five-star ratings, and right now you can score the smallest size for just $90! It has the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can simply turn it on and access tens of thousands of channels, apps and more, the brand says.

You can upgrade your TV to this 50-inch smart version for just $250. Not only does it have the Fire TV experience built-in, but it also features Dolby Vision, 4K Ultra HD resolution and DTS Virtual-X Sound, which the brand says provides immersive sound right from the TV's speakers.

This Amazon TV is made to deliver "HDR like you've never seen." It has a 4K Ultra High Definition display and Dolby Vision, which is said to provide superior color, contrast, clarity and brightness for a better viewing experience.

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals

This Kindle features a waterproof design and glare-free display, so it's perfect to bring along for all of your summer adventures. You can choose between the 32 and 8-gigabyte options (both are on sale), depending on how many books you like to keep in your digital library at once.

Create the perfect reading experience with the Oasis model of the popular Kindle e-reader. Its key features include an adjustable warm light, a waterproof design and faster page turning with the help of e-ink technology. Right now, you can grab it for as low as $190.

The original Kindle is now on sale for $45 on Amazon Prime Day, meaning you can get a glare-free read — that can last for weeks on a single charge — for 50% off.

Amazon Prime Day tablet deals

Have all of your favorite apps, from streaming services to TikTok and email, in one place on this HD tablet. It has over 62,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and is currently 50% off.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet boasts a high-quality digital display on a nearly 11 inch LCD screen. "[The tablet is] fast and the display is great. Battery lasts a couple of days for me but your mileage will vary," one reviewer wrote. "It's quite affordable and a good value for the money in the Samsung range. Recommend if you want a high quality tablet that's fast and supports tons of Android apps." Save almost $71 by shopping the tablet now.

You can score this Samsung Galaxy Tablet for 30% off right now on Amazon. The device has an average battery life of 14 hours and up to 32 gigabytes of memory, so there's plenty of room for all your favorite photos, apps and more.

This Fire Tablet was made just for the kiddos — it comes with a kid-proof case (that comes in three colors and can be replaced by the brand if damaged) and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids. Parents will be relieved to know that they can control content as they see fit and can give their kids access to apps like Netfllix, Disney+ and Zoom.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!